Emmerdale storm week aftermath in 20 new spoiler pictures
Monday, October 24: Chas is fearing the worstITV
Tuesday, October 25: Al tries to get Kerry to slow down over their wedding plansITV
Tuesday, October 25: Chas eavesdropsITV
Tuesday, October 25: Paddy is disappointedITV
Tuesday, October 25: Chas tries to coverITV
Tuesday, October 25: Paddy realises things aren't stacking upITV
Tuesday, October 25: The village clear-up continues after the stormITV
Tuesday, October 25: Bernice's bossiness is irritating BobITV
Wednesday, October 26: Bob starts to fight backITV
Wednesday, October 26: Bob hopes to knock Bernice off her perchITV
Thursday, October 27: David returns to the villageITV
Thursday, October 27: David catches up with BerniceITV
Thursday, October 27: David is worriedITV
Thursday, October 27: Chloe and Charity talkITV
Thursday, October 27: Mack is worriedITV
Thursday, October 27: Mack speaks to CharityITV
Thursday, October 27: Victoria questions LeylaITV
Thursday, October 27: Leyla is evasiveITV
Friday, October 28: Chloe is preparing to leaveITV
Friday, October 28: Kerry tries to convince Chloe to stayITV