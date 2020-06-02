These Essential Movies From Black Filmmakers Confront Systemic Racism In America

Based on the popular young adult novel by Angie Thomas, The Hate U Give emphasizes how issues of racism and police brutality are not simply adult problems—rather, they infect the upbringing of black children and teenagers across the country. 16-year-old Starr Carter lives in a traditionally black neighborhood and attends a predominantly white prep school, but everything changes for her when her childhood friend is wrongfully murdered before her very eyes during a routine traffic stop. Despite her efforts to keep her home persona and her school persona separate, Starr is thrust onto the national stage when she speaks out against her friend’s murder. The film then follows her journey as a nascent activist for racial justice, in all its up and downs. If you’re looking to educate the teens and pre-teens in your household about racism and police brutality, sit them down for a screening of The Hate U Give.

