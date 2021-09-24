Everything You Didn't Know About Costco
- 1/31
- 2/31
Kirkland Coffee is custom-roasted by Starbucks
- 3/31
An asterisk on a price tag means the item won’t be restocked
- 4/31
Costco carries brands like Calvin Klein and Champion
- 5/31
Kirkland batteries are made by Duracell
- 6/31
Costco has a hearing aid center
- 7/31
There's a reason for that iconic hot dog combo
- 8/31
Cheap chicken comes at a high price
- 9/31
Affordable chicken sells like hotcakes
- 10/31
It's technically a pizza chain
- 11/31
A pizza-sauce robot makes Costco pies super tasty
- 12/31
Employees are making bank
- 13/31
Contractors handle all those sample kiosks
- 14/31
The chain came from humble beginnings
- 15/31
A membership card isn't always required
- 16/31
You can buy booze without a membership
- 17/31
The aisles aren't labeled for a reason
- 18/31
Costco doesn't really need to advertise
- 19/31
You can drop some major cash for survival kits there
- 20/31
Some locations have unique parking
- 21/31
One couple tied the knot at Costco
- 22/31
Tons of people get their toilet paper there
- 23/31
Costco can help you prep for a funeral
- 24/31
You can snag a pricey wedding ring there
- 25/31
You can bring guests in with you to shop
- 26/31
You can use a Costco cash card in lieu of a membership
- 27/31
You can buy cars at some locations
- 28/31
You can save on your next cruise through Costco
- 29/31
There's a Costco magazine
- 30/31
You can get gas at many locations
- 31/31
The Costco house wine is actually worth buying