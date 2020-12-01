Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Never-Before-Seen Bump Photos With Zayn Malik

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/articles/g31503/gigi-hadid-best-runway-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Supermodel Gigi Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Supermodel Gigi Hadid</a> has some of the best <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g26824/gigi-hadids-style-file/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personal style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personal style</a> around, and we're not expecting that to change now that she's <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32341189/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-confirmation-cravings-zayn-malik/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expecting her first child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">expecting her first child</a>.</p><p>That's right, the 25-year-old appeared on <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32341189/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-confirmation-cravings-zayn-malik/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'</a> on Thursday April 30 and confirmed that she is expecting a child with her on-again-off-again beau of five years Malik. Speaking about her pregnancy Hadid said: 'Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.'</p><p>Hadid's mother, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32327374/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-confirmed-yolanda-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yolanda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yolanda </a>Hadid, also confirmed the pregnancy days after several publications first ran the story, by telling Dutch broadcasting station <a href="https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/entertainment/showbizz/artikel/5106481/moeder-gigi-hadid-bevestigt-zwangerschap-dochter-ik-word-oma" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RTL Boulevard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">RTL Boulevard</a><span>:</span> 'Of course we are thrilled,' she is believed to have said in a statement translated to English, adding 'I can't wait to become a grandmother.'</p><p>'It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed.'</p><p>Here are her best <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a27099187/how-to-dress-your-bump-maternity-clothes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity</a> looks...</p>
    1/13

    Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Never-Before-Seen Bump Photos With Zayn Malik

    Supermodel Gigi Hadid has some of the best personal style around, and we're not expecting that to change now that she's expecting her first child.

    That's right, the 25-year-old appeared on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' on Thursday April 30 and confirmed that she is expecting a child with her on-again-off-again beau of five years Malik. Speaking about her pregnancy Hadid said: 'Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.'

    Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, also confirmed the pregnancy days after several publications first ran the story, by telling Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard: 'Of course we are thrilled,' she is believed to have said in a statement translated to English, adding 'I can't wait to become a grandmother.'

    'It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed.'

    Here are her best maternity looks...

  • <p>In a set of three unseen adorable snaps, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik can be seen posing in anticipation of their <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a33923312/gigi-hadid-birth-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter's birth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daughter's birth</a> a month later. Hadid can be seen in a stretch tank dress on her porch, while Malik cheekily rests his chin on the 8-month bump.</p><p>'August, waiting for our girl', Hadid wrote under the post. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIPelbpnGjD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2/13

    August, 2020

    In a set of three unseen adorable snaps, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik can be seen posing in anticipation of their daughter's birth a month later. Hadid can be seen in a stretch tank dress on her porch, while Malik cheekily rests his chin on the 8-month bump.

    'August, waiting for our girl', Hadid wrote under the post.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Throwing it back to her 27 week bump (around July), Gigi Hadid shared a belly-baring outfit on her Instagram. The 25-year-old wears a crop top with tracksuit bottoms and a butter yellow bucket hat in the wholesome snaps. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fsearch%2Fbucket%2520hat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg32329590%2Fgigi-hadid-maternity-style%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BUCKET HATS">SHOP BUCKET HATS</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQDv9Cnakd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3/13

    July, 2020

    Throwing it back to her 27 week bump (around July), Gigi Hadid shared a belly-baring outfit on her Instagram. The 25-year-old wears a crop top with tracksuit bottoms and a butter yellow bucket hat in the wholesome snaps.

    SHOP BUCKET HATS

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>During an Instagram live where pregnant <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a33331640/gigi-hadid-explains-low-key-pregnancy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid discussed her low key pregnancy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gigi Hadid discussed her low key pregnancy</a>, the 25-year-old exposed her growing belly for the first time. Lifting her green and white checked shirt from <a href="https://holidaythelabel.com/collections/shirts-tops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holiday</a> the model said to her fans: '...okay, there's my belly, y'all. Like it's there. It's just that from the front, it's different, you know what I mean?' </p>
    4/13

    July, 2020

    During an Instagram live where pregnant Gigi Hadid discussed her low key pregnancy, the 25-year-old exposed her growing belly for the first time. Lifting her green and white checked shirt from Holiday the model said to her fans: '...okay, there's my belly, y'all. Like it's there. It's just that from the front, it's different, you know what I mean?'

  • <p>Pregnant Gigi Hadid glowed after her Instagram Live make-up tutorial with Erin Parsons where she <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32624290/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-face-fillers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:denied ever having injectables" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">denied ever having injectables</a>: 'People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born.'</p><p>The 25-year-old posted a selection of selfies wearing an <a href="https://www.asos.com/polo-ralph-lauren/polo-ralph-lauren-player-logo-garment-dye-oxford-button-down-shirt-slim-fit-in-pink/prd/11643597?affid=25452&_Cj0KCQjwzZj2BRDVARIsABs3l9LDwNEMg1rz1GW4hzjBJ6sEA2iCzxFb3OAhuBE8_oCAN0iFdQAy-gsaAt5pEALw_wcB&channelref=product+search&ppcadref=9933071238%7c103204517009%7caud-660057333357:pla-294682000766&gclid=Cj0KCQjwzZj2BRDVARIsABs3l9LDwNEMg1rz1GW4hzjBJ6sEA2iCzxFb3OAhuBE8_oCAN0iFdQAy-gsaAt5pEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized, pink, Ralph Lauren shirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> oversized, pink, Ralph Lauren shirt</a>. The mum-to-be's colour choice had a fan speculating in the comments as to whether Hadid was hinting to her and Zayn Malik's unborn baby's sex. Pink for a girl? Watch this space.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAbQ1fxnMJO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5/13

    May, 2020

    Pregnant Gigi Hadid glowed after her Instagram Live make-up tutorial with Erin Parsons where she denied ever having injectables: 'People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born.'

    The 25-year-old posted a selection of selfies wearing an oversized, pink, Ralph Lauren shirt. The mum-to-be's colour choice had a fan speculating in the comments as to whether Hadid was hinting to her and Zayn Malik's unborn baby's sex. Pink for a girl? Watch this space.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAIOsGsnlMN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yolanda Hadid shared a picture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yolanda Hadid shared a picture</a> of herself, daughters Gigi and Bella, and a friend, planting no less than 3,000 lavender plants in the land of her Pennsylvania farm. Pregnant Gigi can be seen in black jeans and trainers, with a baggy lumberjack shirt, and protective face mask, gloves, and cap. </p>
    6/13

    May, 2020

    Yolanda Hadid shared a picture of herself, daughters Gigi and Bella, and a friend, planting no less than 3,000 lavender plants in the land of her Pennsylvania farm. Pregnant Gigi can be seen in black jeans and trainers, with a baggy lumberjack shirt, and protective face mask, gloves, and cap.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Soon-to-be-mum Hadid wore a lumberjack jacket, black jumper and black trousers to confirm her and Malik's exciting news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.</p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/gh7Hy9CpagQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7/13

    April, 2020

    Soon-to-be-mum Hadid wore a lumberjack jacket, black jumper and black trousers to confirm her and Malik's exciting news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

    See the original post on Youtube

  • <p>For her 25th birthday, the mother-to-be wore a baggy black rollneck, light wash high-waisted jeans and a black belt and boots to celebrate with her mother Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, boyfriend Zayn Malik and friend Leah McCarthy.</p><p>Alongside the event being a birthday party, fans have speculated it may well have doubled as a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32311676/gigi-hadid-pregnant-gender-reveal-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sex reveal party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sex reveal party</a>, with many concluding Hadid and Malik are having a baby boy.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_bK5-cH6I5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    8/13

    April, 2020

    For her 25th birthday, the mother-to-be wore a baggy black rollneck, light wash high-waisted jeans and a black belt and boots to celebrate with her mother Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, boyfriend Zayn Malik and friend Leah McCarthy.

    Alongside the event being a birthday party, fans have speculated it may well have doubled as a sex reveal party, with many concluding Hadid and Malik are having a baby boy.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Days before reports began circulating about the model's pregnancy, Hadid posed in an all-red Chanel outfit for Vogue Italia under lockdown. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-vBESxnDpB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    9/13

    April, 2020

    Days before reports began circulating about the model's pregnancy, Hadid posed in an all-red Chanel outfit for Vogue Italia under lockdown.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>For a lockdown shoot, Hadid posed with her sister in knee-high boots, high-waisted jeans, layered jackets and a furry hat at their mother's farm.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lAEFZnAYY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    10/13

    March, 2020

    For a lockdown shoot, Hadid posed with her sister in knee-high boots, high-waisted jeans, layered jackets and a furry hat at their mother's farm.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>During the AW20 season, Hadid walked the Chanel, Miu Miu, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Missoni, Versace, Fendi, Moschino, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, all while potentially already being pregnant. We are in awe. </p>
    11/13

    March, 2020

    During the AW20 season, Hadid walked the Chanel, Miu Miu, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Missoni, Versace, Fendi, Moschino, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, all while potentially already being pregnant. We are in awe.

  • <p>With some outlets reporting the model is as much as five months along (as of April), then it is widely believed that Hadid would have been pregnant during the glamorous, yet gruelling AW20 fashion month. </p><p>Here, the blonde is in a Lous Vuitton x Off White menswear suit.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9KGGI0HjvJ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    12/13

    February, 2020

    With some outlets reporting the model is as much as five months along (as of April), then it is widely believed that Hadid would have been pregnant during the glamorous, yet gruelling AW20 fashion month.

    Here, the blonde is in a Lous Vuitton x Off White menswear suit.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Back in January, Instagram was alight with Hadid's sultry walk down Jacquemus' AW20 show during Men's fashion week – and to think she may have been pregnant while doing it. </p>
    13/13

    January, 2020

    Back in January, Instagram was alight with Hadid's sultry walk down Jacquemus' AW20 show during Men's fashion week – and to think she may have been pregnant while doing it.

<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/articles/g31503/gigi-hadid-best-runway-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Supermodel Gigi Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Supermodel Gigi Hadid</a> has some of the best <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/what-to-wear/articles/g26824/gigi-hadids-style-file/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:personal style" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">personal style</a> around, and we're not expecting that to change now that she's <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32341189/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-confirmation-cravings-zayn-malik/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:expecting her first child" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">expecting her first child</a>.</p><p>That's right, the 25-year-old appeared on <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32341189/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-confirmation-cravings-zayn-malik/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'</a> on Thursday April 30 and confirmed that she is expecting a child with her on-again-off-again beau of five years Malik. Speaking about her pregnancy Hadid said: 'Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.'</p><p>Hadid's mother, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32327374/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-confirmed-yolanda-foster/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yolanda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yolanda </a>Hadid, also confirmed the pregnancy days after several publications first ran the story, by telling Dutch broadcasting station <a href="https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/entertainment/showbizz/artikel/5106481/moeder-gigi-hadid-bevestigt-zwangerschap-dochter-ik-word-oma" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RTL Boulevard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">RTL Boulevard</a><span>:</span> 'Of course we are thrilled,' she is believed to have said in a statement translated to English, adding 'I can't wait to become a grandmother.'</p><p>'It is quite special, since I lost my own mother so recently. That is the beauty of life: one soul is leaving us and another is coming. We feel very blessed.'</p><p>Here are her best <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a27099187/how-to-dress-your-bump-maternity-clothes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:maternity" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">maternity</a> looks...</p>
<p>In a set of three unseen adorable snaps, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik can be seen posing in anticipation of their <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a33923312/gigi-hadid-birth-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter's birth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daughter's birth</a> a month later. Hadid can be seen in a stretch tank dress on her porch, while Malik cheekily rests his chin on the 8-month bump.</p><p>'August, waiting for our girl', Hadid wrote under the post. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIPelbpnGjD/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Throwing it back to her 27 week bump (around July), Gigi Hadid shared a belly-baring outfit on her Instagram. The 25-year-old wears a crop top with tracksuit bottoms and a butter yellow bucket hat in the wholesome snaps. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-gb%2Fshop%2Fsearch%2Fbucket%2520hat&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fuk%2Ffashion%2Fcelebrity-style%2Fg32329590%2Fgigi-hadid-maternity-style%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BUCKET HATS">SHOP BUCKET HATS</a></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQDv9Cnakd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>During an Instagram live where pregnant <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a33331640/gigi-hadid-explains-low-key-pregnancy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid discussed her low key pregnancy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gigi Hadid discussed her low key pregnancy</a>, the 25-year-old exposed her growing belly for the first time. Lifting her green and white checked shirt from <a href="https://holidaythelabel.com/collections/shirts-tops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holiday</a> the model said to her fans: '...okay, there's my belly, y'all. Like it's there. It's just that from the front, it's different, you know what I mean?' </p>
<p>Pregnant Gigi Hadid glowed after her Instagram Live make-up tutorial with Erin Parsons where she <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32624290/gigi-hadid-pregnancy-face-fillers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:denied ever having injectables" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">denied ever having injectables</a>: 'People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born.'</p><p>The 25-year-old posted a selection of selfies wearing an <a href="https://www.asos.com/polo-ralph-lauren/polo-ralph-lauren-player-logo-garment-dye-oxford-button-down-shirt-slim-fit-in-pink/prd/11643597?affid=25452&_Cj0KCQjwzZj2BRDVARIsABs3l9LDwNEMg1rz1GW4hzjBJ6sEA2iCzxFb3OAhuBE8_oCAN0iFdQAy-gsaAt5pEALw_wcB&channelref=product+search&ppcadref=9933071238%7c103204517009%7caud-660057333357:pla-294682000766&gclid=Cj0KCQjwzZj2BRDVARIsABs3l9LDwNEMg1rz1GW4hzjBJ6sEA2iCzxFb3OAhuBE8_oCAN0iFdQAy-gsaAt5pEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized, pink, Ralph Lauren shirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> oversized, pink, Ralph Lauren shirt</a>. The mum-to-be's colour choice had a fan speculating in the comments as to whether Hadid was hinting to her and Zayn Malik's unborn baby's sex. Pink for a girl? Watch this space.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAbQ1fxnMJO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CAIOsGsnlMN/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yolanda Hadid shared a picture" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yolanda Hadid shared a picture</a> of herself, daughters Gigi and Bella, and a friend, planting no less than 3,000 lavender plants in the land of her Pennsylvania farm. Pregnant Gigi can be seen in black jeans and trainers, with a baggy lumberjack shirt, and protective face mask, gloves, and cap. </p>
<p>Soon-to-be-mum Hadid wore a lumberjack jacket, black jumper and black trousers to confirm her and Malik's exciting news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.</p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/gh7Hy9CpagQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>For her 25th birthday, the mother-to-be wore a baggy black rollneck, light wash high-waisted jeans and a black belt and boots to celebrate with her mother Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, boyfriend Zayn Malik and friend Leah McCarthy.</p><p>Alongside the event being a birthday party, fans have speculated it may well have doubled as a <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32311676/gigi-hadid-pregnant-gender-reveal-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sex reveal party" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sex reveal party</a>, with many concluding Hadid and Malik are having a baby boy.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_bK5-cH6I5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Days before reports began circulating about the model's pregnancy, Hadid posed in an all-red Chanel outfit for Vogue Italia under lockdown. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-vBESxnDpB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>For a lockdown shoot, Hadid posed with her sister in knee-high boots, high-waisted jeans, layered jackets and a furry hat at their mother's farm.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lAEFZnAYY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>During the AW20 season, Hadid walked the Chanel, Miu Miu, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Missoni, Versace, Fendi, Moschino, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, all while potentially already being pregnant. We are in awe. </p>
<p>With some outlets reporting the model is as much as five months along (as of April), then it is widely believed that Hadid would have been pregnant during the glamorous, yet gruelling AW20 fashion month. </p><p>Here, the blonde is in a Lous Vuitton x Off White menswear suit.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9KGGI0HjvJ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Back in January, Instagram was alight with Hadid's sultry walk down Jacquemus' AW20 show during Men's fashion week – and to think she may have been pregnant while doing it. </p>

'August, waiting for our girl'

From ELLE

Latest Stories