Every Celebrity Featured in Beyoncé's 'Black Is King'

August 2, 2020

Beyoncé's Black Is King has arrived on Disney+ to much acclaim, and it's easy to see why. From the film's stunning visuals to Beyoncé's jaw-dropping wardrobe throughout, the album is nothing short of spectacular. While most fans will already know that several members of Beyoncé's family make appearances in Black Is King, a whole host of celebrities also join Queen Bey onscreen. Here are all of the cameos you may have missed.

1) Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter makes several appearances throughout Black Is King, and it's already clear that she's set to follow in her mom's footsteps when it comes to performing.

2) Rumi Carter and Tina Knowles Lawson

Both of Beyoncé's twins appear in Black Is King. Rumi coordinates with her mom, sister, and grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, in the "Brown Skin Girl" segment of the movie.

3) Lord Afrixana

Lord Afrixana performs "Don't Jealous Me" in Black Is King, while carrying a large yellow python. 

4) Pharrell Williams

The multi-hyphenate joins Beyoncé to perform "Water."

5) Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage provides the soundtrack to Simba and Nala's wedding by performing "Keys to the Kingdom."

6) Yemi Alade

Nigerian musician Yemi Alade performs on "My Power" and "Don't Jealous Me" in Black Is King.

7) Jessie Reyez

Reyez performs the chilling track "Scar" in a forest setting at night.

8) Shatta Wale

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Shatta Wale collaborates with Queen Bey on the track, "Already."

9) Jay-Z

Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, shows up to eat a TV dinner in "Mood 4 Eva."

10) Kelly Rowland

Fellow Destiny's Child band member, Kelly Rowland, turns up in both "Brown Skin Girl" and "Mood 4 Eva."

11) Salatiel

Cameroonian musician, and the founder of Alpha Better Records, Salatiel performs "Water" alongside Beyoncé and Pharrell.

12) Lupita Nyong'o

As she's mentioned in "Brown Skin Girl," it's only right that Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o appears in the film, so she can lip-sync her own reference.

13) Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also appears in "Brown Skin Girl," wearing a series of incredible outfits.

14) Aweng Ade-Chuol

South Sudanese model Aweng Ade-Chuol poses next to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy in "Brown Skin Girl."

15) Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi performs "Keys to the Kingdom," and shows off his dance moves in the video.

16) Moonchild Sanelly

South African musician Moonchild Sanelly, real name Sanelisiwe Twisha, performs side-by-side with Beyoncé in "My Power."

17) Tierra Whack

Rapper Tierra Whack joins Moonchild Sanelly in "My Power."

18) Nija Charles

Songwriter Nija Charles also appears in "My Power," making the segment seriously star-studded.

19) Busiswa

South African singer-songwriter Busiswa forms a part of the epic "My Power" ensemble.

20) Wizkid

Nigerian performer Wizkid appears on "Brown Skin Girl."

21) Adut Akech

Model Adut Akech joins a whole host of celebs in "Brown Skin Girl."

22) Sir Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's son, Sir, appears in Black Is King, along with a dedication which reads, "Dedicated to my son Sir Carter and to all our sons and daughters. The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."