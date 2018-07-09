England's World Cup squad: Can you guess the Three Lions stars from their childhood photos?

Yahoo Sport UK

England’s World Cup squad will be returning to the country as heroes after reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions have proven one of the surprise packages in Russia and face Croatia on Wednesday for the right to play in the final in Moscow this weekend.

The global appeal of the Premier League means even the most casual football fan could spot an England player in the street.

But would you recognise them from years before they became household names and graced our TV screens every week?

Yahoo Sport UK has gone back through the years to see if you can recognise the squad in these classic photographs.

<p>Can you guess the England stars from their old photographs? </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>Here’s a current Man United man in his England kit as a youngster – but who is it? </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Ashley Young </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This winger has gone on to big things from humble beginnings. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Raheem Sterling </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This lad had a spell out in Portugal – but what’s his name? </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Eric Dier </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This boy has always been a bit of a poser! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Dele Alli, of course! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>There’s two stars to spot in this picture – who are they? </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>That’s Fabien Delph and Danny Rose in their Leeds days. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>Here’s one of England’s players speaking to Ryan Giggs during his time at Old Trafford. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Danny Welbeck </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This one shouldn’t be difficult! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>That’s Jamie Vardy enjoying a win about 10 years ago. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This man has been one of the stars of this World Cup. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Harry Maguire. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>Here’s one of the young Three Lions with some of his old Man United heroes. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>That’s Jesse Lingard </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This defender has changed quite a bit! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Chelsea’s Gary Cahill </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>Here’s a current England striker pictured with David Beckham. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s the skipper – Harry Kane! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>Here’s an England star pictured at a very young age. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Jordan Pickford! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This young lad was a bit of a surprise call up. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>That’s Nick Pope of Burnley. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>The big midfielder hasn’t really changed. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>Here’s one of England’s lads in Blackburn Rovers kit as a young gun at Ewood Park. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Phil Jones, of course! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This boy is a regular in the England side now. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Kieran Trippier! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This youngster started his career at Barnsley. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>That’s John Stones! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This forward always had a ball at his feet as a boy! </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Marcus Rashford. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>The Liverpool defender is pictured here with Reds legend Jamie Carragher. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Trent Alexander-Arnold </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>This young chap looks to have a bit of a wild side. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Jordan Henderson </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>You’ll probably got this one quite easily as we couldn’t find an older photo. </p>
Guess the England stars

<p>It’s Kyle Walker – but I’m sure you knew that! </p>
Guess the England stars

