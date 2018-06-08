Eusebio, James Rodriguez and Klose: Every World Cup tournament top scorer in pictures

2014: James Rodriguez – 6
And finally, we have James Rodriguez, who went from nobody to overnight star after scoring six goals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He was the first Columbian to ever do so and earned a £63m move from Monaco to Real Madrid as a result. Plus a giant grasshopper landed on his arm during the semi-final so, all in all, a great World Cup for him. 1934: Oldrich Nejedly – 5
For the second tournament in a row, the top scorer lost in the final as Oldrich Nejedly from the former Czechoslovakia hit five goals in a frankly bizarre tournament that saw the holders Uruguay and all home nations refuse to take part.
Nejedly scored in every game, apart from the final where his country lost to hosts Italy in the National Stadium of the National Fascist Party, as Benito Mussolini used the entire tournament to try and promote facism. 2010: Thomas Muller, Wesley Sneijder, David Villa, Diego Forlan – 5
Not a vintage World Cup and not one for top scorers, with four players all ending on five goals. Some argue Germany’s Thomas Muller is the moral winner as he also got three assists with the others all getting one, but then Uruguay’s Diego Forlan did win the Golden Ball for best player after his side’s shock run to the semis.
David Villa also won the tournament as Spain beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final leaving Wesley Sneijder’s only real achievement being included on this list. 1994: Hristo Stoichkov, Oleg Salenko – 6
Yet again the top scorer at the 1994 World Cup scored six goals, although this time it was shared by two players; Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov and Oleg Salenko from Russia.
While Barcelona star Stoichkov inspired his team to the quarter-finals, Salenko didn’t even make it out of the group stages but managed to score a World Cup record five goals against Cameroon and add a penalty against Sweden. He remains the only player ever to win the Golden Boot award on a team eliminated at the group stage. 2006: Miroslav Klose – 5
Miroslav Klose matched his tally of five goals in 2002 (where he became the first player in World Cup history to score five headers in one tournament) with the same amount in 2006, only this time it earned him the Golden Boot. He scored two in opening match of the tournament in a 4–2 win over Costa Rica and added another brace in the final group game to defeat Ecuador 3–0.
He scored an 80th-minute headed equaliser against Argentina in the quarter-finals but unfortunately for the hosts they were knocked out in the semi-finals to eventual winners Italy. He went on to score six goals in the next two tournaments to retire as the all-time World Cup top scorer and Germany’s all-time top scorer too. 1998: Davor Suker – 6
Croatia’s first appearance at a World Cup as an independent nation went very well indeed, ending in a third-place finish, and they owed most of that to striker Davor Suker. He scored six goals – one in every game Croatia scored in – and took home the Silver Ball for the second best player in the tournament behind Brazil’s Ronaldo.
1982: Paolo Rossi – 6
The only other player to have won all three awards at a World Cup is Italy’s Paolo Rossi who, like Kempes, swept the board and scored six goals.
Despite having been banned for his part in the 1980 Italian betting scandal, he was included in the Italy squad after having his ban reduced but was in bad shape having not played much. He didn’t score in Italy’s first four games but his hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Brazil in FIFA’s increasingly confusing second group stages. He added two against Poland in the semis and another in a 3-1 final win, to end a year he had started banned as European Footballer of the Year and World Player of the Year. 1990: Salvatore Schillaci – 6
For the fourth World Cup in a row the top scorer scored six goals but unlike Kempes and Rossi, Schillaci didn’t lift the trophy.
In fact, it was surprising he was playing at all having only been handed his senior debut in March of 1990 at the age of 25. He came off the bench in the first group game against Austria and scored the winner. He added another in the final group game against Czechoslovakia, before scoring against Uruguay in the second round and Ireland in the quarters. By now a starter in the team, he scored his fifth goal of the tournament against holders Argentina in the semi-final but Italy were eliminated after a penalty shoot-out, in which he controversially refused to take a penalty. His sixth and final goal came in a 2-1 third-place playoff win over England and he ended the tournament he started as a nobody by winning the Golden Ball ahead of Lothar Matthaus and Diego Maradona. 1986: Gary Lineker – 6
Despite playing most of the tournament with a cast on his arm, Gary Winston Lineker ended the tournament as top scorer, the only Englishman ever to do so.
After losing their opening game to Portugal and then drawing 0-0 with Morocco, Bobby Robson’s team burst into life with a 3-0 win over Poland where Lineker scored a hat-trick. He scored two more against Paraguay in the next round but it all fell apart against Argentina where, despite Lineker’s sixth goal, Diego Maradona inspired Argentina to victory with two goals; one very good, one very bad. Argentina went on to win and Lineker went on to become a mainstay of British broadcasting. 1978: Mario Kempes – 6
For only the second time ever, the top scorer actually lifted the World Cup.
Mario Kempes’ six goals was enough to earn him the Golden Boot, a winners’ medal and the Golden Ball for best player, only the second time anyone had done that since Garrincha in 1962. All six goals came in his final four games of the tournament – all as braces – including two against Poland in a massively controversial game were Argentina had to win by four goals to progress and promptly won 6-0. Kempes also ‘did a Suarez’ stopping a goal with his hand in a second round match against Poland, which resulted in a penalty kick that was promptly saved by Ubaldo Fillol. Cheeky. 2002: Ronaldo – 8
For the first time in 24 years the top scorer at a World Cup scored a number of goals that wasn’t six.
Brazil star Ronaldo made up for a disappointing final four years earlier after a tournament he had been voted best player, by inspiring his country to their record fifth World Cup. He marred the whole thing with that terrible haircut but hey, no-one’s perfect. 1970: Gerd Muller – 10
Widely regarded the best ever World Cup, the top scorer was a man widely regarded as the best ever striker.
Gerd Muller scored 10 goals in six games which, added to the four he scored in 1974, made him the all-time World Cup top scorer; a feat not bettered until Brazil’s Ronaldo 36 years later. He scored in every game but the third-place playoff against Uruguay (including an extra-time winner against holders England) in a tournament where red and yellow cards were used for the first time ever, but typically no-one was sent off. 1962: Garrincha, Vava, Leonel Sanchez, Florian Albert, Valentin Ivanov, Drazan Jerkovic – 4
For the first time in World Cup history, the top scorer title was shared and not just by two players but by six players in total.
Two of them from Brazil. And in stark contract to Fontaine’s scoring exploits four years previously, the largest total in Chile this time around was just four. Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final to win their second World Cup and record the first time the top scorer(s) actually won the trophy. 1954: Sandor Kocsis – 11
Sandor Kocsis was ridiculously good at scoring goals. He ended his career with 375 club goals in 400 games and 75 goals for Hungary in 68 appearances, including 11 in he 1954 World Cup.
He scored a hat-trick in the opening game against South Korea and then four against Germany in the next game in an 8-3 win. He then scored in every other game except the final where the Germans, having recovered from that initial pasting, won a massively controversial game in Bern 3-2 to earn their first ever World Cup. He was the first player to score two hat tricks in a World Cup and his record 2.2 goal/game average in a single World Cup finals competition is still unbeaten. 1966: Eusebio – 6
Portugal had never qualified for a World Cup before 1966 but thanks to Benfica’s Eusebio, who had won the Ballon d’Or the year before, they finished third. He scored nine goals, including four against North Korea in the quarter-final to turn around a 3-0 deficit; a joint World Cup record.
He also became the fifth player to score four goals in a World Cup match, and the English hosts were so impressed by Eusebio’s performances that he was immediately added to the Madame Tussauds collection of waxwork, which I’m sure went down as his proudest achievement. 1958: Just Fontaine – 13
If Kocsis’ efforts four years earlier were impressive, Frenchman Just Fontaine did even better in Sweden in 1958, scoring a World Cup record 13, that has never been bettered.
Unfortunately for Fontaine, France lost the semi-final to a Brazil side inspired by a 17-year-old striker called Pele, who scored a hat-trick. Fontaine scored four in the third-place playoff win over West Germany to take his tally to 13. 1930: Guillermo Stabile – 8
The Argentine forward made his debut for his country in the first ever World Cup. He didn’t play in the first group game but then got the nod in their second after first choice striker Roberto Cherro had an anxiety attack. He scored a hat-trick and went on to score in every other game.
Argentina lost to hosts Uruguay and he earned a move to Genoa in Italy off the back of it, but never played for Argentina again meaning he scored in every World Cup game he ever played in. 1950: Ademir – 8
Six years of war meant the 1942 and 1946 World Cups were cancelled, so the next tournament was held in 1950 in Brazil, with many countries deciding not to take part.
The hosts were the favourites and their star man was Ademir, who top scored with eight goals, playing in an outstanding forward trio involving Zizinho and Jair. He was the scorer of the first competitive goal at the Maracana stadium but again ended up a losing finalist as Uruguay shocked everyone to beat Brazil 2-1, in a final that wasn’t really a final as FIFA had organised a weird four-team group instead of knockout stages. 1938: Leonidas – 7
As with the previous tournament there was no group stage with the 16 teams going straight into a knockout round, where Brazil’s Leonidas scored a hat-trick in an extra-time win over Poland.
Like Stabile and Nejedly, Leonidas scored in every round except for the semi-final where Brazil coach Adhemar Pimenta decided to rest him, only to lose to Italy 2-1. Almost to prove a point, Leonidas scored twice in the third-place play-off win over Sweden. He is also credited with having invented the bicycle kick and when he cracked it out during the 1938 World Cup, referees were reportedly not sure it was within the rules or not. 1974: Grzegorz Lato – 7
This World Cup is mostly remembered for the Netherlands’ ‘Total Football’ which wowed audiences but it was Poland who were the real surprise package with star man Grzegorz Lato leading the way and scoring the goals; seven in total.
The Poles beat two favourites in what would these days be called a Group of Death; beating Argentina 3–2 and defeating Italy 2–1, a result that knocked the Italians out of the tournament. Instead of a knockout phase next, FIFA decided on two four-team groups, where Poland finished second behind eventual winners Germany. Lato, who went on to become a senator in Poland and president of Polish Football Association remains the only Polish player ever to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup.