Every Star Arriving at the Shang-Chi Premiere

  • 1/23

  • 2/23

    Simu Liu

  • 3/23

    Awkwafina

  • 4/23

    Destin Daniel Cretton

  • 5/23

    Fala Chen

  • 6/23

    Ronny Chieng

  • 7/23

    Alan Kim

  • 8/23

    Olivia Liang

  • 9/23

    Meng'er Zhang

  • 10/23

    Mark Tuan

  • 11/23

    Kevin Feige

  • 12/23

    Jon Chu

  • 13/23

    Jhené Aiko

  • 14/23

    Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim

  • 15/23

    Dallas Liu

  • 16/23

    Daniel Dae Kim

  • 17/23

    Chloé Zhao

  • 18/23

    Jayden Zhang

  • 19/23

    Jeffrey & Juno Wright

  • 20/23

    Benedict Wong

  • 21/23

    Ben Kingsley & Daniela Lavender

  • 22/23

    Andy Le

  • 23/23

    Xochitl Gomez

Kate Hogan

Marvel's buzzy movie starring Simu Liu drops on Sept. 3, and premiered in Hollywood on Aug. 16

