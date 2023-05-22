Every Glimpse Kelly Ripa Has Shared of Her Stunning New York City Home with Mark Consuelos

    Every Glimpse Kelly Ripa Has Shared of Her Stunning New York City Home with Mark Consuelos

    The Ripa-Consuelos Household

    During their 27-year (and counting!) marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos set down roots in New York City with their three children — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20. Ripa often shares a glimpse inside the stunning home that she shares with her husband — from their luxe foyer to their massive bedroom — on Instagram. Take a peek inside!

    A Warm Welcome

    After Consuelos returned home from a trip to Italy earlier in May, Ripa shared a sweet video of their dog Lena enthusiastically greeting him at the front door. She panned around the grand foyer revealing all the impressive details, including the metallic Chinoiserie-style floral wallpaper adorning the smaller entryway leading outside.

    Silver Closet Doors

    In another sweeping shot, the Live Wire author captured the unique design on the silver closet doors located on both sides of the marble fireplace in the space

    The Primary Suite

    Keeping with the theme of lavish neutrals, the primary suite boasts soft accents colors and a large textural panel on the wall behind the headboard. Ripa shared a clip of the "very chic" space on her Instagram Story in March, featuring her husband lounging in bed.

    Design Details

    The same video showed off additional details in the sprawling suite, including a chandelier, a vanity, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a beige settee at the foot of the couple's bed.

    Accent Pillows

    Ahead of the couple's co-hosting debut on Live with Kelly and Mark in April, Ripa shared a funny snap on Instagram of the pair snoozing in bed with their dogs. "Severe prep work in progress," she captioned the post. The photo also showed off their fun accent pillows embroidered with the words, "I want to be where the people aren't."

    Home for the Holidays

    In December, Ripa shared a glimpse of her towering Christmas tree that almost skimmed the high ceiling. "Isn't she lovely 🎄♥️," she captioned a photo of the evergreen, adorned with baubles from her and Consuelos' "33 year ornament collection."

Natalia Senanayake

The married couple of 27 years share children Michael, Joaquin and Lola together