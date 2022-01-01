Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

  • <p>In November 2018, Watson shared an Instagram gallery of her and Felton <a href="https://people.com/movies/harry-potter-reunion-emma-watson-tom-felton-skateboard-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hanging out on the beach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hanging out on the beach</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp7HNl7ARup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:adorably riding a skateboard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">adorably riding a skateboard</a> together. </p> <p>"It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever," <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-7687295/Tom-Felton-EXC-Harry-Potter-star-praises-Emma-Watson-says-hed-call-self-partnered.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felton told Daily Mail" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Felton told <em>Daily Mail</em></a> about his friendship with Watson in November 2019. "She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."</p>
    1/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    In November 2018, Watson shared an Instagram gallery of her and Felton hanging out on the beach and adorably riding a skateboard together.

    "It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever," Felton told Daily Mail about his friendship with Watson in November 2019. "She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."

  • <p>In March 2021, <a href="https://people.com/movies/tom-felton-shares-throwback-photo-harry-potter-costars-emma-watson-alfred-enoch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felton shared an adorable throwback photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Felton shared an adorable throwback photo</a> of him, Watson, and Alfred Enoch on set of the <a href="https://people.com/tag/harry-potter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Harry Potter</em></a> films. </p> <p>"For the first two movies, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/emma-watson-had-crush-on-harry-potters-tom-felton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I had a huge crush on Tom Felton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I had a huge crush on Tom Felton</a>," Watson previously told <em>Seventeen</em> magazine. "He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it. We still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."</p>
    2/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    In March 2021, Felton shared an adorable throwback photo of him, Watson, and Alfred Enoch on set of the Harry Potter films.

    "For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton," Watson previously told Seventeen magazine. "He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it. We still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."

  • <p>Watson and Felton attended a DVD launch party for <a href="https://people.com/movies/harry-potter-and-the-sorcerors-stone-director-calls-for-original-3-hour-cut-to-be-released/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone</em></a> alongside Rupert Grint and Robbie Coltrane in May 2002. </p>
    3/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Watson and Felton attended a DVD launch party for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone alongside Rupert Grint and Robbie Coltrane in May 2002.

  • <p>Watson and Felton walked the red carpet together as they attended the London premiere of <em>Scooby-Doo</em> in July 2002. </p> <p>During HBO Max's <em>Harry Potter</em> reunion special, Watson admitted that she used to look for Felton's name on the call sheet every day during filming.</p> <p>"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra-exciting day," she said.</p>
    4/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Watson and Felton walked the red carpet together as they attended the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in July 2002.

    During HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special, Watson admitted that she used to look for Felton's name on the call sheet every day during filming.

    "I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra-exciting day," she said.

  • <p>Watson and Felton shared a laugh as they attended the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London back in September 2003. </p> <p>During HBO Max's <em>Harry Potter</em> special, Felton noted that he acted like a big brother to Watson during filming.</p> <p>"I became very protective over her," he said. "I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."</p>
    5/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Watson and Felton shared a laugh as they attended the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London back in September 2003.

    During HBO Max's Harry Potter special, Felton noted that he acted like a big brother to Watson during filming.

    "I became very protective over her," he said. "I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."

  • <p>Watson flashed a big smile as she hung out with Felton at the New York premiere of <em>Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban</em> in May 2004. </p>
    6/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Watson flashed a big smile as she hung out with Felton at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in May 2004.

  • <p>Felton and Watson joined their costars for a <em>Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince</em> photocall in July 2009. </p>
    7/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Felton and Watson joined their costars for a Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince photocall in July 2009.

  • <p>Watson and Felton huddled up with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as they posed on the red carpet during the <em>Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1</em> premiere in November 2010. </p>
    8/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Watson and Felton huddled up with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as they posed on the red carpet during the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 premiere in November 2010.

  • <p>The duo attended a photocall for <a href="https://people.com/movies/harry-potter-and-the-deathly-hallows-part-2-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 </em></a>with the rest of their costars in July 2011. </p> <p>In November 2019, Grint admitted that he saw a "spark" between Watson and Felton during filming. "There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark," <a href="https://people.com/movies/rupert-grint-saw-spark-between-emma-watson-tom-felton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he told Entertainment Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">he told <em>Entertainment Tonight</em></a>. "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance." </p>
    9/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    The duo attended a photocall for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 with the rest of their costars in July 2011.

    In November 2019, Grint admitted that he saw a "spark" between Watson and Felton during filming. "There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."

  • <p>Felton and Watson posed for the cameras as they attended the premiere of <em>Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2</em> in July 2011. </p>
    10/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Felton and Watson posed for the cameras as they attended the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011.

  • <p>In April 2018, Watson and Felton had <a href="https://people.com/movies/harry-potter-reunion-tom-felton-emma-watson-matthew-lewis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a mini Harry Potter reunion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a mini <em>Harry Potter</em> reunion</a> as they caught up with Matthew Lewis. Felton captioned the sweet snap with an even cuter caption, "School mates #hogwartsalumni"</p>
    11/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    In April 2018, Watson and Felton had a mini Harry Potter reunion as they caught up with Matthew Lewis. Felton captioned the sweet snap with an even cuter caption, "School mates #hogwartsalumni"

  • <p>In December 2019, Watson, Felton, and a handful of <a href="https://people.com/movies/emma-watson-harry-potter-cast-reunion-tom-felton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter stars celebrated Christmas together" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Harry Potter</em> stars celebrated Christmas together</a>. </p>
    12/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    In December 2019, Watson, Felton, and a handful of Harry Potter stars celebrated Christmas together.

  • <p>The duo made fans swoon when Felton posted this photo of him <a href="https://people.com/movies/tom-felton-teaches-harry-potter-costar-emma-watson-how-to-play-guitar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:teaching Watson how to play the guitar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">teaching Watson how to play the guitar</a> in August 2019. </p> <p>Amid speculation about their relationship, <a href="https://www.etonline.com/tom-felton-gives-candid-reaction-to-emma-watson-romance-rumors-exclusive-166757" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Felton told Entertainment Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Felton told <em>Entertainment Tonight</em></a> in June 2021, "We are something, if that makes any sense as far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."</p>
    13/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    The duo made fans swoon when Felton posted this photo of him teaching Watson how to play the guitar in August 2019.

    Amid speculation about their relationship, Felton told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, "We are something, if that makes any sense as far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

  • <p>Watson and Felton shared a cute moment as they caught up during HBO Max's special<a href="https://people.com/movies/harry-potter-reunion-special-return-to-hogwarts-first-look-teaser/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em> Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts</em></a>. </p> <p>During the <em>Harry Potter</em> special on HBO Max, Watson noted that nothing has ever happened between her and Felton romantically, but they still "love each other." </p>
    14/14

    Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

    Watson and Felton shared a cute moment as they caught up during HBO Max's special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

    During the Harry Potter special on HBO Max, Watson noted that nothing has ever happened between her and Felton romantically, but they still "love each other."

Emma Watson and Tom Felton have maintained a close friendship since the Harry Potter films wrapped. (Watson has even admitted to having a crush on Felton during filming.) See their cutest pictures over their years

