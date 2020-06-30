These Epic Play Rooms Will Make You Want to Be a Kid Again

Out of all the rooms in the house, the playroom is by far the most fun—that's literally its entire point. They're also just fun to gawk out, especially when they're over-the-top. From at-home climbing walls to epic arts and crafts stations, kids-only crawl spaces, playpens, and more, we're spotlighting twenty-five playroom ideas that'll bring out the kid in all of us. Read on for designer examples to try these playroom ideas in your own home, whether you want to merge it with your child's bedroom, go over-the-top, or create a space that'll mature well and be a place the whole family can enjoy.