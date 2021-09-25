Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About Bridgerton Season 2

Filming for Bridgerton season two is currently underway, and we couldn't be more excited about all the new drama and romances. While last season took us on a wild journey with Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) relationship, the upcoming season promises to be just as thrilling. Though the Duke of Hastings will not be returning for this adventure, a bigger spotlight will be on Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). In addition to the growing cast - which includes a handful of new stars - we already have a few details about what we can expect. Read ahead for everything you could possibly want to know about season two and to get a first look preview at the new season.

Related: Netflix Announced a Bridgerton Spinoff, and It's All About Queen Charlotte's Origin Story