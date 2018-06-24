England v Panama in pictures: The Three Lions hit Panama for six

Captain Harry Kane led the way with a hat-trick as England stormed into the knockout stages of the World Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Panama.

The result has lifted the Three Lions above Group G rivals Belgium on fair play. Both sides have now each beaten Tunisia and Panama and are level on points, goal difference and goals scored, so are separated by England’s better disciplinary record.

England now know a draw against Belgium in their final group match on Thursday should be enough to seem them qualify for the last 16 in top spot.