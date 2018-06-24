England v Panama in pictures: The Three Lions hit Panama for six

Captain Harry Kane led the way with a hat-trick as
of the World Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Panama. England stormed into the knockout stages
The result has lifted the Three Lions above Group G rivals Belgium on fair play. Both sides have now each beaten Tunisia and Panama and are level on points, goal difference and goals scored, so are separated by England’s better disciplinary record.
READ MORE: Gossip – Man Utd & City battle for Mbappe READ MORE: Watch The 32 as we preview day 11 of the World Cup
England now know a draw against Belgium in their final group match on Thursday should be enough to seem them qualify for the last 16 in top spot.
England v Panama
England players and staff celebrate their win over Panama
Harry Kane
Harry Kane takes the match ball home with him after scoring England’s first World Cup hat-trick since Gary Lineker 32 years ago.
Gareth Southgate and John Stones
Manager Gareth Southgate and defender John Stones celebrate after the final whistle.
England v Panama
An England fan celebrates as the Three Lions put in a commanding performance against Panama.
England v Panama
England’s Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates with teammate England’s Raheem Sterling
England v Panama
England’s John Stones is congratulated by teammate Kieran Trippier after scoring his team’s first goal
England v Panama
Raheem Sterling is denied by goalkeeper Jaime Penedo
Panama’s Gabriel Gomez sits on the pitch during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Panama’s Gabriel Gomez sits on the pitch during the group G match between England and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his second penalty
England v Panama
Panama players celebrate after Felipe Baloy scoredPanama players celebrate after Felipe Baloy scored their first ever goal at a Word Cup finals.
England v Panama
England’s Jesse Lingard reacts
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane celebrates
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane celebrates with team mates after scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Carlos Barria
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane scores their fifth goal from a penalty REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane scores their second goal from the penalty spot past Panama’s Jaime Penedo REUTERS/Carlos Barria
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane kicks a penalty to score his team’s second goal
England v Panama
England manager Gareth Southgate and fourth official Norbert Hauata during the match REUTERS/Carlos Barria
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane, second from left, celebrates with his teammates Harry Kane, second from right, and Jesse Lingard
England v Panama
Their 6-1 drubbing wasn’t a great specatcle for Panama’s fans
England v Panama
England’s Jesse Lingard scores their third goal REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane celebrates after he scored his side’s second goal during the group G match
England v Panama
England’s Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Matthew Childs
England v Panama
England’s Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their third goal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek REUTERS/Murad Sezer
England v Panama
A soccer fan with her face painted in the colours of the England national flag gestures outside the venue
England v Panama
England’s Jesse Lingard reacts as he celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the group G match
England v Panama
England’s John Stones scores his side’s opening goal during the group G match
England v Panama
Referee Ghead Grisha from Egypt hurries England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the group G match
England v Panama
England players run to teammate John Stones after he scored his team’s first goal
England v Panama
Panama’s Anibal Godoy in action with England’s Jesse Lingard REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
England v Panama
England players run to teammate John Stones after he scored his team’s first goal
England v Panama
England’s Harry Kane was on fire against Panama
England v Panama
England’s team photograph
England v Panama
A street artist performs outside the venue
England v Panama
The teams emerge
England v Panama
Cheerleaders pose for photos with a soccer fan outside the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
England v Panama
A Panama fan shows her pasion
England v Panama
England fans get into the spirit of things before the game