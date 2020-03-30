Two Of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars Just Had The Sweetest 'Family' Reunion During Self-Isolation

Two Of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars Just Had The Sweetest 'Family' Reunion During Self-IsolationElleMarch 30, 2020, 8:58 a.m. UTCWe love a Hogwarts reunionFrom ELLETwo Of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars Just Had The Sweetest 'Family' Reunion During Self-IsolationThe final Harry Potter film was screened in cinemas eight years ago.We've had the TV re-runs, visits to Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio, the books and all the actors' subsequent career endeavours to fill the void, of course, but what truly makes up for the lack of magic in our lives is when the cast members reunite.For example, though in the films Draco Malfoy and Hermione Grainger are arch nemeses, IRL Tom Felton and Emma Watson are great friends with the most recent reunion involving a guitar and some pyjamas.Scroll down for all the times the cast have made post-Harry Potter memories demonstrating that just like JK Rowling wrote, 'Hogwarts is always there to welcome you home'.1) Tom Felton and Jason IsaacsActors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs enjoyed a ‘family’ reunion over the weekend in support of the British Red Cross. In the Harry Potter film franchise, Isaacs played wizard Lucius Malfoy while Felton played his son and Potter’s nemesis son Draco. On Friday, Isaacs shared a video of his conversation with Felton on his Instagram account with the caption: ‘Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life. Draco and Lucius connect as part of @BritishRedCross #PowerOfKindness #PhoneAFriend. Try it. #HarryPotter #StayHomeSaveLives @t22Felton #TomFelton.’During the clip, the 32-year-old star filmed himself from his Californian home that he lives in with his dog Willow.The star joked that he was on a ‘diet’ of Kit-Kats and salt and vinegar chips during self-isolation, while Isaacs said that he has subscribed to ‘every single streaming service’ since adhering to government advice to stay indoors. They both also revealed that they were obsessed with the new Netflix documentary Tiger King, with Felton admitting that he had met the show’ star Joe Exotic two years ago.WATCH THE REUNION2) Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt LewisAmidst her hectic Little Women promotional duties, Watson reunited with her Harry Potter alumni get together for pre-Christmas fun.See the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAd3) Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and James PhelpsThe Phelps twins aka the Weasley twins caught up with their on-screen sister Ginny (Bonnie Wright) and Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) at Rhode Island Comic Con 2019.See the original post on Instagram4) Tom Felton and Emma WatsonThe friends recently spent some time together in South Africa, where they chilled on the beach before changing into pyjamas so Felton could teach Watson guitar. Since posting the adorable snap, more than one million fans have liked the post.See the original post on Instagram5) Evanna Lynch, Katie Leung and Scarlett ByrneThree of the female actresses: Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Leung (Cho Chang) and Byrne (Pansy Parkinson), showed the sisterly bond they formed during filming with a selfie in January.See the original post on Instagram6) Rupert Grint, Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton and James PhelpsThe Weasleys put aside their differences with the Malfoys for this reunion picture taken in Orlando, Florida in June. See the original post on Instagram7) Warwick Davis, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch and Rupert GrintProfessor Flitwick, Draco Malfoy, Luna Lovegood and Ron Weasley all came together for the unveiling of Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando.9) Tom Felton and Daniel RadcliffeThe true school enemies of the franchise actually got on in real life, judging by this picture of Tom Felton supporting Daniel Radcliffe on stage at New York City's Studio 54 in October 2018.See the original post on Instagram10) Tom Felton and Matthew LewisThe Harry Potter merchandise can't escape Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the films, when Tom Felton is around.See the original post on Instagram11) Bonnie Wright and Rupert GrintThe Weasley siblings were pictured together at the premiere screening of Grint's TV series Snatch in California in March 2017.12) Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie WrightEventually married couple Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley's real life counterparts were photographed together in July 2016 when Wright supported Radcliffe in the theatre show Privacy. See the original post on Instagram13) Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Katie LeungWright (Ginny), Lewis (Neville) and Leung (who played Harry Potter's one-time girlfriend Cho Change) at Universal Orlando in January 2016.14) Tom Felton and Helena Bonham CarterThe actors, who played Malfoy and Bellatrix Lestrange, were interviewed at in Diagon Alley at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando in June 2014.15) Oliver and James Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Domhnall Gleeson, Evanna Lynch, Robbie Coltraine, Helena Bonham Carter, Warwick Davis, Tom Felton and Bonnie WrightThe whole crew - well, minus Harry, Hermione and Ron, specifically, but including Hagrid - reunited for the grand opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Diagon Alley in Orlando in June 2014.16) JK Rowling and Emma WatsonThe author and her literary prodigy reunited in 2013 at an event for Rowling's charity Lumos.