Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked

Christopher Nolan has made 11 movies in 22 years, an impressive feat considering the scope of his pictures—they're often sprawling spectacles, built around innovative set pieces and impressive ensemble casts. The director who reinvigorated the superhero genre wasn't always a big Hollywood player, of course—his first two films were critically acclaimed indie thrillers.

While Nolan is now best known for making vast, ambitious popcorn thrillers for the multiplex crowd, he's maintained a through line in his filmography: he tells smart, challenging stories about time, memory and power, and the ways in which all three can impact a person’s soul. These are themes he loves to examine, no matter how large the film's scale. To celebrate the (overseas) release of Tenet, here's a ranking of the films he's made so far.