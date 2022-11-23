Even Your Unemotional Cousin Would Cry At These Super Sentimental Gifts

  • <p>Whether your love language is "gift giving" or not, there's something special about the <em>intention</em> behind a gift, especially when you're shopping for a loved one. Be it your <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a19949982/gifts-for-boyfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:boyfriend" class="link ">boyfriend</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g33917222/gifts-for-girlfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:girlfriend" class="link ">girlfriend</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g29400574/best-gifts-for-mom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mom" class="link ">mom</a>, <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g40519418/gifts-for-dad-who-wants-nothing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dad" class="link ">dad</a>, or <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/g29003608/best-friends-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best friend" class="link ">best friend</a>, a sentimental gift that comes from the heart can be one that the special people in your life keep for a lifetime. </p><p>I mean, think about it—you probably have a gift or two you've received over the years that holds a special place in your home (and heart, aw). But, what makes an emotional gift? Think about something that's really important to the person you're shopping for. Then, look at the list below for an item that really caters to their interests, hobbies, or what makes them truly unique. </p><p>For example, if they talk about missing their hometown often, snag them <a href="https://www.amazon.com/sspa/click?ie=UTF8&spc=MToxMzczMDY5MTU0NjI1Njc3OjE2NjEyMDQ5NjI6c3Bfc2VhcmNoX3RoZW1hdGljOjIwMDAzMDcxODE2NDc5ODo6Mzo6&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9zZWFyY2hfdGhlbWF0aWM&url=%2FHomesick-Scented-Candle-Diego-Version%2Fdp%2FB088SNR42M%2Fref%3Dsxin_14_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Fcontent-id%3Damzn1.sym.c82d763e-ddd1-4b72-9169-6e36c782c381%253Aamzn1.sym.c82d763e-ddd1-4b72-9169-6e36c782c381%26crid%3D2FG0LAV1J6I0C%26cv_ct_cx%3Dhometown%2Bcandle%26keywords%3Dhometown%2Bcandle%26pd_rd_i%3DB088SNR42M%26pd_rd_r%3D85d4b613-619c-4f25-8e7a-462efdf074c3%26pd_rd_w%3DMvVnZ%26pd_rd_wg%3DWYlKl%26pf_rd_p%3Dc82d763e-ddd1-4b72-9169-6e36c782c381%26pf_rd_r%3DZTQMEDD9940W2VVT4GTH%26qid%3D1661204962%26sprefix%3Dhometown%2Bcandle%252Caps%252C58%26sr%3D1-4-a73d1c8c-2fd2-4f19-aa41-2df022bcb241-spons%26psc%3D1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a custom city-scented candle" class="link ">a custom city-scented candle</a> (yup, that's a thing). Or, maybe they have an astrologer on speed dial. They'll love <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PAVOI-Astrology-Constellation-Horoscope-Necklace/dp/B072BG4XS2/ref=sr_1_29?keywords=custom+zodiac+necklace&qid=1661205179&sr=8-29&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this personalized zodiac necklace" class="link ">this personalized zodiac necklace</a>. And, you'll never go wrong with gifting yourself one of these so the both of you can match, making it an even <em>more</em> special gift. Don't worry—most of these gift ideas are super affordable at under $50, too!</p><p>See below for the best sentimental gifts in 2022.</p>
    1/40

  • <p><strong>Huntmic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QQ14L9V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A music box alone has some nostalgic sentimental vibes, but this one that says "you are my sunshine" on the inside feels even more special. For under $15, it's a surefire win.</p>
    2/40

    1) You are My Sunshine Wood Music Box

    Huntmic

    $12.99

    A music box alone has some nostalgic sentimental vibes, but this one that says "you are my sunshine" on the inside feels even more special. For under $15, it's a surefire win.

  • <p><strong>PUDDING CABIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085XX9B7B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They leave their jewelry everywhere, so there's no way they can have <em>too</em> many trinket dishes. Whether they keep this quote-clad one by the sink, on their night stand, or coffee table, they'll think of you and smile every time they place their jewels in to it.</p>
    3/40

    2) Trinket Dish

    PUDDING CABIN

    $9.99

    They leave their jewelry everywhere, so there's no way they can have too many trinket dishes. Whether they keep this quote-clad one by the sink, on their night stand, or coffee table, they'll think of you and smile every time they place their jewels in to it.

  • <p><strong>DreamTree Prints</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RC9FWLN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Customize this star map to show them exactly what our sky looked like when they were born, or make it a couples gift by personalizing it with their wedding date. Either way, it's a beautiful piece of decor they'll love showing off.</p>
    4/40

    3) Custom Star Map

    DreamTree Prints

    $19.99

    Customize this star map to show them exactly what our sky looked like when they were born, or make it a couples gift by personalizing it with their wedding date. Either way, it's a beautiful piece of decor they'll love showing off.

  • <p><strong>T-HAOHUA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014T2ZZ5O?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill this in yourself before gifting it, or fill it in with your BFF/S.O for a fun activity you can do together. You'll have tons of fun reminiscing on fun times together, and continuing to fill it out with more adventures to come.</p>
    5/40

    4) Anniversary Photo Album Scrapbook

    T-HAOHUA

    $17.99

    Fill this in yourself before gifting it, or fill it in with your BFF/S.O for a fun activity you can do together. You'll have tons of fun reminiscing on fun times together, and continuing to fill it out with more adventures to come.

  • <p><strong>Malihome</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082727Z1V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are that the person in your life who seems to have everything doesn't have this bracelet containing a secret message in morse code. The sleek look works with pretty much any style, too.</p>
    6/40

    5) Morse Code Bracelet

    Malihome

    $14.96

    Chances are that the person in your life who seems to have everything doesn't have this bracelet containing a secret message in morse code. The sleek look works with pretty much any style, too.

  • <p><strong>Luna Bean</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01E4LWBLQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I did one of these with my sister nearly a decade ago, and it's still on display in our home. Simply place your hands in the clay, hold still for a few minutes, and then pull your hands out to have the tender moment last forever.</p>
    7/40

    6) Keepsake Hands Casting Kit

    Luna Bean

    $34.95

    I did one of these with my sister nearly a decade ago, and it's still on display in our home. Simply place your hands in the clay, hold still for a few minutes, and then pull your hands out to have the tender moment last forever.

  • <p><strong>ArtPix 3D</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081BB6B9Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lot of the gifts on this list are customizable, because anything custom ends up feeling extra special and sentimental. But if you're looking for something truly special, this 3D crystal rendition of one of your favorite memories is going to seriously wow them.</p>
    8/40

    7) 3D Crystal Photo

    ArtPix 3D

    $79.99

    A lot of the gifts on this list are customizable, because anything custom ends up feeling extra special and sentimental. But if you're looking for something truly special, this 3D crystal rendition of one of your favorite memories is going to seriously wow them.

  • <p><strong>Klikel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J9RQ1HS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Both symbolic and beautiful, this family tree picture stand makes a great gift to nearly any family member of yours. It's extra sweet if someone just got married or had a baby, and you want to make sure they're included.</p>
    9/40

    8) Family Tree Picture Frame Stand

    Klikel

    $20.39

    Both symbolic and beautiful, this family tree picture stand makes a great gift to nearly any family member of yours. It's extra sweet if someone just got married or had a baby, and you want to make sure they're included.

  • <p><strong>coejokno</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08RB868R8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sentimental doesn't equate to boring, and this fun cryptex puzzle with hidden compartments is proof of that. Sure, you could gift them a necklace in a box, but isn't this so much more fun?</p>
    10/40

    9) Cryptex with Hidden Compartments

    coejokno

    $29.99

    Sentimental doesn't equate to boring, and this fun cryptex puzzle with hidden compartments is proof of that. Sure, you could gift them a necklace in a box, but isn't this so much more fun?

  • <p><strong>FILO ESTILO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099GLQ6KM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better item for you and your sis to cuddle up underneath? If you don't live together, just be sure to get a matching one for yourself to FaceTime each other in.</p>
    11/40

    10) Sister Blanket

    FILO ESTILO

    $36.99

    What better item for you and your sis to cuddle up underneath? If you don't live together, just be sure to get a matching one for yourself to FaceTime each other in.

  • <p><strong>H-DEWALL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09NRF9P4Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you and your BFF have a particular song that <em>always</em> makes you want to get up and dance, or your newlywed cousin has a special song they danced to at their wedding, this personalized song lyrics photo will go far. For under $20, they'll get a custom image paired with the lyrics of the song wrapped around it.</p>
    12/40

    11) Personalized Song Lyrics Photo

    H-DEWALL

    $17.95

    Whether you and your BFF have a particular song that always makes you want to get up and dance, or your newlywed cousin has a special song they danced to at their wedding, this personalized song lyrics photo will go far. For under $20, they'll get a custom image paired with the lyrics of the song wrapped around it.

  • <p><strong>Life Sutra</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07XKQ2M6R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed by a psychologist with questions that'll facilitate deep conversation, this makes a great gift to buy for you and your partner to do together. Hey, why not order your favorite takeout and make a night out of it?</p>
    13/40

    12) Couple Reconnect Game

    Life Sutra

    $20.99

    Designed by a psychologist with questions that'll facilitate deep conversation, this makes a great gift to buy for you and your partner to do together. Hey, why not order your favorite takeout and make a night out of it?

  • <p><strong>UNGENT THEM</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091M1YHBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Look closely and you'll see that one bracelet says "no matter what" and the other says "no matter where". Aw—these two matching bracelets actually have magnets that attract one another, just like you and your BFF/partner.</p>
    14/40

    13) Matching Magnetic Bracelets

    UNGENT THEM

    $13.99

    Look closely and you'll see that one bracelet says "no matter what" and the other says "no matter where". Aw—these two matching bracelets actually have magnets that attract one another, just like you and your BFF/partner.

  • <p><strong>Joy-Leo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.01</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07M81TWY7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Functional <em>and</em> sweet, this has to be the cutest way someone found to remember important dates in the family, from people's anniversaries to birthdays and more. </p>
    15/40

    14) Family Date Calendar

    Joy-Leo

    $25.01

    Functional and sweet, this has to be the cutest way someone found to remember important dates in the family, from people's anniversaries to birthdays and more.

  • <p><strong>Yadream</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096RRCL1G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll have tons of fun putting your love in to words, and the person on the other end will have even <em>more</em> fun opening one of these up when they need a little pick-me-up. Don't be surprised if they open them all in one day, though.</p>
    16/40

    15) Love Letter Capsules in a Glass Bottle

    Yadream

    $6.99

    You'll have tons of fun putting your love in to words, and the person on the other end will have even more fun opening one of these up when they need a little pick-me-up. Don't be surprised if they open them all in one day, though.

  • <p><strong>New</strong></p><p>papier.com</p><p><strong>$31.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Ftonal-border-40853&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40961045%2Fbest-sentimental-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's true that sometimes there's nothing more meaningful than a handwritten note. So, if you're stumped, just want to give something small, or even want to pair this with any of the other gifts on this list, they'll love receiving a note from you written on your own custom monogrammed notecards. I'm a huge fan of Papier's classy stationary sets, too!</p>
    17/40

    16) Custom Monogrammed Cards

    New

    $31.00

    It's true that sometimes there's nothing more meaningful than a handwritten note. So, if you're stumped, just want to give something small, or even want to pair this with any of the other gifts on this list, they'll love receiving a note from you written on your own custom monogrammed notecards. I'm a huge fan of Papier's classy stationary sets, too!

  • <p><strong>PAVOI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072BG4XS2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lovers of astrology know all about the zodiac, and probably have all the tools to read your horoscope at their finger tips. But, they probably don't have a 14k rose gold-plated necklace catered to the constellation of their sign.</p>
    18/40

    17) 14K Rose Gold Plated Constellation Necklace

    PAVOI

    $12.95

    Lovers of astrology know all about the zodiac, and probably have all the tools to read your horoscope at their finger tips. But, they probably don't have a 14k rose gold-plated necklace catered to the constellation of their sign.

  • <p><strong>Purefly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SYS6F4H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p> New parents probably have <em>everything</em> they need (and more), but they may not have an adorable little baby blanket with their newborn's name on it. (Just be sure you ask what the baby's last name is—some WH editors didn't appreciate the assumption that their baby's were taking their father's last names!)</p>
    19/40

    18) Personalized Baby Blankets

    Purefly

    $19.99

    New parents probably have everything they need (and more), but they may not have an adorable little baby blanket with their newborn's name on it. (Just be sure you ask what the baby's last name is—some WH editors didn't appreciate the assumption that their baby's were taking their father's last names!)

  • <p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088SNR42M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they have a <em>ton</em> of hometown pride or just have a deep-rooted desire to move to a particular city, they'll appreciate one of Homesick's candles that are designed to smell like particular cities, from Atlanta to New York City, Nashville, Vegas, and more. </p>
    20/40

    19) Custom City-Scented Candle

    Homesick

    $30.40

    Whether they have a ton of hometown pride or just have a deep-rooted desire to move to a particular city, they'll appreciate one of Homesick's candles that are designed to smell like particular cities, from Atlanta to New York City, Nashville, Vegas, and more.

  • <p><strong>Hamiggaa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0899D81G8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I can imagine that rarely have the words "sentimental" and "explosion" been used in the same sentence, but here we are! They'll open up this box to find roses surrounded by pictures you fill it up with, making for a truly unique gift that's filled with lots of memories.</p>
    21/40

    20) Explosion Gift Box Set

    Hamiggaa

    $11.95

    I can imagine that rarely have the words "sentimental" and "explosion" been used in the same sentence, but here we are! They'll open up this box to find roses surrounded by pictures you fill it up with, making for a truly unique gift that's filled with lots of memories.

  • <p><strong>KWANWA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082FVCYVQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A regular picture frame is always a great gift, but go a step beyond that with gifting them a memory paired with a recording of your voice. You can say a simple "I love you", but if you're musically gifted you could play the guitar or even sing for them, too.</p>
    22/40

    21) Voice Recordable Photo Frame

    KWANWA

    $13.49

    A regular picture frame is always a great gift, but go a step beyond that with gifting them a memory paired with a recording of your voice. You can say a simple "I love you", but if you're musically gifted you could play the guitar or even sing for them, too.

  • <p><strong>Personalized Favors</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VMBGYDC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll swipe away the sequins on this pillow to reveal a beautiful picture of you both, them and their partner, or even just their adorable little fur baby. </p>
    23/40

    22) Custom Photo Sequin Pillow Case

    Personalized Favors

    $22.95

    They'll swipe away the sequins on this pillow to reveal a beautiful picture of you both, them and their partner, or even just their adorable little fur baby.

  • <p><strong>CREEK BROOK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MD7HT57?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift both of these candle holders to them, or keep one for yourself so you two can think of each other every time you light a candle in it. This one says "to my friend", but other options include "to my daughter", and "to my daughter-in-law". Don't forget <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Imports-Unscented-Birthday-Decoration/dp/B01N2RRRI2/ref=sr_1_7?crid=2CY0ZWK5J1IJ1&keywords=1%2Binch%2Bcandles&qid=1661290641&s=home-garden&sprefix=1%2Binch%2Bcandles%2Cgarden%2C79&sr=1-7&th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some candles" class="link ">some candles</a>!<br></p>
    24/40

    23) Wooden Candle Holders

    CREEK BROOK

    $16.99

    Gift both of these candle holders to them, or keep one for yourself so you two can think of each other every time you light a candle in it. This one says "to my friend", but other options include "to my daughter", and "to my daughter-in-law". Don't forget some candles!

  • <p><strong>IMAGE3D</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W4Y78S5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>My fellow '90s babies will understand how cool this viewfinder is. Customize it with pictures of that fun vaca you both took together, and then enjoy reminiscing together. </p>
    25/40

    24) Custom Viewfinder Reel

    IMAGE3D

    $30.08

    My fellow '90s babies will understand how cool this viewfinder is. Customize it with pictures of that fun vaca you both took together, and then enjoy reminiscing together.

  • <p><strong>Generic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09X3FXP8W?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You can find lots of custom engraved wallets that'll allow you to put a monogram or their name on it, but this one allows you to imprint an actual picture. They'll cherish it forever.</p>
    26/40

    25) Custom Engraved Wallet

    Generic

    $17.95

    You can find lots of custom engraved wallets that'll allow you to put a monogram or their name on it, but this one allows you to imprint an actual picture. They'll cherish it forever.

  • <p><strong>Cuyana</strong></p><p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$348.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fbags%2Ftravel-bags%2Ftriple-zipper-weekender%2F10010410.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40961045%2Fbest-sentimental-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one's pricey, but if you have the money, quality luggage is always a home run for the traveler in your life. Look closely and you'll see the beautifully chic monogram details you can put on the leather strap.</p>
    27/40

    26) Custom Monogrammed Weekender

    Cuyana

    $348.00

    This one's pricey, but if you have the money, quality luggage is always a home run for the traveler in your life. Look closely and you'll see the beautifully chic monogram details you can put on the leather strap.

  • <p><strong>I See Me!</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079474LPH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether for siblings or best friends, any kid is going to get *so* excited to see their name in a book. I got this one for my nephews, and they love it. </p>
    28/40

    27) Personalized Children’s Book

    I See Me!

    $39.99

    Whether for siblings or best friends, any kid is going to get *so* excited to see their name in a book. I got this one for my nephews, and they love it.

  • <p><strong>Bracha</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbracha-initial-pendant-necklace%2F5060536&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40961045%2Fbest-sentimental-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A classic pendant necklace is a classic that never goes out of style. It's a great fail-safe option if you don't know your giftee <em>super</em> well but still want to get them something special (someone like an in-law, for example). </p>
    29/40

    28) Initial Pendant Necklace

    Bracha

    $50.00

    A classic pendant necklace is a classic that never goes out of style. It's a great fail-safe option if you don't know your giftee super well but still want to get them something special (someone like an in-law, for example).

  • <p><strong>FGMEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095W4WKB4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ok, I know a lot of the gifts on this list are picture-focused, but that's only because images speak volumes and have the power to evoke a lot of emotion! This custom camera film gets straight to the point, and is particularly special as a gift to the photographer in your life.</p>
    30/40

    29) Custom Camera Film Present

    FGMEI

    $15.69

    Ok, I know a lot of the gifts on this list are picture-focused, but that's only because images speak volumes and have the power to evoke a lot of emotion! This custom camera film gets straight to the point, and is particularly special as a gift to the photographer in your life.

  • <p><strong>ASELFAD</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T727CZ6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Flowers and jewelry are always a home run, but this gift-ready set takes it all up a notch. The preserved red rose will last for years, and the beautiful box says "I love you forever". It's a cute way to say "I love you" for the first time if you haven't yet, too!</p>
    31/40

    30) Preserved Red Rose with I Love You Necklace

    ASELFAD

    $28.04

    Flowers and jewelry are always a home run, but this gift-ready set takes it all up a notch. The preserved red rose will last for years, and the beautiful box says "I love you forever". It's a cute way to say "I love you" for the first time if you haven't yet, too!

  • <p><strong>Spotted Dog Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07PDMYT2V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Matching wine glasses for you to sip your fave blends out of? This is a cute one for your fave wine buddy, be it your BFF or bae.</p>
    32/40

    31) Personalized Stemmed Wine Glass

    Spotted Dog Company

    $29.99

    Matching wine glasses for you to sip your fave blends out of? This is a cute one for your fave wine buddy, be it your BFF or bae.

  • <p><strong>The Fine Swine</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0182W7Y74?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>An elegantly-engraved pewter Julep cup is <em>exactly</em> what the bougie friend of yours needs to add to their collection. They'll love pulling it on special occasions.</p>
    33/40

    32) Personalized Pewter Julep Cup

    The Fine Swine

    $75.00

    An elegantly-engraved pewter Julep cup is exactly what the bougie friend of yours needs to add to their collection. They'll love pulling it on special occasions.

  • <p><strong>Venus et Fleur</strong></p><p>venusetfleur.com</p><p><strong>$589.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.venusetfleur.com%2Fproducts%2Flarge-square-white-classic-gemini%3Fvariant%3D40436546175020&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40961045%2Fbest-sentimental-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Venus et Fleur's iconic roses last forever, and as a personal fan, I can attest to the fact that the scent lasts a <em>very</em> long time, too. These zodiac roses are customized to their sign, so they'll love putting the personal gift on display in their home.</p>
    34/40

    33) Large Zodiac Square Box

    Venus et Fleur

    $589.00

    Venus et Fleur's iconic roses last forever, and as a personal fan, I can attest to the fact that the scent lasts a very long time, too. These zodiac roses are customized to their sign, so they'll love putting the personal gift on display in their home.

  • <p><strong>Lazy One</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$47.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WGYKN3M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ok, I know it's not exactly going to draw tears, but these are adorable. These pajamas come in sizes everyone can enjoy, from your fur baby to your human baby, adults, and all the kids in between.</p>
    35/40

    34) Matching Family Pajamas

    Lazy One

    $47.99

    Ok, I know it's not exactly going to draw tears, but these are adorable. These pajamas come in sizes everyone can enjoy, from your fur baby to your human baby, adults, and all the kids in between.

  • <p><strong>TEXTURE OF DREAMS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BJ8XCFR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Speaking of fur babies...you know someone in your life who loves their pet more than they love any human in their life. They'll appreciate this super personal custom portrait of their pet.</p>
    36/40

    35) Custom Pet Portrait

    TEXTURE OF DREAMS

    $39.99

    Speaking of fur babies...you know someone in your life who loves their pet more than they love any human in their life. They'll appreciate this super personal custom portrait of their pet.

  • <p><strong>OUR MOMENTS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078M3B7SR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lot of these card games cater to couples, but when you want to make family game night go a bit deeper, pull out this Our Moments deck of cards. It's specifically designed to help facilitate deeper conversations for families—a great activity to do when everyone's in town!</p>
    37/40

    36) Family Card Game

    OUR MOMENTS

    $19.95

    A lot of these card games cater to couples, but when you want to make family game night go a bit deeper, pull out this Our Moments deck of cards. It's specifically designed to help facilitate deeper conversations for families—a great activity to do when everyone's in town!

  • <p><strong>Oma The Label</strong></p><p>omathelabel.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://omathelabel.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/double-circle-bracelet?variant=42124243796227" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gold circle link chain bracelet is a gorgeous gift for your bestie. The thick gold plating is super substantial, just like y our friendship.</p>
    38/40

    37) The Yan Bracelet

    Oma The Label

    $110.00

    This gold circle link chain bracelet is a gorgeous gift for your bestie. The thick gold plating is super substantial, just like y our friendship.

  • <p><strong>Peter Pauper Press</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/144133727X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2140.g.40961045%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I was once gifted one of these, and it was <em>super</em> nice having a moment to myself (almost) every day to write down a few lines, and then look back on what I was doing that exact day the year(s) before. </p>
    39/40

    38) Five Year Journal

    Peter Pauper Press

    $15.29

    I was once gifted one of these, and it was super nice having a moment to myself (almost) every day to write down a few lines, and then look back on what I was doing that exact day the year(s) before.

  • <p><strong>Child to Cherish </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fchild-to-cherish-ombre-handprint-kit%2F5412233&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.womenshealthmag.com%2Flife%2Fg40961045%2Fbest-sentimental-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A lot of handprint kits can get a bit messy, but help out the new parents with this easy-to-use kit. It's basically play-doh that they'll keep forever. </p>
    40/40

    39) Ombré Handprint Kit

    Child to Cherish

    $19.99

    A lot of handprint kits can get a bit messy, but help out the new parents with this easy-to-use kit. It's basically play-doh that they'll keep forever.

