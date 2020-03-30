Two Of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars Just Had The Sweetest 'Family' Reunion During Self-Isolation

The final Harry Potter film was screened in cinemas eight years ago.

We've had the TV re-runs, visits to Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio, the books and all the actors' subsequent career endeavours to fill the void, of course, but what truly makes up for the lack of magic in our lives is when the cast members reunite.

For example, though in the films Draco Malfoy and Hermione Grainger are arch nemeses, IRL Tom Felton and Emma Watson are great friends with the most recent reunion involving a guitar and some pyjamas.

Scroll down for all the times the cast have made post-Harry Potter memories demonstrating that just like JK Rowling wrote, 'Hogwarts is always there to welcome you home'.