Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About Bridgerton Season 2

    Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About Bridgerton Season 2

  • <p>The second season will follow <strong><a href="http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/bridgerton-viscount-who-loved-me-book-spoilers-48268780" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Viscount Who Loved Me">The Viscount Who Loved Me</a></strong>, the second book in Julia Quinn's book series. This time around, it centers around the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, as he sets out to find a wife. Along the way, he finds himself in a love triangle of sorts with <a href="https://juliaquinn.com/books/the-viscount-who-loved-me/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a woman named Edwina">a woman named Edwina</a> and her older stepsister, Kate.</p>
    Bridgerton Season 2 Plot

  • <p>As previously announced, <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/why-did-reg%C3%A9-jean-page-leave-bridgerton-48253834" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Regé-Jean Page will not be returning">Regé-Jean Page will not be returning</a> for season two, but his onscreen wife Phoebe Dynevor will be back alongside a handful of other season one stars including Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and more. There are also a few new cast members, including <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/who-is-simone-ashley-facts-48167257" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simone Ashley">Simone Ashley</a> and Charithra Chandran, who will be playing the aforementioned Kate and Edwina. We'll also get to meet the late Bridgerton patriarch, played by Rupert Evans. </p>
    Bridgerton Season 2 Cast

  • <p><strong>Bridgerton</strong> season two started filming in early May, and we've gotten <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/bridgerton-season-2-set-pictures-48300136" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a handful of glimpses">a handful of glimpses</a> of the new season ever since. Though Netflix hasn't announced an official release date, it's likely we won't get new episodes <a href="http://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/bridgerton-season-2-release-date-netflix-48359982" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:until late 2021 or early 2022">until late 2021 or early 2022</a>. The first season dropped on Christmas, so it's possible that season two will follow suit. </p>
    Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

Kelsie Gibson

Filming for Bridgerton season two is currently underway, and we couldn't be more excited about all the new drama and romances. While last season took us on a wild journey with Simon (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) relationship, the upcoming season promises to be just as thrilling. Though the Duke of Hastings will not be returning for this adventure, a bigger spotlight will be on Daphne's brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). In addition to the growing cast - which includes a handful of new stars - we already have a few details about what we can expect. Read ahead for everything you could possibly want to know about season two and to get a first look preview at the new season.

