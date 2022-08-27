Eva Longoria Takes N.Y.C., Plus Mickey Guyton, Travis Barker, Charli XCX and More

  • <p>Eva Longoria is on the move during a visit to New York City on Aug. 26. </p>
  • <p>Mickey Guyton hits the stage on Aug. 26 for the <em>Today</em> summer concert series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza. </p>
  • <p>Travis Barker carries his coffee in Calabasas, California, on Aug. 26. </p>
  • <p>Charli XCX commands the stage on Aug. 26 during day one of the Leeds Festival in England. </p>
  • <p>Jason Momoa cruises down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 25. </p>
  • <p>Colin Farrell takes a coffee break while filming <em>Sugar</em> in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. </p>
  • <p>Venus and Serena Williams get chatty on Aug. 25 at the 'Conversation with Champions' event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel. </p>
  • <p>Eva Longoria waves to the cameras on Aug. 25 at the annual Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. </p>
  • <p>Also at the Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25: tennis star Naomi Osaka. </p>
  • <p>Chris Evans and Emily Blunt share a laugh while filming <em>Pain Hustlers </em>in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Yungblud has something to say during the Rock en Seine Festival on Aug. 25 in Saint-Cloud, France.</p>
  • <p>Winnie Harlow leaves dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. </p>
  • <p>The Angels of <em>Kinky Boots </em>have some fun with show co-creator Cyndi Lauper as the show kicks off its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25. </p>
  • <p>Willow performs on the main stage during day 1 of the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 26. </p>
  • <p>Dermot Kennedy learns about Irish whiskey at Jameson Distillery on Tour at Hudson Yards in New York City after a surprise performance on Aug. 25.</p>
  • <p>Alison Brie smiles wide on Aug. 24 during a visit to <em>Today </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
  • <p>Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on Aug. 25 in Aspen, Colorado. The pair's team <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-team-sentebale-charity-polo-match-aspen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ultimately won the charity match" class="link ">ultimately won the charity match</a>. </p>
  • <p>Emily Ratajkowski takes a solo shopping trip in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Lester Holt hangs with astronaut Jessica Meir for an Aug. 25 segment on the NBC Nightly News from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ahead of the Artemis I launch next week. </p>
  • <p>Paige DeSorbo stocks up on Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva in advance of National Chianti Day (Sept. 2!) on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C. </p>
  • <p>Designer Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with GottMik on Aug. 23 at Lombardi House in Los Angeles. </p>
  • <p>Chicago Red Stars soccer player and mom Arin Wright attends a diaper donation event in partnership with Huggies and Walgreens on Aug. 24 in Chicago. </p>
  • <p>Kylie Jenner's crew — sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner — <a href="https://people.com/style/the-kardashians-kylie-jenner-kylie-cosmetics-launch-party-los-angeles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:step out to celebrate the launch" class="link ">step out to celebrate the launch</a> of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, California, on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Honoree Shania Twain hangs with Kelsea Ballerini — <a href="https://people.com/style/kelsea-ballerini-steps-out-in-shania-twains-1999-grammys-dress-for-acm-honors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress!" class="link ">who wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress!</a> — ahead of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Billy Joel <a href="https://people.com/music/olivia-rodrigo-performs-at-billy-joels-madison-square-garden-concert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo" class="link ">brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo</a> at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/jay-silent-bob-stars-jason-mewes-kevin-smith-reunite-pal-ben-affleck-wedding-celebration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Following their weekend reunion" class="link ">Following their weekend reunion</a> at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, Jay and Silent Bob, a.k.a. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, get back together at the <em>Clerks III </em>premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Rosario Dawson turns heads at the <em>Clerks III </em>premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur go fashion-forward for the <em>Clerks III </em>premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Sterling K. Brown, director Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall arrive at a screening of <em>Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul</em> in San Francisco on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Director Abi Damaris Corbin, John Boyega and London Covington share a squeeze on Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles screening of <em>Breaking</em> at The London West Hollywood. </p>
  • <p>Miranda Lambert brings her forever date, husband Brendan McLoughlin, to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.</p>
  • <p>Lainey Wilson hits the stage during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Rita Ora shows off her toned tummy following a workout in London on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of <em>Beast</em> at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Howie Mandel makes his way into the <em>America's Got Talent</em> taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24. </p>
  • <p>Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of <em>See </em>season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the <em>Me Time</em> premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at <em>The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power</em> premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 <em>America's Got Talent</em> live show red carpet in Pasadena, California. </p>
  • <p>JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the <em>America's Got Talent</em> live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California. </p>
  • <p>Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series <em>The Patient. </em></p>
  • <p>TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.</p>
  • <p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of <em>The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure </em>at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of <em>America's Got Talent</em> in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of <em>I Came By </em>on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Krysten Ritter hits the set of <em>Orphan Black: Echoes </em>on Aug 23 in Toronto. </p>
  • <p>Hailey Bieber grabs a can of Poppi while running errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15. </p>
  • <p>Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. </p>
  • <p>Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film <em>The Invitation </em>on Aug. 22 in London. </p>
  • <p>Sterling K. Brown, Adamma Ebo, Jordan Peele, Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall attend the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul</em> on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>Pharrell Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch with son Rocket by his side ahead of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>Selena Gomez and Interscope CEO John Janick leave a business lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 21. </p>
  • <p>Jena Malone gets a view from the top at the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Adopting Audrey</em> at Brain Dead Studios on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>Maya Hawke takes her vocal talents to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an Aug. 22 performance. </p>
  • <p>Olivia Culpo jumps for joy while out in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 23. </p>
  • <p>Dave Franco gets to the point while arriving at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on Aug. 22.</p>
  • <p>Charlotte McKinney brings the sunshine in Los Angeles on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>Debbie Gibson poses with her <em>Out of the Blue</em> album ahead of a 35th anniversary performance at 54 Below in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he takes a walk in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>Another day, another outing for Damian Lewis and his girlfriend Alison <br>Mosshart, who stroll around N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side on Aug. 22. </p>
  • <p>LeBron James films a commercial on the beach on Aug. 22 in Malibu.</p>
  • <p>Padma Lakshmi gears up for <em>Top Chef London</em> with a stop at the iconic Tower Bridge over the weekend. </p>
  • <p>Brody Jenner celebrates his 39th birthday with <em>Shameless </em>star Ethan Cutkosky at TAO Chicago over the weekend. </p>
  • <p>Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt pop up in Tokyo on Aug. 22, the latest stop on their <em>Bullet Train</em> press tour.</p>
  • <p>Jared Leto dons his resort wear as he continues his Saint-Tropez vacation on Aug. 21. </p>
  • <p>Kid Cudi promotes his <em>Entergalactic </em>album at Oakland Arena in California on Aug. 21. </p>
  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo turns heads on Aug. 19 while leaving her concert at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Ballroom. </p>
  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez keeps it moving in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.</p>
  • <p>Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart show off their stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21. </p>
  • <p>Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, Canada. </p>
  • <p>Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll — and meets the star of the event — at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. on Aug. 20.</p>
  • <p>Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.</p>
  • <p>Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.</p>
  • <p>Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform in support of their <em>Raise the Roof</em> release at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on Aug. 20 in Stateline, Nevada.</p>
  • <p>Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe's birthday celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on Aug. 19 in New York City. </p>
  • <p>Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.</p>
  • <p>Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills. </p>
  • <p>Rosalía performs during her Motomami tour at Auditorio Citibanamex on Aug. 12 in Monterrey, Mexico.</p>
<p>Eva Longoria is on the move during a visit to New York City on Aug. 26. </p>
<p>Mickey Guyton hits the stage on Aug. 26 for the <em>Today</em> summer concert series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza. </p>
<p>Travis Barker carries his coffee in Calabasas, California, on Aug. 26. </p>
<p>Charli XCX commands the stage on Aug. 26 during day one of the Leeds Festival in England. </p>
<p>Jason Momoa cruises down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 25. </p>
<p>Colin Farrell takes a coffee break while filming <em>Sugar</em> in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. </p>
<p>Venus and Serena Williams get chatty on Aug. 25 at the 'Conversation with Champions' event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel. </p>
<p>Eva Longoria waves to the cameras on Aug. 25 at the annual Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Also at the Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25: tennis star Naomi Osaka. </p>
<p>Chris Evans and Emily Blunt share a laugh while filming <em>Pain Hustlers </em>in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Yungblud has something to say during the Rock en Seine Festival on Aug. 25 in Saint-Cloud, France.</p>
<p>Winnie Harlow leaves dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. </p>
<p>The Angels of <em>Kinky Boots </em>have some fun with show co-creator Cyndi Lauper as the show kicks off its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25. </p>
<p>Willow performs on the main stage during day 1 of the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 26. </p>
<p>Dermot Kennedy learns about Irish whiskey at Jameson Distillery on Tour at Hudson Yards in New York City after a surprise performance on Aug. 25.</p>
<p>Alison Brie smiles wide on Aug. 24 during a visit to <em>Today </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on Aug. 25 in Aspen, Colorado. The pair's team <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-team-sentebale-charity-polo-match-aspen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ultimately won the charity match" class="link ">ultimately won the charity match</a>. </p>
<p>Emily Ratajkowski takes a solo shopping trip in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Lester Holt hangs with astronaut Jessica Meir for an Aug. 25 segment on the NBC Nightly News from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ahead of the Artemis I launch next week. </p>
<p>Paige DeSorbo stocks up on Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva in advance of National Chianti Day (Sept. 2!) on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Designer Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with GottMik on Aug. 23 at Lombardi House in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Chicago Red Stars soccer player and mom Arin Wright attends a diaper donation event in partnership with Huggies and Walgreens on Aug. 24 in Chicago. </p>
<p>Kylie Jenner's crew — sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner — <a href="https://people.com/style/the-kardashians-kylie-jenner-kylie-cosmetics-launch-party-los-angeles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:step out to celebrate the launch" class="link ">step out to celebrate the launch</a> of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, California, on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Honoree Shania Twain hangs with Kelsea Ballerini — <a href="https://people.com/style/kelsea-ballerini-steps-out-in-shania-twains-1999-grammys-dress-for-acm-honors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress!" class="link ">who wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress!</a> — ahead of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Billy Joel <a href="https://people.com/music/olivia-rodrigo-performs-at-billy-joels-madison-square-garden-concert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo" class="link ">brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo</a> at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/jay-silent-bob-stars-jason-mewes-kevin-smith-reunite-pal-ben-affleck-wedding-celebration/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Following their weekend reunion" class="link ">Following their weekend reunion</a> at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, Jay and Silent Bob, a.k.a. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, get back together at the <em>Clerks III </em>premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Rosario Dawson turns heads at the <em>Clerks III </em>premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur go fashion-forward for the <em>Clerks III </em>premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Sterling K. Brown, director Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall arrive at a screening of <em>Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul</em> in San Francisco on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Director Abi Damaris Corbin, John Boyega and London Covington share a squeeze on Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles screening of <em>Breaking</em> at The London West Hollywood. </p>
<p>Miranda Lambert brings her forever date, husband Brendan McLoughlin, to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.</p>
<p>Lainey Wilson hits the stage during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Rita Ora shows off her toned tummy following a workout in London on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of <em>Beast</em> at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Howie Mandel makes his way into the <em>America's Got Talent</em> taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24. </p>
<p>Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of <em>See </em>season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the <em>Me Time</em> premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at <em>The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power</em> premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 <em>America's Got Talent</em> live show red carpet in Pasadena, California. </p>
<p>JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the <em>America's Got Talent</em> live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California. </p>
<p>Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series <em>The Patient. </em></p>
<p>TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.</p>
<p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of <em>The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure </em>at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of <em>America's Got Talent</em> in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of <em>I Came By </em>on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Krysten Ritter hits the set of <em>Orphan Black: Echoes </em>on Aug 23 in Toronto. </p>
<p>Hailey Bieber grabs a can of Poppi while running errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15. </p>
<p>Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. </p>
<p>Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film <em>The Invitation </em>on Aug. 22 in London. </p>
<p>Sterling K. Brown, Adamma Ebo, Jordan Peele, Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall attend the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul</em> on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>Pharrell Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch with son Rocket by his side ahead of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>Selena Gomez and Interscope CEO John Janick leave a business lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 21. </p>
<p>Jena Malone gets a view from the top at the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Adopting Audrey</em> at Brain Dead Studios on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>Maya Hawke takes her vocal talents to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an Aug. 22 performance. </p>
<p>Olivia Culpo jumps for joy while out in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 23. </p>
<p>Dave Franco gets to the point while arriving at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on Aug. 22.</p>
<p>Charlotte McKinney brings the sunshine in Los Angeles on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>Debbie Gibson poses with her <em>Out of the Blue</em> album ahead of a 35th anniversary performance at 54 Below in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he takes a walk in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>Another day, another outing for Damian Lewis and his girlfriend Alison <br>Mosshart, who stroll around N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side on Aug. 22. </p>
<p>LeBron James films a commercial on the beach on Aug. 22 in Malibu.</p>
<p>Padma Lakshmi gears up for <em>Top Chef London</em> with a stop at the iconic Tower Bridge over the weekend. </p>
<p>Brody Jenner celebrates his 39th birthday with <em>Shameless </em>star Ethan Cutkosky at TAO Chicago over the weekend. </p>
<p>Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt pop up in Tokyo on Aug. 22, the latest stop on their <em>Bullet Train</em> press tour.</p>
<p>Jared Leto dons his resort wear as he continues his Saint-Tropez vacation on Aug. 21. </p>
<p>Kid Cudi promotes his <em>Entergalactic </em>album at Oakland Arena in California on Aug. 21. </p>
<p>Olivia Rodrigo turns heads on Aug. 19 while leaving her concert at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Ballroom. </p>
<p>Eiza Gonzalez keeps it moving in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart show off their stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21. </p>
<p>Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, Canada. </p>
<p>Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll — and meets the star of the event — at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.</p>
<p>Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.</p>
<p>Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform in support of their <em>Raise the Roof</em> release at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on Aug. 20 in Stateline, Nevada.</p>
<p>Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe's birthday celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on Aug. 19 in New York City. </p>
<p>Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.</p>
<p>Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>Rosalía performs during her Motomami tour at Auditorio Citibanamex on Aug. 12 in Monterrey, Mexico.</p>
