Everything You Didn't Know About Costco

  • <p>You may make a weekly (or monthly) sojourn there, but how well do you <em>really</em> know Costco? Sure, the retail giant has everything you need: french fries, soda, wrinkle cream, TVs, computers, and even luxury items. But are you as well-versed in its history and trivia as you are the items sold there?</p><p>Let's take a trip down the Costco rabbit hole to learn some of the lesser-known facts about one of the stores many of us spend a lot of time in. Be sure to nab a hot-dog-and-soda combo on your way in!</p>
  • <p>It’s no surprise why Kirkland Coffee is highly rated — it comes from a brand we already know and love. The 32-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature House Blend Medium Roast (or Espresso Blend Dark Roast) is custom-roasted by Starbucks. It’ll save you a few dollars without losing that quality taste.</p>
  • <p>Most prices for items throughout the store end with $.99. Ending in $.97 means that the item has been marked down nationally and can drop even lower. An asterisk on a price tag means that the item won’t be restocked, so you should get it while you can.</p>
  • <p>Walking down the aisles, you’ll find signature pieces from respected brands like Calvin Klein, Champion, and FILA. At Costco, you won’t pay an absurd amount of money — a Champion T-shirt is only $13.99.</p>
  • <p>In a recent <a href="https://www.msn.com/en-ca/lifestyle/smart-living/the-little-known-secret-behind-costcos-kirkland-batteries/ar-AAD16DS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interview" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interview</a>, Costco’s CEO, Craig Jelinek, revealed that Kirkland batteries are made by Duracell. A 72-pack of AA Kirkland batteries is $19.99, whereas a 40 pack of AA Duracell batteries at Costco is $16.99. That’s right — you can still get that name brand at a wholesale price.</p>
  • <p>Besides Costco’s Optical Center and Pharmacy, they also have a Hearing Aid Center, which offers a free hearing exam. It’s definitely worth exploring the numerous discounts, including hearing aids, from their in-house brand <a href="https://www.costco.com/kirkland-signature.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kirkland Signature" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kirkland Signature</a>.</p>
  • <p>Costco keeps its famous hot-dog-and-soda combo priced at $1.50 because it gets people in the door. The combo is a <a href="https://www.eater.com/2018/4/12/17228726/costco-hot-dog-price-150" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loss leader" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loss leader</a>, and Costco is willing to lose money on it with the hopes that it'll make a profit on items customers buy once they're in the store.</p>
  • <p>The rotisserie chicken, which is always $4.99, is also a considerable loss leader. Costco estimates it <a href="https://www.seattletimes.com/business/retail/costco-philosophical-about-chicken-prices/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loses $30 to $40 million" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loses $30 to $40 million</a> a year to keep its chicken prices that low.</p>
  • <p>Even though it's a loss leader, Costco continues to sell a ton of rotisserie chickens. Every day the store sells<a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/theres-a-secret-ingredient-in-costcos-famous-rotisserie-chicken-2018-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:157,000 chickens around the globe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> 157,000 chickens around the globe</a>.</p>
  • <p>You might not think of Costco as a pizza chain, but it's one of the biggest in the U.S. With 400-plus stores, Costco is only a bit behind Cicis and Chuck E. Cheese <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/costco-things-you-didnt-know_n_4725587" data-ylk="slk:in quantity of retail locations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">in quantity of retail locations</a>.</p>
  • <p>One of the reasons Costco can make its pizza so fast (and so good) is the sauce dispenser. This sauce robot evenly distributes pizza sauce quickly and effectively, and makes the process of creating a pizza much smoother.</p>
  • <p>Costco pays their employees way more than the competition. According to a profile by <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-06-06/costco-ceo-craig-jelinek-leads-the-cheapest-happiest-company-in-the-world" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bloomberg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bloomberg</a>, Costco workers make an average of $20.89 an hour versus Walmart's $12.67.</p>
  • <p>But the people who give out samples are rarely Costco employees. These workers are contracted through third parties and are often paid much less.</p>
  • <p>The first Costco was started in an <a href="https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/20-things-you-didn-t-know-about-costco-gallery/slide-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:airplane hangar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">airplane hangar</a> in 1976. Then known as Price Club, the store spanned six hangars originally owned by Howard Hughes. The store is still open today, and you can visit it in San Diego.</p>
  • <p>You don't need a member card for everything. Depending on what state you live in, Costco is required to allow you to use the pharmacy and optician without a membership.</p>
  • <p>You also (usually) don't need a membership to buy alcohol. If there's a separate door for the liquor store at your Costco, you can just walk in. If not, you can ask for a Temporary Alcohol Shopping Pass at the customer service desk.</p>
  • <p>There are no labels on the aisles for a reason. Part of Costco's business strategy is that it moves staple goods around in its stores often and doesn't have signage labeling where everything is. </p><p>This means customers spend more time looking for items, which makes it that much more likely that they'll pick up something they weren't planning on buying along the way.</p>
  • <p>Costco doesn't spend much on advertising. Instead, the company lets word-of-mouth do the work, and saves a bundle by doing so.</p>
  • <p>You can buy some major survival kits from Costco. For $4,999 you can get a massive kit with 3,986 individual servings of food, which can feed one person three times a day for a whole year.</p>
  • <p>If you happen to visit the Costco in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, you'll see some unique parking. Since the area has a large population of Amish, this Costco location has established parking spots for horses and buggies.</p>
  • <p>Robert and Meredith Bonilla were the first (and pretty much only) couple to get <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/costco-wedding-frozen-food_n_6401160" data-ylk="slk:married in a Costco frozen food section" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">married in a Costco frozen food section</a>. The couple met at Costco and was able to get special permission from corporate to hold the ceremony there.</p>
  • <p>The <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/costco-best-selling-item-263882" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best-selling item at Costco is toilet paper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best-selling item at Costco is toilet paper</a>. From just this item alone, the company made $400 million in sales in 2015.</p>
  • <p>You can get caskets on the cheap at Costco. Unfortunately, they're mail-order only, so you can't make any impulse buys in that department.</p>
  • <p>If you have a few hundred thousand dollars lying around, you can spend it on one item from Costco. The store offers a <a href="https://www.marketwatch.com/story/costco-is-selling-400000-tiffany-style-diamond-rings-2019-06-03" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10-carat diamond ring" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">10-carat diamond ring</a> made of platinum for $419,999.99.</p>
  • <p>As a Costco member, you can bring up to two guests shopping with you into the store. This is a great way to let someone try before they buy their own membership.</p>
  • <p>You can shop at Costco without a membership if someone gives you a Costco cash card. The cash card can be loaded up just like any other gift card, and you're allowed to use it even if you aren't a member.</p>
  • <p>Costco also <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/costco-car-buying-program-vs-buying-at-a-dealership-2018-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sells cars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sells cars</a>. In fact, the company sold 400,000 of them in 2014. But it doesn't make a profit from this service. Instead, it serves as an intermediary for its customers, as a perk of being a member. </p>
  • <p>In addition to car sales, Costco helps provide other lower-cost services to its customers. You can save on cruises, theme-park tickets, and rental cars through Costco.</p>
  • <p>There's a Costco magazine, and it has a larger circulation than any other in the U.S. <a href="https://www.foliomag.com/print-offers-big-rewards-membership-models/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Almost 13 million people" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Almost 13 million people</a> receive <em>Costco Connection</em> each month, and it continues to thrive when traditional print is in decline.</p>
  • <p>Many Costcos also offer gasoline to members. Like Kroger and Walmart, the gas is often cheaper and is just one more thing that makes a membership worth the price.</p>
  • <p>Costco is surprisingly the <a href="https://pilcrow.squarespace.com/stories/costco" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:biggest seller of wine in the U.S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">biggest seller of wine in the U.S.</a> As a result, its house wine is of remarkably high quality. </p>
