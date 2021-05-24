Every Outfit From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
There's no telling what you're going to get on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. This year, as Covid-19 restrictions lift around the country, it seems like the celebrities are not holding back.
From Alicia Key's bright pink suit and oversized cape to Priyanka Chopra's stunning high-slit gown, the outfits were colorful and completely over-the-top.
Ahead see all of the incredible looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.