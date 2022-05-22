Every Must-See Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Glam Italian Wedding Weekend

  • <p>The wedding weekend begins! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcome everyone to their Italian nuptials on Friday night <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-wedding-festivities-kick-off-with-dinner-you-can-feel-all-the-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with a chic dinner" class="link ">with a chic dinner</a> at Ristorante Puny in Portofino.</p> <p>"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"</p>
  • <p>Mother of the bride Kris Jenner — accompanied by Gui Siqueira — makes her grand entrance. </p>
  • <p>Also on hand: Kim Kardashian, keeping her blonde streak going.</p>
  • <p>Khloé Kardashian stuns in a '90s Dolce & Gabbana creation for the welcome celebration.</p>
  • <p>Devin Booker joins the family — and girlfriend Kendall Jenner — as the wedding festivities begin. </p>
  • <p>And youngest sis Kylie Jenner makes an entrance, too, with daughter Stormi (not pictured) in town with her.</p>
  • <p>Kylie also gives a peek inside the stunning dinner venue. </p>
  • <p>Travis' daughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya hang on a boat with the bride- and groom-to-be.</p>
  • <p>Travis' son Landon Barker's Friday night look is coming up roses. </p>
  • <p>On Saturday, the families step out again, this time for a pre-wedding lunch <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-pre-wedding-lunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on the Italian riviera," class="link ">on the Italian riviera,</a> at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. Kourtney was also expected to receive a pre-nuptial blessing.</p>
  • <p>Kourtney shares her own photos of <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-spotted-in-all-black-ensembles-ahead-of-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her Saturday look" class="link ">her Saturday look</a>, captioned, "here comes the ..."</p>
  • <p>Kim is joined by daughter North West.</p>
  • <p>And Kylie by daughter Stormi Webster.</p>
  • <p>Khloé shares a shot from inside the picturesque event. </p>
  • <p>And from outside, with the sea in the background, too.</p>
  • <p>Landon and Atiana snap selfies inside the event.</p>
  • <p>Meanwhile, Alabama shares photos of the sights. </p>
  • <p>The family is spending much of the weekend aboard yachts, and Khloé takes the helm on hers.</p>
  • <p>Kendall takes in the sights in a pretty floral creation by Dolce & Gabbana. </p>
  • <p>Kylie has her Saturday lunch 'fit snapped by none other than Stormi!</p>
  • <p>Kris shares snaps of all her weekend looks, starting with head-to-toe leopard print ... </p>
  • <p>... moving to a Portofino caftan ... </p>
  • <p>... and polka dots all over.</p>
  • <p>Ahead of Sunday's wedding festivities, Kim makes her way into town by boat ...</p>
  • <p>... for some gelato, of course!</p> <p>On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis will <a href="https://people.com/travel/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barkers-wedding-ceremony-will-be-in-a-castle-on-portofino-harbor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:marry" class="link ">marry</a> at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in Portofino.</p>
  • <p>Meanwhile, Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and wife Skye Everly take in the sights of Portofino. Other expected guests include pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.</p>
<p>The wedding weekend begins! Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcome everyone to their Italian nuptials on Friday night <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-wedding-festivities-kick-off-with-dinner-you-can-feel-all-the-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with a chic dinner" class="link ">with a chic dinner</a> at Ristorante Puny in Portofino.</p> <p>"You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"</p>
<p>Mother of the bride Kris Jenner — accompanied by Gui Siqueira — makes her grand entrance. </p>
<p>Also on hand: Kim Kardashian, keeping her blonde streak going.</p>
<p>Khloé Kardashian stuns in a '90s Dolce & Gabbana creation for the welcome celebration.</p>
<p>Devin Booker joins the family — and girlfriend Kendall Jenner — as the wedding festivities begin. </p>
<p>And youngest sis Kylie Jenner makes an entrance, too, with daughter Stormi (not pictured) in town with her.</p>
<p>Kylie also gives a peek inside the stunning dinner venue. </p>
<p>Travis' daughters Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya hang on a boat with the bride- and groom-to-be.</p>
<p>Travis' son Landon Barker's Friday night look is coming up roses. </p>
<p>On Saturday, the families step out again, this time for a pre-wedding lunch <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-pre-wedding-lunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on the Italian riviera," class="link ">on the Italian riviera,</a> at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. Kourtney was also expected to receive a pre-nuptial blessing.</p>
<p>Kourtney shares her own photos of <a href="https://people.com/tv/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-spotted-in-all-black-ensembles-ahead-of-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her Saturday look" class="link ">her Saturday look</a>, captioned, "here comes the ..."</p>
<p>Kim is joined by daughter North West.</p>
<p>And Kylie by daughter Stormi Webster.</p>
<p>Khloé shares a shot from inside the picturesque event. </p>
<p>And from outside, with the sea in the background, too.</p>
<p>Landon and Atiana snap selfies inside the event.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Alabama shares photos of the sights. </p>
<p>The family is spending much of the weekend aboard yachts, and Khloé takes the helm on hers.</p>
<p>Kendall takes in the sights in a pretty floral creation by Dolce & Gabbana. </p>
<p>Kylie has her Saturday lunch 'fit snapped by none other than Stormi!</p>
<p>Kris shares snaps of all her weekend looks, starting with head-to-toe leopard print ... </p>
<p>... moving to a Portofino caftan ... </p>
<p>... and polka dots all over.</p>
<p>Ahead of Sunday's wedding festivities, Kim makes her way into town by boat ...</p>
<p>... for some gelato, of course!</p> <p>On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis will <a href="https://people.com/travel/kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barkers-wedding-ceremony-will-be-in-a-castle-on-portofino-harbor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:marry" class="link ">marry</a> at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in Portofino.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and wife Skye Everly take in the sights of Portofino. Other expected guests include pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.</p>
Kate Hogan

That's amore for the Kardashian family as they celebrate Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. See the gorgeous photos!

