Eusebio, James Rodriguez and Klose: Every World Cup tournament top scorer in pictures

For the fourth World Cup in a row the top scorer scored six goals but unlike Kempes and Rossi, Schillaci didn’t lift the trophy.

In fact, it was surprising he was playing at all having only been handed his senior debut in March of 1990 at the age of 25.

He came off the bench in the first group game against Austria and scored the winner. He added another in the final group game against Czechoslovakia, before scoring against Uruguay in the second round and Ireland in the quarters.

By now a starter in the team, he scored his fifth goal of the tournament against holders Argentina in the semi-final but Italy were eliminated after a penalty shoot-out, in which he controversially refused to take a penalty.

His sixth and final goal came in a 2-1 third-place playoff win over England and he ended the tournament he started as a nobody by winning the Golden Ball ahead of Lothar Matthaus and Diego Maradona.