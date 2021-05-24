Every Outfit From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

  • 1/10

    Alicia Keys

  • 2/10

    H.E.R.

  • <p>Pants and Top, Balmain. </p>
    3/10

    Doja Cat

    Pants and Top, Balmain.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/10

    P!nk

  • 5/10

    Saweetie

  • 6/10

    The Weeknd

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 7/10

    Lena Waithe

  • 8/10

    Gabrielle Union

  • 9/10

    Every Outfit From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 10/10

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

<p>Pants and Top, Balmain. </p>
InStyle Staff

There's no telling what you're going to get on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. This year, as Covid-19 restrictions lift around the country, it seems like the celebrities are not holding back.

From Alicia Key's bright pink suit and oversized cape to Priyanka Chopra's stunning high-slit gown, the outfits were colorful and completely over-the-top.

Ahead see all of the incredible looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Latest Stories