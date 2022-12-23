Every Car Road & Track's Staff Bought and Sold in 2022

"After two years at Road & Track, it’s expected that you own an E30. Just part of the job. So in February, shortly after moving to San Diego, I picked up a manual rust-free 325i with an LSD swap. Most everything on it was broken, but the drivetrain felt eager and invincible in the old BMW way. Sure, my neighbors may have once inquired about the abandoned car on the street, but that old jalopy was one of the most consistently rewarding things I’ve ever owned.
I knew in the moment that I shouldn’t let it go. I bought a running, driving, brilliant LSD-equipped manual E30 for four grand in 2022. Sure, passengers raised tetanus concerns and I had to disconnect the battery every time I left it for more than 20 minutes, but the little E30 that could felt so happy to be alive. Every rattly, calamitous drive in it felt like an adventure.
Financially, though, the Miata wouldn’t have been possible without selling it. While a clean E30 is great, a supercharged, nearly new, dynamically perfect sports car at a friends-and-family price felt like a once-in-a-lifetime shot. To this day I don’t know if it was the right decision. The Miata is far better mechanically, far more presentable, faster, sharper, safer, and financially a no-brainer.
But the more I drive, the more I think that brilliant old cars that refuse to die are inherently better than even the best new car. Because while the Miata is unbothered in the new-car fashion, pushing the E30 felt like a challenge. Its odometer had stopped at 234,000 miles, its tachometer rarely worked, and every bit of rubber and leather was disintegrating. So when it charged to its redline anyway, it felt like victory. I miss that feeling. "
-Mack Hogan
Here's everything that was wrong with the car