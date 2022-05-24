Kristen Stewart And Alicia Vikander Rock The Bare Midriff Trend On The Cannes Red Carpet

  • <p>From the A-list actresses wearing couture, to the ultra glam supermodels working designer dresses direct from the runway, these are the best dressed celebrities from the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a40007572/cannes-film-festival-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cannes Film Festival 2022" class="link ">Cannes Film Festival 2022</a> red carpet.</p>
    Kristen Stewart And Alicia Vikander Rock The Bare Midriff Trend On The Cannes Red Carpet

    From the A-list actresses wearing couture, to the ultra glam supermodels working designer dresses direct from the runway, these are the best dressed celebrities from the Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet.

  • <p>The actor wore a Chanel look to attend the premiere of her latest film, Crimes Of The Future.</p>
    Kristen Stewart at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a Chanel look to attend the premiere of her latest film, Crimes Of The Future.

  • <p>Maggie cut a timeless figure in a chic, low-cut black gown by Lanvin, adding red-carpet glamour with a deep red lip and diamond earrings. </p>
    Maggie Gyllenhaal at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Maggie cut a timeless figure in a chic, low-cut black gown by Lanvin, adding red-carpet glamour with a deep red lip and diamond earrings.

  • <p>The actor wore a metallic cut-out gown by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    Alicia Vikander at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a metallic cut-out gown by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>The model wore a feathered black gown by Valentino Haute Couture.</p>
    Naomi Campbell at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model wore a feathered black gown by Valentino Haute Couture.

  • <p>To attend the premiere of her new film Crimes Of The Future, Seydoux looked chic in an embellished gown by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    Léa Seydoux at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    To attend the premiere of her new film Crimes Of The Future, Seydoux looked chic in an embellished gown by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>The model proved the naked dress is still very much a red carpet winner, in a sheer lingerie-inspired gown by Miu Miu. </p>
    Emily Ratajkowski at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model proved the naked dress is still very much a red carpet winner, in a sheer lingerie-inspired gown by Miu Miu.

  • <p>The actor wore a white Grecian-style gown by Palmer Harding and Messika jewellery.</p>
    Naomie Harris at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a white Grecian-style gown by Palmer Harding and Messika jewellery.

  • <p>The model posed alongside husband Vincent Cassel in a beautiful green strapless column gown by Valentino accessorised with chic white gloves. </p>
    Tina Kunakey at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model posed alongside husband Vincent Cassel in a beautiful green strapless column gown by Valentino accessorised with chic white gloves.

  • <p>The Dutch model had an Angelina Jolie moment on the Cannes red carpet, in a Zuhair Murad dress featuring a thigh-high slit.</p>
    Daphne Groeneveld at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The Dutch model had an Angelina Jolie moment on the Cannes red carpet, in a Zuhair Murad dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

  • <p>Davis wore a full green look by Alexander McQueen.</p>
    Viola Davis at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Davis wore a full green look by Alexander McQueen.

  • <p>Huppert wore a green dress and matching thigh-high boots by Balenciaga. </p>
    Isabelle Huppert at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Huppert wore a green dress and matching thigh-high boots by Balenciaga.

  • <p>To attend Kering's annual Women In Motion awards during Cannes Film Festival, Letitia Wright wore a black suit by McQueen. </p>
    Letitia Wright at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    To attend Kering's annual Women In Motion awards during Cannes Film Festival, Letitia Wright wore a black suit by McQueen.

  • <p>Carla Bruni wore a brown Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello to attend a screening of Les Amandiers.</p>
    Carla Bruni at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Carla Bruni wore a brown Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello to attend a screening of Les Amandiers.

  • <p>The actor wore a hot pink jumpsuit and platform heels from the Valentino AW22 collection. </p>
    Anne Hathaway at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a hot pink jumpsuit and platform heels from the Valentino AW22 collection.

  • <p>Master of minimal dressing, Tilda Swinton wore a white shirt-dress by Alaïa on the Cannes red carpet.</p>
    Tilda Swinton at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Master of minimal dressing, Tilda Swinton wore a white shirt-dress by Alaïa on the Cannes red carpet.

  • <p>The model dazzled in a high-fashion punk-rock set by Dior. </p>
    Iris Law at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model dazzled in a high-fashion punk-rock set by Dior.

  • <p>The actor wore a blue and white gown by Dolce & Gabbana.</p>
    Sharon Stone at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a blue and white gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

  • <p>Oriol wore a floral tulle gown with black silk detailing by Giambattista Valli.</p>
    Mireia Oriol at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Oriol wore a floral tulle gown with black silk detailing by Giambattista Valli.

  • <p>The model wore a lingerie-inspired gown by Nensi Dojaka with a stunning diamond-encrusted choker by Chopard.</p>
    Soo Joo Park at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model wore a lingerie-inspired gown by Nensi Dojaka with a stunning diamond-encrusted choker by Chopard.

  • <p>Sampaio stunned in a lingerie-inspired, sheer black look by Pinko and Messika jewels.</p>
    Sara Sampaio at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Sampaio stunned in a lingerie-inspired, sheer black look by Pinko and Messika jewels.

  • <p>Cotillard wore an embroidered mini dress and biker boots by Chanel.</p>
    Marion Cotillard at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Cotillard wore an embroidered mini dress and biker boots by Chanel.

  • <p>Bruni wore a shimmering, embroidered lilac gown from Celine by Hedi Slimane.</p>
    Carla Bruni at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Bruni wore a shimmering, embroidered lilac gown from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

  • <p>The actor wore a Sixties-inspired look by Gucci, featuring a mini dress, metallic platform heels and statement sunglasses.</p>
    Anne Hathaway at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a Sixties-inspired look by Gucci, featuring a mini dress, metallic platform heels and statement sunglasses.

  • <p>Alicia Vikander wore a look by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    Alicia Vikander at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Alicia Vikander wore a look by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>The model wore a classic black gown by Saint Laurent.</p>
    Eva Herzigova at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model wore a classic black gown by Saint Laurent.

  • <p>Atim wore an orange gown by Prada with Chopard jewellery.</p>
    Sheila Atim at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Atim wore an orange gown by Prada with Chopard jewellery.

  • <p>Swinton is always a highlight of the Cannes red carpet, and she nailed it once again with this timeless, navy Chanel dress.</p>
    Tilda Swinton at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Swinton is always a highlight of the Cannes red carpet, and she nailed it once again with this timeless, navy Chanel dress.

  • <p>Sabrina Elba wore a white gown by Tony Ward couture.</p>
    Sabrina Elba at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Sabrina Elba wore a white gown by Tony Ward couture.

  • <p>The actor wore a white Giorgio Armani gown with a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace by Bulgari.</p>
    Anne Hathaway at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a white Giorgio Armani gown with a stunning sapphire and diamond necklace by Bulgari.

  • <p>Julia Roberts opted for a Louis Vuitton black tux-style jumpsuit, accessorised with Chopard jewellery.</p>
    Julia Roberts at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Julia Roberts opted for a Louis Vuitton black tux-style jumpsuit, accessorised with Chopard jewellery.

  • <p>The actor wore a pale pink embroidered gown by Armani Privé for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.</p>
    Elle Fanning at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a pale pink embroidered gown by Armani Privé for the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

  • <p>The pregnant model stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a black Balmain gown featuring the perfect bump-revealing cut-out.</p>
    Adriana Lima at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The pregnant model stunned on the Cannes red carpet in a black Balmain gown featuring the perfect bump-revealing cut-out.

  • <p>Davis attended the Top Gun: Maverick screening in a canary-yellow gown custom-made by Alexander McQueen.</p>
    Viola Davis at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Davis attended the Top Gun: Maverick screening in a canary-yellow gown custom-made by Alexander McQueen.

  • <p>The actor wore a hot pink look from the Valentino AW22 show for her second Cannes red carpet outing of the year. </p>
    Katherine Langford at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a hot pink look from the Valentino AW22 show for her second Cannes red carpet outing of the year.

  • <p>The actor wore a dress by Louis Vuitton for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. </p>
    Jennifer Connelly at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor wore a dress by Louis Vuitton for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

  • <p>The model wore a glorious yellow gown by Tony Ward Couture.</p>
    Jasmine Tookes at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model wore a glorious yellow gown by Tony Ward Couture.

  • <p>The actor sparkled her way down the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in a silver gown by Cristina Ottaviano. </p>
    Eva Longoria at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The actor sparkled her way down the red carpet for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in a silver gown by Cristina Ottaviano.

  • <p>The model wore a monochrome dress by Tony Ward Couture. </p>
    Josephine Skriver at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The model wore a monochrome dress by Tony Ward Couture.

  • <p>Actor and film director Rebecca Hall stunned on opening night of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a custom gown by Gucci. The bold look featured ruffle sleeves, sheer panelling, embroidery and contrasting shades of red and magenta pink – all topped off with a classic red lip and diamond earrings. Our favourite look of the night so far. </p>
    Rebecca Hall at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Actor and film director Rebecca Hall stunned on opening night of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a custom gown by Gucci. The bold look featured ruffle sleeves, sheer panelling, embroidery and contrasting shades of red and magenta pink – all topped off with a classic red lip and diamond earrings. Our favourite look of the night so far.

  • <p>Julianne Moore knows how to rock a red carpet, and this plunging black Bottega Veneta gown is a lesson in keeping it chic and simple. The actor amped up the glamour with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, which created a beautiful contrast with her red hair and eye make-up. </p>
    Julianne Moore at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Julianne Moore knows how to rock a red carpet, and this plunging black Bottega Veneta gown is a lesson in keeping it chic and simple. The actor amped up the glamour with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, which created a beautiful contrast with her red hair and eye make-up.

  • <p>Lynch opted for an ivory jacquard Fendi Couture gown featuring side splits and a high neck, accessorised with diamond drop earrings.</p>
    Lashana Lynch at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Lynch opted for an ivory jacquard Fendi Couture gown featuring side splits and a high neck, accessorised with diamond drop earrings.

  • <p>The Desperate Housewives star made quite the red carpet entrance in a sheer black Alberta Ferretti dress. With its feminine ruffles, spaghetti straps and perfectly placed sequins, it's a lesson in 'naked dressing' but keeping it chic. </p>
    Eva Longoria at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    The Desperate Housewives star made quite the red carpet entrance in a sheer black Alberta Ferretti dress. With its feminine ruffles, spaghetti straps and perfectly placed sequins, it's a lesson in 'naked dressing' but keeping it chic.

  • <p>Langford sparkled all the way down the red carpet in a custom gown by Prada, featuring all-over silver sequins and a statement bow and train which elegantly trailed behind her.</p>
    Katherine Langford at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Langford sparkled all the way down the red carpet in a custom gown by Prada, featuring all-over silver sequins and a statement bow and train which elegantly trailed behind her.

  • <p>Harvey opted for a canary yellow Alexandre Vauthier gown for her red carpet debut, topped off with an astounding 100 carats of Messika diamonds. </p>
    Lori Harvey at Cannes Film Festival 2022

    Harvey opted for a canary yellow Alexandre Vauthier gown for her red carpet debut, topped off with an astounding 100 carats of Messika diamonds.

