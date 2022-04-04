Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

    Every Celeb in Pink on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

  • <p>Billy Porter knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, and the 2022 Grammys was no exception! The star wore a fuchsia Valentino ensemble ("the color of the season," <a href="https://people.com/style/grammys-2022-billy-porter-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he said" class="link ">he said</a>) and Jimmy Choo shoes. </p>
  • <p>Grammy nominee Saweetie channeled Marilyn Monroe's iconic <em>Gentlemen Prefer Blondes </em>dress in a hot pink two-piece Valentino with matching gloves — before switching into a black gown halfway down the carpet. </p>
  • <p>The host for the evening, Trevor Noah partook in the night's biggest trend by wearing a pale pink, doubled-breasted jacket on the red carpet. </p>
  • <p>Singer St. Vincent brought the glamour to the 2022 Grammys red carpet in a pink metallic dress with eye-catching, hot pink ruffles on the hem and sleeves. </p>
  • <p>Justin Bieber, who is nominated for eight Grammys, arrived on the red carpet with wife Hailey Bieber on his arm, and a pop of pink on his head! </p>
  • <p>Tinashe is a vision in a pale pink, latex-looking gown by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/gcdswear/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GCDS" class="link ">GCDS</a>, which featured a giant bow on the back. </p>
  • <p>Teigen — there to support her husband, John Legend, as he receives the the inaugural Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the 2022 Grammys — stunned in a bubblegum pink ball gown fit for a princess by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb6DRKdPLio/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicole + Felicia Couture" class="link ">Nicole + Felicia Couture</a>. </p>
  • <p>The drummer arrived wearing a large, impossible-to-miss, fuchsia blazer alongside fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.</p>
  • <p>Li Saumet of Bomba Estéreo made quite an entrance at the 2022 Grammys in a hot pink, oh-so-ruffly gown. </p>
  • <p>Eight-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant added some florals to her pink, button-up gown. </p>
  • <p>Violinist Lili Haydn wore a sheer, high-necked, dreamy pink gown with pops of yellow. </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

Forget painting the town red! These stars painted the town pink on the red carpet for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

