Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

  • <p>The now 48-year-old played Captain Rafe McCawley in the 2001 drama <em>Pearl Harbor</em>. </p>
    1/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    The now 48-year-old played Captain Rafe McCawley in the 2001 drama Pearl Harbor.

  • <p><em>Bounce —</em> a 2000 film written and directed by Don Roos — featured a young Affleck and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwyneth-paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gwyneth Paltrow</a>.</p>
    2/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    Bounce — a 2000 film written and directed by Don Roos — featured a young Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow.

  • <p>In<em> Surviving Christmas, </em>Affleck performed alongside powerhouses like Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara and <a href="https://people.com/tag/james-gandolfini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James Gandolfini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">James Gandolfini</a>. </p>
    3/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    In Surviving Christmas, Affleck performed alongside powerhouses like Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara and James Gandolfini.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The star appeared alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/morgan-freeman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Morgan Freeman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Morgan Freeman</a>, James Cromwell and Alan Bates in the 2002 action-thriller — based on the book written by Tom Clancy — <em>The Sum of All Fears</em>.</p>
    4/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    The star appeared alongside Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell and Alan Bates in the 2002 action-thriller — based on the book written by Tom Clancy — The Sum of All Fears.

  • <p>In the 2007 action film<em> Smokin' Aces</em>, Affleck acts alongside talent like <a href="https://people.com/author/alicia-keys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alicia Keys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alicia Keys</a>, Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Piven. </p>
    5/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    In the 2007 action film Smokin' Aces, Affleck acts alongside talent like Alicia Keys, Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Piven.

  • <p>Affleck stars alongside Olga Kurylenko and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rachel-mcadams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel McAdams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rachel McAdams</a> in the 2012 romantic drama <em>To The Wonder</em>. </p>
    6/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    Affleck stars alongside Olga Kurylenko and Rachel McAdams in the 2012 romantic drama To The Wonder.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The two past-and-current love birds, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lopez" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lopez</a> and Affleck, starred in 2004's <em>Jersey Girl</em> — and you guessed it: They played each others' love interests in the flick as well. </p>
    7/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    The two past-and-current love birds, Lopez and Affleck, starred in 2004's Jersey Girl — and you guessed it: They played each others' love interests in the flick as well.

  • <p>The movie star had the honor of playing one of Hollywood's most coveted roles: Batman/Bruce Wayne. </p>
    8/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    The movie star had the honor of playing one of Hollywood's most coveted roles: Batman/Bruce Wayne.

  • <p>Christian Wolff, a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations, was Affleck's character in the 2016 action-thriller <em>The Accountant</em>.</p>
    9/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    Christian Wolff, a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations, was Affleck's character in the 2016 action-thriller The Accountant.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The star runs through the pouring rain with his co-star <a href="https://people.com/tag/sandra-bullock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Bullock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sandra Bullock</a> in the 1999 romantic comedy <em>The Forces of Nature</em>.</p>
    10/10

    Enjoy These Throwback Photos of Ben Affleck Starring In Some of His Most Notable Roles

    The star runs through the pouring rain with his co-star Sandra Bullock in the 1999 romantic comedy The Forces of Nature.

<p>The now 48-year-old played Captain Rafe McCawley in the 2001 drama <em>Pearl Harbor</em>. </p>
<p><em>Bounce —</em> a 2000 film written and directed by Don Roos — featured a young Affleck and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwyneth-paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gwyneth Paltrow</a>.</p>
<p>In<em> Surviving Christmas, </em>Affleck performed alongside powerhouses like Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara and <a href="https://people.com/tag/james-gandolfini/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James Gandolfini" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">James Gandolfini</a>. </p>
<p>The star appeared alongside <a href="https://people.com/tag/morgan-freeman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Morgan Freeman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Morgan Freeman</a>, James Cromwell and Alan Bates in the 2002 action-thriller — based on the book written by Tom Clancy — <em>The Sum of All Fears</em>.</p>
<p>In the 2007 action film<em> Smokin' Aces</em>, Affleck acts alongside talent like <a href="https://people.com/author/alicia-keys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alicia Keys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alicia Keys</a>, Ryan Reynolds and Jeremy Piven. </p>
<p>Affleck stars alongside Olga Kurylenko and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rachel-mcadams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel McAdams" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rachel McAdams</a> in the 2012 romantic drama <em>To The Wonder</em>. </p>
<p>The two past-and-current love birds, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lopez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lopez" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lopez</a> and Affleck, starred in 2004's <em>Jersey Girl</em> — and you guessed it: They played each others' love interests in the flick as well. </p>
<p>The movie star had the honor of playing one of Hollywood's most coveted roles: Batman/Bruce Wayne. </p>
<p>Christian Wolff, a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations, was Affleck's character in the 2016 action-thriller <em>The Accountant</em>.</p>
<p>The star runs through the pouring rain with his co-star <a href="https://people.com/tag/sandra-bullock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Bullock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sandra Bullock</a> in the 1999 romantic comedy <em>The Forces of Nature</em>.</p>
Jacorey Moon

Take a look back at the roles that helped shape the movie star we love today

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories