Westworld's Hot New Character Has a Surprising Link to Charlotte

Westworld's Hot New Character Has a Surprising Link to CharlotteHarper's BazaarMarch 30, 2020, 1:45 a.m. UTCSee everyone in the cast, including those who made a surprise return in tonight's episode.From Harper's BAZAARWestworld's Hot New Character Has a Surprising Link to CharlotteWestworld has made its long-awaited return, expanding its universe beyond the technologically advanced theme parks into the futuristic real world. Like it did for Season 2, the series has introduced a slew of new characters with Season 3—although, we can't quite confirm yet whether they're all human or something else. Here, we round up all the confirmed, returning, and new cast members for Westworld's latest chapter. Watch this space weekly as new faces join the cast. Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 and Season 3 lie ahead. Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores Abernathy)Wood ditches Dolores's blue prairie duds for a sleek modern look in the real world. After escaping the park at the end of Season 2, the host is "on a rampage" in new, human territory, the actress teased. Westworld's Hot New Character Has a Surprising Link to CharlotteScroll to continue with contentAdJeffrey Wright (Bernard Lowe)After undergoing an existential crisis last season, Bernard is back and suspendered up on a meat farm. "Season 3 in some ways is about exploring a new park. And that's the world outside of Westworld. So in some ways those characters, the hosts, become guests," Wright said of the new chapter. Tessa Thompson (Charlotte Hale)The Men in Black: International and Thor: Ragnarok star returns as Delos executive Charlotte Hale—or at least, a clone of her. At the end of Season 2, we find out that the real Charlotte was killed and replicated, and her clone was installed with Dolores's consciousness, which is how the latter successfully flees the park. Thandie Newton (Maeve Millay)Emmy winner Thandie Newton reprises her role as the powerful Maeve, and she appears to be in another theme park, this one inspired by a Nazi-occupied Italian city. It doesn't seem like she stays there forever, though, as further trailers reveal she's tasked with a mission to stop Dolores. Aaron Paul (Caleb)The Breaking Bad alum is a new, human (we think?) addition to the crew. His Caleb is a construction worker who's "trying to survive in this chaotic world," Paul revealed. Lena Waithe (Ash)The actress and screenwriter—whose credits include Master of None, The Chi, and Queen & Slim—joins as Ash, one of Caleb's associates. Marshawn Lynch (Giggles)The Seattle Seahawks running back enters as the incredibly named Giggles, a member of Ash and Caleb's circle. John Gallagher Jr. (Liam Dempsey, Jr.)John Gallagher Jr.—from HBO's The Newsroom and Amazon's Modern Love—is Liam, CEO of the AI tech company Incite. His father founded the corporation. Tommy Flanagan (Martin Connells)Sons of Anarchy and Gladiator star Tommy Flanagan is Connells, a higher-up at Incite and close associate of Liam's. Vincent Cassel (Engerraund Serac)The French actor was cast in a mysterious villain role, but clips and promos have slowly disclosed details about his character, Serac. In the trailer, he recruits Maeve to find Dolores "and kill her." In the Season 3 premiere, we learn he's one of the original founders of Incite and the one true keeper of its secrets. He's also the architect of the company's system, Rehoboam. Ed Harris (Man in Black, a.k.a. William)After a very confusing Season 2 ending, the Man in Black is back, and looking very disheveled. When we last saw the park investor and repeat guest, he was questioning his reality after accidentally killing his daughter in the Westworld park. Luke Hemsworth (Ashley Stubbs)Luke Hemsworth (yes, Liam and Chris's brother) continues as Stubbs, the Westworld security chief who left us questioning whether he, too, is a host in the Season 2 finale. In Season 3, Episode 2, he confirms to Bernard that he is indeed a robot. Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton)It appears Maeve has a friend in War World. Hector, her love interest and Westworld's most wanted, makes a cameo kissing his partner host in the Comic-Con trailer for the third season. In Episode 2, he does reunite with Maeve, but seems to be programmed to forget her. Scott Mescudi, a.k.a. Kid Cudi (Francis)Rapper Kid Cudi is also in tow; he plays Francis, an old friend of Caleb's. Mescudi isn't new to the screen after appearing in projects like Need for Speed and Creepshow. He'll also appear in Bill & Ted Face the Music later this year. Simon Quarterman (Lee Sizemore)British actor Simon Quarterman returns as a host/clone version of Delos's head of narrative, Lee Sizemore. The real Lee was killed in a shoot-out at the end of Season 2, but this version exists in a simulation of Delos's facilities where Maeve exists in Season 3, Episode 2.