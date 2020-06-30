These Epic Play Rooms Will Make You Want to Be a Kid Again

These Epic Play Rooms Will Make You Want to Be a Kid AgainHouse BeautifulJune 30, 2020, 4:02 p.m. UTCTime to have some fun.From House BeautifulThese Epic Play Rooms Will Make You Want to Be a Kid AgainOut of all the rooms in the house, the playroom is by far the most fun—that's literally its entire point. They're also just fun to gawk out, especially when they're over-the-top. From at-home climbing walls to epic arts and crafts stations, kids-only crawl spaces, playpens, and more, we're spotlighting twenty-five playroom ideas that'll bring out the kid in all of us. Read on for designer examples to try these playroom ideas in your own home, whether you want to merge it with your child's bedroom, go over-the-top, or create a space that'll mature well and be a place the whole family can enjoy. Embrace a ThemeFor her family's historic Nantucket summer home, designer Elizabeth Georgantas drew inspiration from the island's seafaring roots to create a lower-level playroom filled with nautical details like a rope bridge, porthole-shaped cubbies and an overhead star map.Pick the Right FinishFor a top-floor playroom in a Manhattan brownstone, designer Jenny Vorhoff of Studio Riga used an eggshell paint finish on the trim, which hides little fingerprints better than a flat or matte finish and is easier to clean.Scroll to continue with contentAdMake Use of Awkward SpacesFaced with a "weird, unusable eave" in an upstairs sitting area, Elizabeth Georgantas decided to turn the space into a mountain-themed hideaway by lining it with a forest photo mural. Kids can throw boulder-shaped rocks through the "Swiss cheese" holes in the wall.Think VerticallyElsewhere in the house, Georgantas showed off more of her creativity with unexpected materials. Look closely at that bright blue wall—it's actually covered in Lego baseplates, so the kids can build vertically!Use Double-Duty PiecesFor a client with young children, Tulsa-based Mel Bean designed a playroom with multi-function furniture. The Restoration Hardware Baby & Child playhouse is actually a lofted bed—perfect for sleepovers—while the Moroccan poufs can be rearranged for reading, crafting or lounging.Paint the RainbowDesigner Bailey Austin Bird didn't pull any punches for this family's playroom, covering the floor and walls in a rainbow of hues.Choose Games WiselyInvesting in a stylish ping-pong table will ensure that everyone has fun but it also blends into the space and looks upscale. In this room designed by Emily Henderson, the pin pong table reflects the dark hardwood floors. Just make sure no one ruins it with a game of beer pong (adults-only, of course). Build An Indoor SlideOne surefire way to make sure your home has the coolest playroom on the block? Build an indoor curly slide. When it's too cold to go to the park during the winter, your kids will still be able to slide all day long. Plus, it's visually unexpected, which gives the room an edge. No need to wait in a line at Six Flags ever again. We're also digging the whimsical upholstery on the ottoman in this playroom by Studio DB. Convert a Tiny AtticA small attic has so much more potential than just being a storage dump. Add a cool ladder so the kids can climb up there to play and cover the walls in the adjacent hallway with a fun removable wallpaper. Regan Baker Design went with a fun cloud and bird motif in this space. Make Sure It Fits InA playroom is the perfect place to loosen the design reigns and let your inner child take over. But that doesn't mean it has to veer too far away from the rest of the home's general style. In this space designed by Hecker Guthrie, the neon red coffee table, striped rug, and mobile all contribute to a sense of joy and youthful energy, yet they also outlast the playroom and can be repurposed once the kids get older since it speaks the style of the rest of the home. Use Every Nook and CrannyHello, playroom of our dreams. Designed by Emily Henderson, every little nook and cranny is being optimized in this fun-filled space. The pint-sized built-in hang out in the stairwell and the zone under the stairs are transformed into cozy, useable, and stylish sections. Then there's the climbing wall. The neutral tones ensure a more stylish aesthetic and the strategically-placed floor cushions lighten things up. Deck Out Their BedroomJust because the home isn't big enough for a playroom doesn't mean it can't be just as cool. Simply design their bedroom in a way that combines sleep and play. HAO Design built a little adventure-land in this Tapei apartment. You enter through a door disguised as a bookcase, there's a slide, and an upper level "house." Invest In Timeless PiecesWhen the play space is also the media room, family room, and possibly even the living room, invest in staples that feel timeless—this neutral and spacious sectional in one of NICOLEHOLLIS's projects is perfect. Then choose decor (like lighting, and accent seats) that skew a little younger. Also, rounded, soft furniture is always a good idea if there are little ones around. Make It Adult-Friendly, TooTurn an entire level—preferably a den or attic that feels like it's own private hangout—into a game zone, with each room dedicated to entertaining teens, kids, and adults alike. In this game room by Commune Design, the pool table, home bar give, and kaleidoscopic stained glass reflections, it has a retro dive bar feel. Use Space StrategicallyJust because you don't have a giant space doesn't mean there isn't room for play—it's all about using space strategically. In this manhattan apartment, Studio DB went vertical to create a play pen above a desk, which the child can use as a hang out spot or reading nook when they're older. The pocket door also makes the tiny room feel like double the size. Add a Work StationOnce the kids get a little older, turn the playroom into a kid hangout and home homework space. Dark walls create a relaxing, chill space to work in. The daybed is also the perfect place for sleepovers and catnaps and movie marathons. Set Up Different ZonesIf you don't have enough room to build a slide, opt for an indoor swing instead. It'll make the playroom feel more personalized and unique. It's also a nice way to break up the space so each section has a different use. In this playroom designed by Studio DB, there's the craft table, the hang out area, and then the active play area with a swing. Think Outside the BoxEven the most basic of at-home climbing walls are incredible—add an light-up map of New York City as the backdrop and we're floored. It simply doesn't get more epic than this Studio DB-designed playroom. Use Bold ColorEven if the playroom doubles a homework zone, there's still room fun. Opt for colorful decor, accents, and artwork, and keep all the colorful books out in the open. Even the floor lamp in this work/play kid's space designed by Hecker Guthrie offers a little cheer. Leave Room for ActivitiesWhy pick one game when there's room for a ton? If you have a vacant garage, a pool house, or large attic, convert it into a large playroom. Add in a ping pong table and foosball table for some tournaments, and then hang a disco ball so it becomes a dancehall when the lights dim down. This childhood dream of a room was designed by Jeff King & Co. in a historic converted San Francisco Firehouse. Consider AgeYes, even a basketball hoop can be chic. In this playroom designed by Emily Henderson, the swing, drums, and basketball hoops were customized to fit in with the contemporary home. And it's built to scale for the kids who use the space. Use Kid-Friendly FurnitureA plush velvet sofa is the perfect seating option for a family room meets playroom, as are rounded coffee tables in Emily Henderson's playroom. The back desk works as a craft station, and can be transformed into a desk as the chid gets older. Have Fun With DecorWhen space in the playroom is limited, use your five walls strategically. Take note from Studio DB and wallpaper the ceiling, build a gallery wall with a sense of humor, bring in as much shelving as possible, and opt for a vibrant area rug. Build a FortKids love building forts, and they'd also love hanging out under a real fort they don't have to dismantle every-time they built one in the common spaces. This one was dreamt up by none other than Regan Baker Design. Make It a Kid-Only ZoneYou enter this little oasis designed by Emily Henderson through a tiny door. Adults can only come if they crawl through, giving it a magical kids-only dreamland magic. Let Them Write on the WallsOpt for a chalkboard wallpaper so the kids can write on the walls without you have to tear them down. It's a fun interactive design element that'll cultivate memories and inspire personal expression. Then choose grownup staples, like a leather sofa, woven pendants, and wooden side tables as seen in this Studio Lifestyle space. Find Smart Storage SolutionsSince design is bound to be more kid-friendly and fun in a playroom than in other rooms in the home, you can do wilder things, like choose graffiti-print upholstery and neon artwork, like 2LG Studio did here. But if there's one thing you need take seriously in the playroom, it's storage. The built-in cabinets and shelves under the bench will keep things tidy and organized. Combine It With the Media RoomWith built-in storage under the extra bench seating, kid-friendly coffee tables, colorful floor cushions, and whimsical wallpaper, this media room is also quirky enough to be the backdrop for a playroom. Turn It Into a GymMove over, Barclays Center. If you and/or your kids love shooting hoops, build a half court at home. You could also get a kid-sized, arcade-style basketball hoop if space is an issue. We'll be in that little seating area in the back, if you need us.Think From a Kid's PerspectiveDecorate from a kid's perspective, especially if your little one is still little—like literally get on your hands and knees to see what height their toys and furniture should reach. Even the artwork in this cute playroom designed by Regan Baker is scaled at a lower level to accomodate kids.