<em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> Premieres in London, Plus Tom Holland and More

<p>Natalie Portman has some fun with photographers on July 5 at the <em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> premiere in London.</p>
<p>Rita Ora gives Taika Waititi a kiss at the <em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> premiere in London on July 5. </p>
<p>Serena Williams stands tall on July 5 at the <em>Thor: Love and Thunder</em> premiere in London.</p>
<p>Tom Holland crosses the street outside Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on July 5 while filming scenes for <em>The Crowded Room.</em></p>
<p>Issa Rae kicks back at Spotify's House of Are & Be on July 2 during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.</p>
<p>Sherri Shepherd and producing partner Jawn Murray stop by the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to discuss her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, <em>SHERRI.</em></p>
<p>Bobby Brown and his family take the spotlight on the Ford stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.</p>
<p>Janelle Monáe and friends hit the dance floor at Grey Goose Essences Presents: The Main Character at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. </p>
<p>Jenifer Lewis performs at Preservation Hall in New Orleans during Disney Parks' announcement of their upcoming attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, during the Essence Festival in New Orleans. </p>
<p>Lesley Manville keeps it moving at a Hamptons, New York, screening of Focus Features' <em>Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris</em> at The Maidstone.</p>
<p>Cynthia Erivo warms up for PBS' <em>A Capitol Fourth </em>in Washington, D.C., on July 3. </p>
<p>Jared Leto spends the day at Club 55 while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 4. </p>
<p>Kate Middleton and Prince William share a smile while attending day nine of Wimbledon on July 5 in London.</p>
<p>Vivica A. Fox waves to fans on July 5 while arriving to <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>James Righton and Keira Knightley sit front-row at the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. </p>
<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Chanel haute couture fall/winter 2022/23 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 5. </p>
<p>Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla open BBC Wales' new headquarters in Cardiff on July 5. </p>
<p>Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio perform onstage at the 2022 Let Freedom Sing! Music City concert on July 4 in Nashville. </p>
<p>Tessa Thompson keeps it high-fashion on July 4 while arriving to a hotel in London.</p>
<p>Bradley Cooper gets back into character as Leonard Bernstein on the set of <em>Maestro </em>in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on July 4. </p>
<p>Rosario Dawson gets moving on July 3 as her Studio 189 joins Bloomingdale's at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, for a party celebrating the limited-edition AQUA partnership AKUA. </p>
<p>Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn step out for a stroll on July 3 while vacationing in Ravello, Italy. </p>
<p>Lil' Kim kicks off a performance with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3 in New Orleans.</p>
<p>Tiffany Haddish is all smiles in head-to-toe yellow while attending the Disney Influencer Panel at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on July 3.</p>
<p>Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 3 in Florida.</p>
<p>Bill Murray snaps a photo with fans during the JP McManus Pro-Am charity golf tournament at Adare Manor, Ireland, on July 2.</p>
<p>Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 3 in London. </p>
<p>Sienna Miller arrives for Wimbledon 2022 day 7 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3 in London.</p>
<p>Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor hold hands after dining at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on July 2.</p>
<p>Natalie Portman keeps it casual while attending American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 2 in London.</p>
<p>Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shares a smile while enjoying a beach walk in Saint-Tropez, France, with a friend on July 2.</p>
<p>The cast of <em>Heartstopper</em> (from left) Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Tobie Donovan and Sebastian Croft, attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary Parade on July 2.</p>
<p>Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden attend Prime Video's <em>A League of Their Own</em> Special Screening on July 2 in Rockford, Illinois.</p>
<p>Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 1 in London.</p>
<p>Yvette Nicole Brown and Janet Jackson attend the "Be Bold" Dinner Series, honoring Jackson and presented by Coca-Cola, at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on July 1 in Louisiana.</p>
<p>Tom Cruise attends American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 1. </p>
<p>Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1 in New Orleans.</p>
<p>Tamron Hall, Marsai Martin and KeKe Palmer attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1 in New Orleans.</p>
<p>Pals Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are in sync on June 30 on the Los Angeles set of their new film.</p>
<p>Russell Wilson and Ciara arrive in style at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30 in London.</p>
<p>Rob Lowe flashes a smile at the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 30.</p>
<p>Chrishell Stause goes glam on June 30 at the Los Angeles opening night performance of <em>Moulin Rogue! The Musical.</em></p>
<p>George Clooney takes the stage on June 30 at the 4Gamechangers Day event in Vienna, Austria.</p>
<p><em>Black Panther</em>'s Sterling K. Brown meets the hero himself on June 30 during a trip to Disneyland's Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. </p>
<p>Kelsea Ballerini is summer-ready while heading to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on June 30.</p>
<p>Andrew Garfield looks ready to catch a wave in Malibu, California, on June 30.</p>
<p>Danai Gurira stuns at the opening night of <em>Richard III,</em> a production of The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park, in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on June 30. </p>
<p>Hilary Duff reads to kids during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in L.A. on June 30. </p>
<p>Keith Urban performs on <em>Today</em> in N.Y.C. on June 30. </p>
<p>Chris Pine gets into character on the Los Angeles set of his new project, <em>Poolman, </em>on June 30. </p>
<p>Guess who's back! Guest star Milo Ventimiglia joins Rachel Brosnahan on the N.Y.C. set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> on June 30.</p>
<p>Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, and Nicola Coughlan hang out in the Pimm's No. 1 hospitality suite at Wimbledon in London on June 30. </p>
<p>DJ Cassidy celebrates his birthday with pal Anthony Anderson during an intimate dinner party at Herb Alpert's Vibrato in Bel Air on June 27.</p>
<p>Russell Wilson and Ciara walk arm-in-arm on the Wimbledon grounds in London on June 30. </p>
<p>Maluma gets the crowd going at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan on June 29. </p>
<p>Cardi B leaves a recording studio in N.Y.C. on June 29. </p>
<p>Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection on June 29 in Santa Monica, California. </p>
<p>Dave Bautista enjoys a sunny stroll around L.A. on June 29.</p>
<p>Mom-to-be Zawe Ashton and Freida Pinto go glam at the premiere of <em>Mr. Malcom's List, </em>hosted by Bleecker Street, in N.Y.C. on June 29. </p>
<p>Paul Walter Hauser shows love for late costar Ray Liotta at the premiere of <em>Black Bird </em>in L.A. on June 29. </p>
<p>Greg Kinnear and Taron Egerton attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s <em>Black Bird</em> on June 29. </p>
<p>Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stroll around Saint-Tropez, France, on June 29. </p>
<p>Naomie Harris is a vision on June 29 while arriving to the Grand Prix Ball 2022 at The Hurlingham Club in London. </p>
<p>Ryan Gosling films quite the scene on June 29 on the Venice, California, set of the upcoming Barbie movie. </p>
<p>Zachary Quinto takes his pup for a walk around N.Y.C. on June 28.</p>
<p>Eva Longoria digs into a sweet treat at Bam Bar while in town for the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 29.</p>
<p>Canelo Alvarez hits the green at the Icons Series Inaugural Event & Press Conference at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, on June 29.</p>
<p>Carolyn Murphy shows off her moves during a trip to Hawaii with MOTHER Denim in celebration of the brand's Surfs Up! collection. </p>
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross is seeing double on June 29 at the UK launch of her PATTERN Beauty in London.</p>
<p>Simu Liu makes his way into <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A. on June 28.</p>
<p>Sofia Carson and Diane Warren show their strength on June 29 at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy.</p>
<p>Maya Hawke greets the crowd on June 28 during a visit to <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Joe Manganiello get together on June 28 at the afterparty for the premiere of AMC's <em>Moonhaven</em> in L.A.</p>
<p>Emma McDonald brings the volume with her dress at the <em>Moonhaven</em> premiere in L.A. on June 28.</p>
<p>LeVar Burton reads his children's book <em>The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm</em> to kids at the Milne Rec Center in New Orleans on June 28 as part of his new role as Chief Reading Officer for Osmo.</p>
<p>Seth Rogen gets into character on June 27 on the Los Angeles set of his new series, <em>Platonic. </em></p>
<p>Phoebe Bridgers brings her tunes to the Glastonbury festival in England on June 24.</p>
<p>Shawn Mendes hits the high notes on June 27 during the opening night of his world tour in Portland, Oregon.</p>
<p> Kate Mara and Jamie Bell get all dressed up for the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to <em>James Bond</em> producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at Claridge's in London on June 28.</p>
<p>Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out to support daughter Gracie on June 27 at the Broadway Sings Taylor Swift show at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall. </p>
<p>Eva Longoria hits the red carpet at the Taormina Film Fest in Italy on June 28.</p>
<p>Steve Carell finds himself again flanked by Minions as he promotes <em>Minions: The Rise of Gru </em>atop N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building on June 28.</p>
<p>Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a perfect match at the premiere of his documentary, <em>Life in Pink, </em>in N.Y.C. on June 27.</p>
<p>Heidi Klum has a seriously stylish moment while out in N.Y.C. on June 27.</p>
<p>Jenna Dewan has the sweetest plus-one at the Wagmor Pets 1st Annual The Pet Gala in L.A. on June 27.</p>
<p>Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin coordinate in shades of gray for the <em>Only Murders in the Building</em> season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on June 27.</p>
<p>Also at the <em>Only Murders</em> season 2 premiere on June 27: new castmate Amy Schumer. </p>
<p>Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling keep the laughs coming on the Venice, California, set of the Barbie movie on June 27.</p>
<p>Elizabeth Olsen makes her way to <em>Good Morning America</em> in New York City's Times Square on June 28.</p>
<p>A fresh-faced Amber Stevens West beams after her facial by celebrity esthetician Cynthia Marie at the Image Skincare Summer Spa Day at the Beverly Hills Hotel Wednesday.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid attempts to go incognito outside the Marc Jacobs show on June 27 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Beanie Feldstein sits down for a chat with Seth Meyers on <em>Late Night</em> in N.Y.C. on June 27.</p>
<p>Megan Thee Stallion kicks back on a yacht near Ibiza, Spain, on June 20.</p>
<p>Margot Robbie and America Ferrera have a blast on the set of the Barbie movie in Venice, California, on June 27.</p>
<p>Meanwhile, their costar Ryan Gosling gets puppy kisses while running errands in L.A. on June 27.</p>
