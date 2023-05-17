Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Night at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony

Sky News

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after being followed by paparazzi for more than two hours, according to his spokesperson. The Sussexes had been driven around 57th street and nearby roads for around an hour and 15 minutes as they were followed by paparazzi before they were dropped off at the New York City Police Department's 19th precinct, officers have said. A taxi driver who picked up Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland outside the precinct around 15 minutes later said photographers tried to take photos and capture videos during their short time in his car.