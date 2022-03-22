Emmerdale spoiler pictures show Marlon and Rhona aftermath
Monday, March 28: Marlon is still in hospitalITV
Monday, March 28: Rhona keeps a close watch on MarlonITV
Monday, March 28: Paddy is finding it difficult to copeITV
Monday, March 28: Rhona is still feeling overwhelmedITV
Monday, March 28: Marlon faces a long recovery processITV
Monday, March 28: Laurel confides in BobITV
Monday, March 28: Bob gives Laurel food for thoughtITV
Monday, March 28: Charity flirts with the draymanITV
Monday, March 28: Charity is unaware of who's watchingITV
Monday, March 28: Moira is not impressedITV
Tuesday, March 29: Laurel is tornITV
Tuesday, March 29: Laurel gives into temptationITV
Tuesday, March 29: Jai hopes for a reunion with LaurelITV
Tuesday, March 29: Marlon is struggling to form wordsITV
Tuesday, March 29: Rhona encourages MarlonITV
Tuesday, March 29: Rhona is taken to one sideITV
Wednesday, March 30: Rhona continues to struggleITV
Wednesday, March 30: Mary tries to helpITV
Wednesday, March 30: Rhona receives some adviceITV
Wednesday, March 30: Paddy and Vanessa talkITV
Wednesday, March 30: Vanessa shares some informationITV
Wednesday, March 30: Paddy is surprisedITV
Wednesday, March 30: Cathy lies to AmeliaITV
Thursday, March 31: Moira has revenge in mindITV
Thursday, March 31: Moira's plan is revealedITV
Thursday, March 31: Moira makes a drastic moveITV
Thursday, March 31: Mandy is in a reflective moodITV
Thursday, March 31: Samson is nasty towards CathyITV
Thursday, March 31: Cathy gets upsetITV
Friday, April 1: Manpreet confides in CharlesITV