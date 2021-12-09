Every single Pantone Colour of the Year from 2000 – 2022

  • <p><strong>For the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/uk/decorate/looks/a35468640/pantone-colour-trends-spring-summer-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pantone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pantone</a> Colour of the Year selection process, colour experts at the Pantone Colour Institute comb the world looking for new colour influences, from the entertainment industry to fashion, travel destinations and socio-economic conditions. Influences can also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.</strong></p><p>Then towards the end of each year, a defining colour for the forthcoming year – better known as the Colour of the Year – is announced. The new 'it' colour is typically announced early December.</p><p>Pantone’s Colour of the Year has been going for more than 20 years, influencing products across fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design. </p><p>Here we take a look at all the defining colours chosen by Pantone so far…</p>
    For the Pantone Colour of the Year selection process, colour experts at the Pantone Colour Institute comb the world looking for new colour influences, from the entertainment industry to fashion, travel destinations and socio-economic conditions. Influences can also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.

    Then towards the end of each year, a defining colour for the forthcoming year – better known as the Colour of the Year – is announced. The new 'it' colour is typically announced early December.

    Pantone’s Colour of the Year has been going for more than 20 years, influencing products across fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design.

    Here we take a look at all the defining colours chosen by Pantone so far…

  • <p>Very Peri is a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone. Futuristic in feeling and encouraging inventiveness and creativity, Very Peri blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red. A brand new shade, it's the first time Pantone has created a new colour in the history of its Colour of the Year.</p>
    2022: Very Peri

    Very Peri is a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone. Futuristic in feeling and encouraging inventiveness and creativity, Very Peri blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red. A brand new shade, it's the first time Pantone has created a new colour in the history of its Colour of the Year.

  • <p>The official colour of the millennium is Cerulean Blue; the colour of the sky on a serene, crystal clear day. It connotes restful, peaceful and relaxing times.</p>
    2000: Cerulean

    The official colour of the millennium is Cerulean Blue; the colour of the sky on a serene, crystal clear day. It connotes restful, peaceful and relaxing times.

  • <p>A bright, feel-good feminine colour, Fuchsia Rose is passionate, intense and exciting, yet also warm and endearing.</p>
    2001: Fuchsia Rose

    A bright, feel-good feminine colour, Fuchsia Rose is passionate, intense and exciting, yet also warm and endearing.

  • <p>A vivid red, associated with love, passion and power, and chosen for its deep and meaningful hue. </p>
    2002: True Red

    A vivid red, associated with love, passion and power, and chosen for its deep and meaningful hue.

  • <p>Soft, calm and cool, the blue-green Aqua Sky lends a serene look.</p>
    2003: Aqua Sky

    Soft, calm and cool, the blue-green Aqua Sky lends a serene look.

  • <p>Bright, bold, passionate and rejuvenating, Tigerlily contains red and yellow and draws its inspiration from the flowers around us. </p>
    2004: Tigerlily

    Bright, bold, passionate and rejuvenating, Tigerlily contains red and yellow and draws its inspiration from the flowers around us.

  • <p>Taking inspiration from the colour of the sea, the calming and reassuring Blue Turquoise is gentler in tone than true Turquoise.</p>
    2005: Blue Turquoise

    Taking inspiration from the colour of the sea, the calming and reassuring Blue Turquoise is gentler in tone than true Turquoise.

  • <p>Natural and organic, Sand Dollar – considered to express concerns about the 2006 economy – is a warm shade that relaxes and soothes nerves. It is also reminiscent of the desert and soft sandy beaches. </p>
    2006: Sand Dollar

    Natural and organic, Sand Dollar – considered to express concerns about the 2006 economy – is a warm shade that relaxes and soothes nerves. It is also reminiscent of the desert and soft sandy beaches.

  • <p>A deep, spicy red, its boldness is appealingly eye-catching, sophisticated and enticing. Chili Pepper connotes an outgoing, confident, design-savvy attitude.</p>
    2007: Chili Pepper

    A deep, spicy red, its boldness is appealingly eye-catching, sophisticated and enticing. Chili Pepper connotes an outgoing, confident, design-savvy attitude.

  • <p>Combining the stable and calming aspects of blue with the mystical and spiritual qualities of purple, Blue Iris satisfies the need for reassurance in a complex world, while adding a hint of mystery and excitement. </p>
    2008: Blue Iris

    Combining the stable and calming aspects of blue with the mystical and spiritual qualities of purple, Blue Iris satisfies the need for reassurance in a complex world, while adding a hint of mystery and excitement.

  • <p>A warm and engaging yellow. In a time of economic uncertainty and political change, optimism is paramount and no other colour expresses hope and reassurance more than yellow.</p>
    2009: Mimosa

    A warm and engaging yellow. In a time of economic uncertainty and political change, optimism is paramount and no other colour expresses hope and reassurance more than yellow.

  • <p>Combining the serene qualities of blue and the invigorating aspects of green, Turquoise inspires thoughts of soothing, tropical waters and a comforting escape from the everyday troubles of the world, while at the same time restoring our sense of wellbeing.</p>
    2010: Turquoise

    Combining the serene qualities of blue and the invigorating aspects of green, Turquoise inspires thoughts of soothing, tropical waters and a comforting escape from the everyday troubles of the world, while at the same time restoring our sense of wellbeing.

  • <p>A bright, sherberty pink shade, uplifting and optimistic, evoking nostalgic feelings of summertime.<br></p>
    2011: Honeysuckle

    A bright, sherberty pink shade, uplifting and optimistic, evoking nostalgic feelings of summertime.

  • <p>Reminiscent of the radiant shadings of a sunset, Tangerine Tango is a vivacious, magnetic hue that emanates heat and energy.</p>
    2012: Tangerine Tango

    Reminiscent of the radiant shadings of a sunset, Tangerine Tango is a vivacious, magnetic hue that emanates heat and energy.

  • <p>A luminous, magnificent hue, Emerald is the colour of beauty, new life and prosperity.<br></p>
    2013: Emerald

    A luminous, magnificent hue, Emerald is the colour of beauty, new life and prosperity.

  • <p>An enchanting harmony of fuchsia, purple and pink undertones, Radiant Orchid inspires confidence and emanates great joy, love and health.</p>
    2014: Radiant Orchid

    An enchanting harmony of fuchsia, purple and pink undertones, Radiant Orchid inspires confidence and emanates great joy, love and health.

  • <p>A naturally robust and earthy wine red, Marsala enriches our minds, bodies and souls. </p>
    2015: Marsala

    A naturally robust and earthy wine red, Marsala enriches our minds, bodies and souls.

  For the first time, the blending of two shades – Serenity and Rose Quartz – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

Rose Quartz is a persuasive yet gentle tone that conveys compassion and a sense of composure.
    2016: Rose Quartz and Serenity [JOINT]

    For the first time, the blending of two shades – Serenity and Rose Quartz – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

    Rose Quartz is a persuasive yet gentle tone that conveys compassion and a sense of composure.

  For the first time, the blending of two shades – Serenity and Rose Quartz – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

Serenity is weightless and airy, like the expanse of the blue sky above us, bringing feelings of respite and relaxation even in turbulent times.
    2016: Rose Quartz and Serenity [JOINT]

    For the first time, the blending of two shades – Serenity and Rose Quartz – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

    Serenity is weightless and airy, like the expanse of the blue sky above us, bringing feelings of respite and relaxation even in turbulent times.

  • <p>A refreshing and revitalising shade, Greenery is symbolic of new beginnings.</p>
    2017: Greenery

    A refreshing and revitalising shade, Greenery is symbolic of new beginnings.

  • <p>A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future.</p>
    2018: Ultra Violet

    A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us towards the future.

  • <p>An animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge.</p>
    2019: Living Coral

    An animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge.

  • <p>An expansive presence, Classic Blue is evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky opening a world of possibilities.</p>
    2020: Classic Blue

    An expansive presence, Classic Blue is evocative of the vast and infinite evening sky opening a world of possibilities.

  For the second time, the blending of two shades – Illuminating and Ultimate Grey – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity; a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power.
    2021: Illuminating and Ultimate Gray (JOINT)

    For the second time, the blending of two shades – Illuminating and Ultimate Grey – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

    Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity; a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power.

  For the second time, the blending of two shades – Illuminating and Ultimate Grey – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

Ultimate Gray quietly assures, encouraging feelings of composure, steadiness and resilience. The versatile grey shade resembles pebbles on the beach and natural elements whose weathered appearance highlights an ability to stand the test of time.
    2021: Illuminating and Ultimate Gray (JOINT)

    For the second time, the blending of two shades – Illuminating and Ultimate Grey – are chosen as the Pantone Colour of the Year.

    Ultimate Gray quietly assures, encouraging feelings of composure, steadiness and resilience. The versatile grey shade resembles pebbles on the beach and natural elements whose weathered appearance highlights an ability to stand the test of time.

