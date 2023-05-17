Every Photo from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Night at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Meghan Markle</a> arrived to the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, accompanied by her husband, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Harry;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Prince Harry</a>. </p> <p>The Duchess of Sussex wowed on the carpet in a shimmering gold Johanna Ortiz dress. </p>
  • <p>The night doubled as a family affair as Meghan's mother, <a href="https://people.com/tag/doria-ragland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Doria Ragland;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Doria Ragland</a>, was also in attendance.</p>
  • <p>The Duchess of Sussex gave a big smile while flanked between activists Teresa Younger and <a href="https://people.com/author/gloria-steinem/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gloria Steinem;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Gloria Steinem</a>. </p>
  • <p>The guest of honor showed off her impeccable side swoop and pearly whites while posing solo. </p>
  • <p>The event reunited Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/gloria-steinem-friendship-meghan-markle-different-picture-in-media/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with her friend;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">with her friend</a> Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, who was presenting her with the award.</p> <p>On the red carpet, Steinem told PEOPLE that Meghan is a "great human being."</p> <p>"I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media," <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-wears-strapless-gold-dress-to-accept-award-alongside-prince-harry-mom-doria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she shared.;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">she shared.</a> "She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues."</p>
  • <p>Meghan Markle waved to onlookers as she entered the building with her mom and Prince Harry not far behind. </p> <p>She accessorized her golden look with matching Tom Ford heels and a clutch by Carolina Herrera. </p>
  • <p>The Duchess quickly adjusted her tresses into place as she interacted with people while heading into the ceremony. </p>
  • <p>Meghan proudly smiled while accepting the award for her global advocacy to empower women and girls, with Steinem and Younger supporting her. </p>
  • <p>Following the event, a smiling Prince Harry led the way for his wife. </p> <p>The next morning, news broke that the pair had been in "a near catastrophic car chase," <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-car-chase-new-york-city-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a rep for the couple told PEOPLE;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">a rep for the couple told PEOPLE</a>. The New York Police Department <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-car-chase-nypd-statement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:released a statement saying,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">released a statement saying,</a> "The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Meghan Markle;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Meghan Markle</a> arrived to the Ms. Foundation 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, accompanied by her husband, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Harry;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Prince Harry</a>. </p> <p>The Duchess of Sussex wowed on the carpet in a shimmering gold Johanna Ortiz dress. </p>
<p>The night doubled as a family affair as Meghan's mother, <a href="https://people.com/tag/doria-ragland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Doria Ragland;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Doria Ragland</a>, was also in attendance.</p>
<p>The Duchess of Sussex gave a big smile while flanked between activists Teresa Younger and <a href="https://people.com/author/gloria-steinem/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gloria Steinem;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Gloria Steinem</a>. </p>
<p>The guest of honor showed off her impeccable side swoop and pearly whites while posing solo. </p>
<p>The event reunited Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/gloria-steinem-friendship-meghan-markle-different-picture-in-media/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with her friend;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">with her friend</a> Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation, who was presenting her with the award.</p> <p>On the red carpet, Steinem told PEOPLE that Meghan is a "great human being."</p> <p>"I'm not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media," <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-wears-strapless-gold-dress-to-accept-award-alongside-prince-harry-mom-doria/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she shared.;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">she shared.</a> "She's smart and funny and devoted to social issues."</p>
<p>Meghan Markle waved to onlookers as she entered the building with her mom and Prince Harry not far behind. </p> <p>She accessorized her golden look with matching Tom Ford heels and a clutch by Carolina Herrera. </p>
<p>The Duchess quickly adjusted her tresses into place as she interacted with people while heading into the ceremony. </p>
<p>Meghan proudly smiled while accepting the award for her global advocacy to empower women and girls, with Steinem and Younger supporting her. </p>
<p>Following the event, a smiling Prince Harry led the way for his wife. </p> <p>The next morning, news broke that the pair had been in "a near catastrophic car chase," <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-car-chase-new-york-city-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a rep for the couple told PEOPLE;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">a rep for the couple told PEOPLE</a>. The New York Police Department <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-car-chase-nypd-statement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:released a statement saying,;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">released a statement saying,</a> "The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."</p>
Stephanie Sengwe

The Duchess of Sussex was an honoree at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards Ceremony in New York City last night. See every picture from the event