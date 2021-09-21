Everyone on TikTok Is Obsessed With This Clever Portable Doggie Water Bottle

  The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they're worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you're purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.

Ah, TikTok, what would we do without you? (Well, for starters, we'd probably be a lot more productive.) As anyone who has mindlessly scrolled on TikTok can attest, the app is a one-stop-service for endless fun. But — somewhere between dance challenges, voice dubs, and comedic bits — the app is full of useful hacks and product recommendations.

Amazon even launched a landing page dedicated to viral TikTok items, aptly named #FoundItOnAmazon. To help narrow your search, check out these quirky (and incredibly useful) TikTok kitchen, tech and clothing finds you can buy on Amazon. Turns out, all the time you spent can be surprisingly productive.
    Everyone on TikTok Is Obsessed With This Clever Portable Doggie Water Bottle

    The 500+ Club helps take the guesswork out of shopping on Amazon. The product experts at Good Housekeeping have vetted the below products to ensure they’re worth your money. Each one boasts at least 500 reviews and a minimum 4-star rating from real, verified reviewers, so you can trust that you’re purchasing products that actually work, according to users and experts.

    Ah, TikTok, what would we do without you? (Well, for starters, we'd probably be a lot more productive.) As anyone who has mindlessly scrolled on TikTok can attest, the app is a one-stop-service for endless fun. But — somewhere between dance challenges, voice dubs, and comedic bits — the app is full of useful hacks and product recommendations.

    Amazon even launched a landing page dedicated to viral TikTok items, aptly named #FoundItOnAmazon. To help narrow your search, check out these quirky (and incredibly useful) TikTok kitchen, tech and clothing finds you can buy on Amazon. Turns out, all the time you spent can be surprisingly productive.

  1) Digital Clock Large Display

SZELAM

$20.95

This futuristic digital clock does more than just tell the time. Fun additions include its two-side USB ports, handy for beside phone charging, as well as a 6.5-inch mirror you can activate at the touch of the button.
    1) Digital Clock Large Display

    SZELAM

    $20.95

    This futuristic digital clock does more than just tell the time. Fun additions include its two-side USB ports, handy for beside phone charging, as well as a 6.5-inch mirror you can activate at the touch of the button.

  2) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

DASH

$24.99

Eggs are the MVP of many households. Creating your favorite egg-based recipe is as effortless as ever, thanks to the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker that can cook up to six eggs in soft, medium or hard-boiled firmness.
    2) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

    DASH

    $24.99

    Eggs are the MVP of many households. Creating your favorite egg-based recipe is as effortless as ever, thanks to the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker that can cook up to six eggs in soft, medium or hard-boiled firmness.

  3) Sliding Control Moon Lamp

LOGROTATE

$32.29

Transform any space with this out-of-this-world moon lamp. Each light comes with a wooden stand and an easy-to-use remote control that gives you access to change the brightness of the lamp's color.
    3) Sliding Control Moon Lamp

    LOGROTATE

    $32.29

    Transform any space with this out-of-this-world moon lamp. Each light comes with a wooden stand and an easy-to-use remote control that gives you access to change the brightness of the lamp’s color.

  4) VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper

Chef'n

$14.71

Whipping up the perfect batch of guacamole (or any other delectable dip or spread) is easier than you think. Just throw in chunks of the required ingredients and pull the cord to watch the chopper's blades do all the chopping and mashing work for you.
    4) VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper

    Chef'n

    $14.71

    Whipping up the perfect batch of guacamole (or any other delectable dip or spread) is easier than you think. Just throw in chunks of the required ingredients and pull the cord to watch the chopper’s blades do all the chopping and mashing work for you.

  5) The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

Hoan

$16.93

Mornings just got a whole lot better with this handy bagel slicer that will slice your breakfast in seconds. Don't forget the cream cheese!
    5) The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

    Hoan

    $16.93

    Mornings just got a whole lot better with this handy bagel slicer that will slice your breakfast in seconds. Don't forget the cream cheese!

  6) Fake Collar Detachable

Kalkehay

$14.99

Worry about one less layer to put on this fall season with this fake collar top that seamlessly fits under all your beloved cold-weather items, from sweaters to dresses.
    6) Fake Collar Detachable

    Kalkehay

    $14.99

    Worry about one less layer to put on this fall season with this fake collar top that seamlessly fits under all your beloved cold-weather items, from sweaters to dresses.

  7) 2-Pack Makeup Brush Cleaner Sponge

VANVENE

$6.99

Keep all your favorite makeup brushes squeaky clean with this two-pack set of dry black sponges. Just quickly swipe your brush head over the surface of the sponge, and your beauty tools will be as good as new.
    7) 2-Pack Makeup Brush Cleaner Sponge

    VANVENE

    $6.99

    Keep all your favorite makeup brushes squeaky clean with this two-pack set of dry black sponges. Just quickly swipe your brush head over the surface of the sponge, and your beauty tools will be as good as new.

  8) Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge

Cooluli

$49.99

With over 15,000 five-star reviews, many reviewers seemingly agree this mini fridge is amazing. Available in six other colors like sky blue to a fun cow print, you'll love storing your go-to essentials whether that be skincare must-haves or refreshing beverages.
    8) Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge

    Cooluli

    $49.99

    With over 15,000 five-star reviews, many reviewers seemingly agree this mini fridge is amazing. Available in six other colors like sky blue to a fun cow print, you’ll love storing your go-to essentials whether that be skincare must-haves or refreshing beverages.

  9) Workout Lounge Shorts for Women

icyzone

$23.79

TikTok user Hayley Lombard loves these super comfortable (and affordable) drawstring shorts. Consider these the perfect option for anyone who want to give their traditional sweatpants a rest.
    9) Workout Lounge Shorts for Women

    icyzone

    $23.79

    TikTok user Hayley Lombard loves these super comfortable (and affordable) drawstring shorts. Consider these the perfect option for anyone who want to give their traditional sweatpants a rest.

  10) Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer

YUESHICO

$12.37

Let's be honest: Cutting a huge watermelon into itty bitty pieces is daunting. If you want to snack on fresh Watermelon—but don't want to do any extra legwork—pick up this innovative knife from Yueshico. Thanks to its pinwheel design, this quirky gadget will slice and dice the produce to your heart's (and tastebuds') desire. And, as this now-viral TikTok proves, there's something insanely satisfying about using this knife first-hand.
    10) Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer

    YUESHICO

    $12.37

    Let's be honest: Cutting a huge watermelon into itty bitty pieces is daunting. If you want to snack on fresh Watermelon—but don't want to do any extra legwork—pick up this innovative knife from Yueshico. Thanks to its pinwheel design, this quirky gadget will slice and dice the produce to your heart's (and tastebuds') desire. And, as this now-viral TikTok proves, there's something insanely satisfying about using this knife first-hand.

  11) 2 Piece Ribbed Seamless Yoga Outfits

Jetjoy

$28.99

Nowadays, a person can never have too many cute workout clothes. This set from Jetjoy went viral for its comfort, quality, and cute colors.
    11) 2 Piece Ribbed Seamless Yoga Outfits

    Jetjoy

    $28.99

    Nowadays, a person can never have too many cute workout clothes. This set from Jetjoy went viral for its comfort, quality, and cute colors.

  12) 14K Yellow Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

PAVOI

$13.95

Looking for a cute pair of earrings without breaking the bank? Give these hoops from Pavoi a try. This pair has gone viral for being an affordable alternative to Hailey Bieber's beloved set.
    12) 14K Yellow Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

    PAVOI

    $13.95

    Looking for a cute pair of earrings without breaking the bank? Give these hoops from Pavoi a try. This pair has gone viral for being an affordable alternative to Hailey Bieber's beloved set.

  13) Women's V-Neckline Button Down Knitwear

Asskdan

$35.99

Sweater weather is finally here, so why not add a new layer to your growing rotation. With a subtle V-neck silhouette and voluminous sleeves, this style is giving us some major Taylor Swift Folklore vibes.
    13) Women's V-Neckline Button Down Knitwear

    Asskdan

    $35.99

    Sweater weather is finally here, so why not add a new layer to your growing rotation. With a subtle V-neck silhouette and voluminous sleeves, this style is giving us some major Taylor Swift Folklore vibes.

  14) Zip Slicer

Progressive International

$10.04

Why spend what feels like a small eternity cutting cherry tomatoes and grapes by hand when you can pick up the Progressive International zip slicer? With a chute-like construction and concealed blade, this option will take the legwork out of your prepping a picturesque salad. Let this TikTok from @FreakinReviews show you how easy it is for you to use it.
    14) Zip Slicer

    Progressive International

    $10.04

    Why spend what feels like a small eternity cutting cherry tomatoes and grapes by hand when you can pick up the Progressive International zip slicer? With a chute-like construction and concealed blade, this option will take the legwork out of your prepping a picturesque salad. Let this TikTok from @FreakinReviews show you how easy it is for you to use it.

  15) Dog Water Bottle

MalsiPree

$15.24

Want to keep your favorite fury friend hydrated on the go? Pick up this handy water bottle from Pedy. This option traded in the conventional cap for a small bowl, so your dog can stop for a water break whenever he or she pleases. (There's also a secret compartment for treats.

If you need some more evidence this is genius, please enjoy this adorable TikTok from @louisthedood.

RELATED: 20 Best Dog Toys That Make for Hours of Fun for Every Type of Pup
    15) Dog Water Bottle

    MalsiPree

    $15.24

    Want to keep your favorite fury friend hydrated on the go? Pick up this handy water bottle from Pedy. This option traded in the conventional cap for a small bowl, so your dog can stop for a water break whenever he or she pleases. (There's also a secret compartment for treats.

    If you need some more evidence this is genius, please enjoy this adorable TikTok from @louisthedood.

    RELATED: 20 Best Dog Toys That Make for Hours of Fun for Every Type of Pup

  16) Lip Brush Tool

YOUKOOL

$5.79

Think of this YouKool's beauty gadget as a toothbrush... for your lips. The silicone tool is designed to exfoliate your lips, making a dry, chapped pout a thing of the past.
    16) Lip Brush Tool

    YOUKOOL

    $5.79

    Think of this YouKool's beauty gadget as a toothbrush... for your lips. The silicone tool is designed to exfoliate your lips, making a dry, chapped pout a thing of the past.

  17) White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder

TWONE

$7.98

Anyone who spends an ungodly amount of time wondering where their keys are will find a lot to love about this holder from Twone. Decked out with an ultra-strong magnet, the holder can be affixed to your wall and keep your keys in sight and on-hand around the clock. Plus, the cute cloud design will look oh-so-adorable in your hallway.
    17) White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder

    TWONE

    $7.98

    Anyone who spends an ungodly amount of time wondering where their keys are will find a lot to love about this holder from Twone. Decked out with an ultra-strong magnet, the holder can be affixed to your wall and keep your keys in sight and on-hand around the clock. Plus, the cute cloud design will look oh-so-adorable in your hallway.

  18) Dip Clip

Saucemoto

$10.90

Picture this: You're cruising thru the drive-thru line and want to take a bite of your chicken tenders. But, gasp, where do you place the dip? That's where Saucemoto comes in. This little holder clips onto your car's air vent, so you can grab a bite on-the-go. Pretty genius, huh?
    18) Dip Clip

    Saucemoto

    $10.90

    Picture this: You're cruising thru the drive-thru line and want to take a bite of your chicken tenders. But, gasp, where do you place the dip? That's where Saucemoto comes in. This little holder clips onto your car's air vent, so you can grab a bite on-the-go. Pretty genius, huh?

  19) Time Locking Container

Kitchen Safe

$69.90

Whether you want to limit your screen time, save your hard-earned cash, or build up your will power when there's a jumbo bag of chocolate chip cookies lying around, KitchenSafe's Time Locking Container is the gift that keeps on giving. Simply set the timer on this container and it will stay locked until the clock runs down to zero. It's no wonder why over 350,000 people watched (and loved!) a TikTok video with this find.
    19) Time Locking Container

    Kitchen Safe

    $69.90

    Whether you want to limit your screen time, save your hard-earned cash, or build up your will power when there's a jumbo bag of chocolate chip cookies lying around, KitchenSafe's Time Locking Container is the gift that keeps on giving. Simply set the timer on this container and it will stay locked until the clock runs down to zero. It's no wonder why over 350,000 people watched (and loved!) a TikTok video with this find.

  20) Cleaning Gel Universal Gel Cleaner

ColorCoral

$6.77

Since most of us have spent the past seven months working from home, there's a good chance you've carved out snack time or lunch in between Zoom calls. Problem is, it's likely that remnants of your meal have fallen onto your laptop and lodged themselves in between your keys.

If you're looking for an easy (and aesthetically pleasing) way to keep your laptop clean, give ColorCoral a try. Simply roll the gel onto your keyboard, and it will pick up dust and small particles (a.k.a crumbs.) Plus, you can continue to use the same gel until it changes colors.
    20) Cleaning Gel Universal Gel Cleaner

    ColorCoral

    $6.77

    Since most of us have spent the past seven months working from home, there's a good chance you've carved out snack time or lunch in between Zoom calls. Problem is, it's likely that remnants of your meal have fallen onto your laptop and lodged themselves in between your keys.

    If you're looking for an easy (and aesthetically pleasing) way to keep your laptop clean, give ColorCoral a try. Simply roll the gel onto your keyboard, and it will pick up dust and small particles (a.k.a crumbs.) Plus, you can continue to use the same gel until it changes colors.

  21) Women's High Waist Butt-Lifting Yoga Pants

SEASUM

28.99

The ruching on these butt-sculpting TikTok leggings make your behind look bigger and rounder. Reviewers say that they're squat-proof and love that they run up to 4XL.
    21) Women's High Waist Butt-Lifting Yoga Pants

    SEASUM

    28.99

    The ruching on these butt-sculpting TikTok leggings make your behind look bigger and rounder. Reviewers say that they're squat-proof and love that they run up to 4XL.

  22) Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Roller

$24.95

Right now, this ChomChom roller is the #1 best-selling item on Amazon for dog hair removers, though it can be used for cat hair, dust and lint too. You simply roll it back and forth to capture hair on couches, blankets and more.
    22) Pet Hair Remover

    ChomChom Roller

    $24.95

    Right now, this ChomChom roller is the #1 best-selling item on Amazon for dog hair removers, though it can be used for cat hair, dust and lint too. You simply roll it back and forth to capture hair on couches, blankets and more.

  23) Skinny Clear Glass Reusable Straws

ALINK

$8.99

TikTok users and Amazon reviewers say that they prefer these glass straws over metal straws due to taste, aesthetic and sustainability. The straws even come with cute colorful silicone tips, though several reviewers say they're not needed.
    23) Skinny Clear Glass Reusable Straws

    ALINK

    $8.99

    TikTok users and Amazon reviewers say that they prefer these glass straws over metal straws due to taste, aesthetic and sustainability. The straws even come with cute colorful silicone tips, though several reviewers say they're not needed.

  24) Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan

Vornado

$17.99

Whether you want to cool off your desk area or amp up the airflow in a smaller room, this mini air circulator fan does the job while not taking up too much space. It comes in several colors to match your room's aesthetic.
    24) Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan

    Vornado

    $17.99

    Whether you want to cool off your desk area or amp up the airflow in a smaller room, this mini air circulator fan does the job while not taking up too much space. It comes in several colors to match your room's aesthetic.

  25) 3-Pack Cord Holders

AHASTYLE

$7.59

It's easy to get disorganized when dealing with multiple USB cords and chargers. This cord organizer is a cheap way to keep everything in place: simply place it on your tabletop or nightstand, and the strong adhesive will keep your cords from moving around.
    25) 3-Pack Cord Holders

    AHASTYLE

    $7.59

    It's easy to get disorganized when dealing with multiple USB cords and chargers. This cord organizer is a cheap way to keep everything in place: simply place it on your tabletop or nightstand, and the strong adhesive will keep your cords from moving around.

  26) Multi-Purpose Silicone Original Microwave Mat

Safe Grabs

$27.95

Who hasn't accidentally scorched their hand while trying to remove a surprisingly hot bowl from the microwave. Give yourself (and your hands) some peace of mind by picking up these versatile silicone mats from Safe Grabs. Whether you're grabbing something out of the microwave or need some extra friction to open up a stubborn can, this affordable pick is the gift that keeps on giving.
    26) Multi-Purpose Silicone Original Microwave Mat

    Safe Grabs

    $27.95

    Who hasn't accidentally scorched their hand while trying to remove a surprisingly hot bowl from the microwave. Give yourself (and your hands) some peace of mind by picking up these versatile silicone mats from Safe Grabs. Whether you're grabbing something out of the microwave or need some extra friction to open up a stubborn can, this affordable pick is the gift that keeps on giving.

  27) Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop

Spring Chef

$11.97

Yes, TikTok users are raving about an ice cream scoop, and here's why: the handle is comfortable to hold and the spoon apparently won't bend, thanks to its heavy duty design. It's also dishwasher safe.
    27) Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop

    Spring Chef

    $11.97

    Yes, TikTok users are raving about an ice cream scoop, and here's why: the handle is comfortable to hold and the spoon apparently won't bend, thanks to its heavy duty design. It's also dishwasher safe.

  28) Dish Soap Dispenser

ASAMKING

$9.99

Regular soap dispensers can get messy, but the optimal design of this one actually helps save your dish soap while quickly drying your sponge when not in use. Reviewers agree that it's something "pretty and useful" to have in the kitchen.
    28) Dish Soap Dispenser

    ASAMKING

    $9.99

    Regular soap dispensers can get messy, but the optimal design of this one actually helps save your dish soap while quickly drying your sponge when not in use. Reviewers agree that it's something "pretty and useful" to have in the kitchen.

  29) Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Tray

Lily's Home

$9.99

Some water bottles (well, most) don't accommodate for ice cubes. However, this BPA-free silicone tray features ten narrow ice slots, and you get a set of three in one set, giving you 30 ice stick cubes at once.
    29) Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Tray

    Lily's Home

    $9.99

    Some water bottles (well, most) don't accommodate for ice cubes. However, this BPA-free silicone tray features ten narrow ice slots, and you get a set of three in one set, giving you 30 ice stick cubes at once.

  30) The Original Bedside Shelf for Beds

BedShelfie

$44.99

Now more than ever, comfort is key when we're spending more time inside. This bedside shelf features an ultra strong clamp that attaches onto your bed and can support snacks, dishes, books and more. It's also a great space-saver for small dorm rooms or bedrooms.
    30) The Original Bedside Shelf for Beds

    BedShelfie

    $44.99

    Now more than ever, comfort is key when we're spending more time inside. This bedside shelf features an ultra strong clamp that attaches onto your bed and can support snacks, dishes, books and more. It's also a great space-saver for small dorm rooms or bedrooms.

