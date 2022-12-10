Emmerdale previews Cain's Christmas Day shock in 13 new spoiler pictures

The Canadian Press
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zonovan Knight was in his playpen making a racket, a rambunctious baby boy whose innocent toys felt his wrath. “The way my mom tells it, my uncle kind of walked by," the New York Jets running back said, "and was like, ‘Damn, all you hear is, Bam! Bam! Bam!’” And, according to the family legend, a nickname was born. “It was ‘Bam Bam’ at first, but over time, people just started saying ‘Bam,’ and it just stuck,” a smiling Knight said. “I guess it's easier to pronounce tha