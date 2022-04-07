Etsy Just Released Its Home Decor Trend Predictions for 2022

  • <p>Leave it to Etsy to get us excited about <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g30433830/spring-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:revamping our homes for spring" class="link ">revamping our homes for spring</a>. The online marketplace, which is a go-to resource for people who appreciate handmade, one-of-a-kind decor finds, has just released a new report that highlights its <strong>top home decor predictions for 2022</strong>. (Get inspired by our own list of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g38502403/interior-design-trends-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 interior design trends" class="link ">2022 interior design trends</a>, too). </p><p>While people were shopping for everything from checkered textiles to personalized gifts last year, Etsy has discovered that decor enthusiasts are now craving one thing — to show off their personal style. Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson says that means <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g35132638/reading-nook-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy, layered interiors" class="link ">cozy, layered interiors</a>, as well as well-crafted items (think handmade furniture), are all the rage right now. "Warm tones like camel, taupe and chocolate brown are becoming our new neutrals, while the mixing and matching of retro items with contemporary pieces—dubbed “newstalgia” — comforts us with memories of the past while grounding us in the present," she said in a <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fnews%2Fetsy-releases-2022-home-decor-trends%3Fref%3Dnews&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome%2Fdecorating-ideas%2Fg38401420%2Fetsy-2022-trends%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:news announcement" class="link ">news announcement</a> on Etsy.com today. </p><p>Take a look below for <strong>Etsy's picks of the top trends</strong> that are worth experimenting with in your own space. Luckily, there's something from just about every type of design enthusiast. If you're all about making a statement, you'll be thrilled that eye-catching mirrors are making a comeback. Want to go bold with color? Unique wall art and decor accents with gradient designs are worth keeping on your radar. </p><p>What's more, the good news is that giving any of these <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/decorating-ideas/g1500/decor-ideas-living-room/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decorating ideas" class="link ">decorating ideas</a> a try doesn't mean that you have to blow your budget. It doesn't get any better than that, if you ask us. </p>
  From tufted wall art to boucle chairs, Etsy discovered an increase in searches for decorative pieces that place an emphasis on texture.
    1) Over-the-Top Texture

    From tufted wall art to boucle chairs, Etsy discovered an increase in searches for decorative pieces that place an emphasis on texture.

  The ombre fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Rather than high-energy hues, people are looking for items with more calming color combinations (think neutrals).
    2) Grown-Up Gradients

    The ombre fad isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Rather than high-energy hues, people are looking for items with more calming color combinations (think neutrals).

  Any interior designer would confirm that mirrors can brighten up a room in an instant, so it's no surprise that Etsy fans are searching for statement designs. Whether it's a distinctive antique style or a retro-inspired option, people want mirrors that make an impact.
    3) Statement Mirrors

    Any interior designer would confirm that mirrors can brighten up a room in an instant, so it's no surprise that Etsy fans are searching for statement designs. Whether it's a distinctive antique style or a retro-inspired option, people want mirrors that make an impact.

  Considering the pandemic, Etsy shoppers are eager to find ways to add a dose of cheer to their home. An easy way to do so is with uplifting color palettes, vibrant abstract art and even decor that captures the spirit of the '90s.
    4) Mood-Boosting Accents

    Considering the pandemic, Etsy shoppers are eager to find ways to add a dose of cheer to their home. An easy way to do so is with uplifting color palettes, vibrant abstract art and even decor that captures the spirit of the '90s.

  5) Unexpected Wall Art

An element of surprise is always a good idea, especially when it comes to decorating. Etsy discovered that people are interested in decking out their walls with unusual finds, ranging from hat hangers to custom shadow boxes.
    5) Unexpected Wall Art

    An element of surprise is always a good idea, especially when it comes to decorating. Etsy discovered that people are interested in decking out their walls with unusual finds, ranging from hat hangers to custom shadow boxes.

  If a vacation isn't on your calendar in the near future, the next best thing is filling your home with travel-inspired decor. You'll be delighted to know that Etsy searches for things like push pin maps and map wall art have skyrocketed recently. There's even more interest in repurposed trunks as well as vintage globes—great ways to add character to an interior.
    6) Travel-Inspired Motifs

    If a vacation isn't on your calendar in the near future, the next best thing is filling your home with travel-inspired decor. You'll be delighted to know that Etsy searches for things like push pin maps and map wall art have skyrocketed recently. There's even more interest in repurposed trunks as well as vintage globes—great ways to add character to an interior.

