England v Panama in pictures: The Three Lions hit Panama for six

Captain Harry Kane led the way with a hat-trick as England stormed into the knockout stages of the World Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Panama.

The result has lifted the Three Lions above Group G rivals Belgium on fair play. Both sides have now each beaten Tunisia and Panama and are level on points, goal difference and goals scored, so are separated by England’s better disciplinary record.

England now know a draw against Belgium in their final group match on Thursday should be enough to seem them qualify for the last 16 in top spot.

<p>England players and staff celebrate their win over Panama </p>
England v Panama

<p>Harry Kane takes the match ball home with him after scoring England’s first World Cup hat-trick since Gary Lineker 32 years ago. </p>
Harry Kane

<p>Manager Gareth Southgate and defender John Stones celebrate after the final whistle. </p>
Gareth Southgate and John Stones

<p>An England fan celebrates as the Three Lions put in a commanding performance against Panama. </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates with teammate England’s Raheem Sterling </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s John Stones is congratulated by teammate Kieran Trippier after scoring his team’s first goal </p>
England v Panama

<p>Raheem Sterling is denied by goalkeeper Jaime Penedo </p>
England v Panama

<p>Panama’s Gabriel Gomez sits on the pitch during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) </p>
Panama’s Gabriel Gomez sits on the pitch during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

<p>England’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second penalty </p>
England v Panama

<p>Panama players celebrate after Felipe Baloy scoredPanama players celebrate after Felipe Baloy scored their first ever goal at a Word Cup finals. </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Jesse Lingard reacts </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane celebrates </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane scores their fifth goal from a penalty REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane scores their second goal from the penalty spot past Panama’s Jaime Penedo REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane kicks a penalty to score his team’s second goal </p>
England v Panama

<p>England manager Gareth Southgate and fourth official Norbert Hauata during the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane, second from left, celebrates with his teammates Harry Kane, second from right, and Jesse Lingard </p>
England v Panama

<p>Their 6-1 drubbing wasn’t a great specatcle for Panama’s fans </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Jesse Lingard scores their third goal REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side’s second goal during the group G match </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their third goal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>
England v Panama

<p>A soccer fan with her face painted in the colours of the England national flag gestures outside the venue </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the group G match </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s John Stones scores his side’s opening goal during the group G match </p>
England v Panama

<p>Referee Ghead Grisha from Egypt hurries England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the group G match </p>
England v Panama

<p>England players run to teammate John Stones after he scored his team’s first goal </p>
England v Panama

<p>Panama’s Anibal Godoy in action with England’s Jesse Lingard REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado </p>
England v Panama

<p>England players run to teammate John Stones after he scored his team’s first goal </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s Harry Kane was on fire against Panama </p>
England v Panama

<p>England’s team photograph </p>
England v Panama

<p>A street artist performs outside the venue </p>
England v Panama

<p>The teams emerge </p>
England v Panama

<p>Cheerleaders pose for photos with a soccer fan outside the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium </p>
England v Panama

<p>A Panama fan shows her pasion </p>
England v Panama

<p>England fans get into the spirit of things before the game </p>
England v Panama

