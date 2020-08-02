Every Celebrity Featured in Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

From Lupita Nyong'o to Naomi Campbell to Rumi and Sir Carter.

<p class="body-dropcap"><a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/film-tv/a33366127/how-to-watch-beyonce-black-is-king/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé's Black Is King" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé's <em>Black Is King</em></a> has arrived on Disney+ to much acclaim, and it's easy to see why. From the film's stunning visuals to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/g33470801/beyonce-black-is-king-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé's jaw-dropping wardrobe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé's jaw-dropping wardrobe</a> throughout, the album is nothing short of spectacular. While most fans will already know that several members of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a33468544/blue-ivy-black-is-king-cameo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé's family" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé's family</a> make appearances in <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a33489243/adele-twins-beyonce-black-is-king-release/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Is King" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Black Is King</em></a>, a whole host of celebrities also join Queen Bey onscreen. Here are all of the cameos you may have missed.</p>
<p>Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter makes several appearances throughout <em>Black Is King</em>, and it's already clear that she's set to follow in her mom's footsteps when it comes to performing.</p>
1) Blue Ivy

<p>Both of Beyoncé's twins appear in <em>Black Is King</em>. Rumi coordinates with her mom, sister, and grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, in the "Brown Skin Girl" segment of the movie.</p>
2) Rumi Carter and Tina Knowles Lawson

<p>Lord Afrixana performs "Don't Jealous Me" in <em>Black Is King</em>, while carrying a large yellow python. </p>
3) Lord Afrixana

<p>The multi-hyphenate joins Beyoncé to perform "Water."</p>
4) Pharrell Williams

<p>Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage provides the soundtrack to Simba and Nala's wedding by performing "Keys to the Kingdom."</p>
5) Tiwa Savage

<p>Nigerian musician Yemi Alade performs on "My Power" and "Don't Jealous Me" in <em>Black Is King</em>.</p>
6) Yemi Alade

<p>Reyez performs the chilling track "Scar" in a forest setting at night.</p>
7) Jessie Reyez

<p>Ghanaian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale collaborates with Queen Bey on the track, "Already."</p>
8) Shatta Wale

<p>Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, shows up to eat a TV dinner in "Mood 4 Eva."</p>
9) Jay-Z

<p>Fellow Destiny's Child band member, Kelly Rowland, turns up in both "Brown Skin Girl" and "Mood 4 Eva."</p>
10) Kelly Rowland

<p>Cameroonian musician, and the founder of Alpha Better Records, Salatiel performs "Water" alongside Beyoncé and Pharrell.</p>
11) Salatiel

<p>As she's mentioned in "<a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/art-books-music/a28466491/blue-ivy-carter-beyonce-brown-skin-girl-lyrics-reactions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brown Skin Girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brown Skin Girl</a>," it's only right that Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o appears in the film, so she can lip-sync her own reference.</p>
12) Lupita Nyong'o

<p>Supermodel Naomi Campbell also appears in "Brown Skin Girl," wearing a series of incredible outfits.</p>
13) Naomi Campbell

<p>South Sudanese model Aweng Ade-Chuol poses next to Beyoncé and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a31067353/blue-ivy-brown-skin-girl-naacp-image-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Ivy in &quot;Brown Skin Girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blue Ivy in "Brown Skin Girl</a>."</p>
14) Aweng Ade-Chuol

<p>Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi performs "Keys to the Kingdom," and shows off his dance moves in the video.</p>
15) Mr Eazi

<p>South African musician Moonchild Sanelly, real name Sanelisiwe Twisha, performs side-by-side with Beyoncé in "My Power."</p>
16) Moonchild Sanelly

<p>Rapper Tierra Whack joins Moonchild Sanelly in "My Power."</p>
17) Tierra Whack

<p>Songwriter Nija Charles also appears in "My Power," making the segment seriously star-studded.</p>
18) Nija Charles

<p>South African singer-songwriter Busiswa forms a part of the epic "My Power" ensemble.</p>
19) Busiswa

<p>Nigerian performer Wizkid appears on "Brown Skin Girl."</p>
20) Wizkid

<p>Model Adut Akech joins a whole host of celebs in "Brown Skin Girl."</p>
21) Adut Akech

<p>Beyoncé and Jay-Z's son, Sir, appears in <em>Black Is King</em>, along with a dedication which reads, "Dedicated to my son Sir Carter and to all our sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."</p>
22) Sir Carter

