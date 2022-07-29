The <em>Nope</em> Cast Hits London, Plus Heidi Pratt, Kaia Gerber, Christie Brinkley & More

<p>Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya stun on July 28 at the London premiere of <em>Nope. </em></p>
<p>Pregnant Heidi Pratt shows off her bump during a yoga session in Santa Monica, California, on July 28.</p>
<p>Kaia Gerber is hard to spot while walking in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on July 28.</p>
<p>Christie Brinkley hangs with Chef Mario Carbone as he showcases his Carbone Fine Food line of sauces at the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York, celebrating Brinkely's <em>Social Life Magazine </em>cover. </p>
<p>Maggie Rogers celebrates her new album <em>Surrender</em> with a Spotify listening party at Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on July 27. </p>
<p>Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett <a href="https://people.com/tv/olivia-rodrigo-joshua-bassett-reunite-on-red-carpet-for-hsmtmts-season-3-premiere/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:have a buzzy red carpet reunion" class="link ">have a buzzy red carpet reunion</a> on July 27 at the<a href="https://people.com/tv/high-school-musical-series-season-3-premiere-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premier" class="link "><em> High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</em> premier</a>e in L.A. </p>
<p>Also at the <em>High School Musical: The Musical: The Series</em> premiere in L.A. on July 27: JoJo Siwa. </p>
<p>Jessica Biel joins husband Justin Timberlake (not pictured) on vacation in Sardinia on July 27.</p>
<p>Maren Morris gets the crowd going on July 28 at <em>Today</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Matt Smith, Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones have some fun on July 27 at the world premiere of <em>House of the Dragon</em> at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. </p>
<p>Also at the <em>House of the Dragon </em>premiere on July 27, glam girls Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.</p>
<p>Beverley Knight bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of <em>Sister Act: The Musica</em>l at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 27.</p>
<p>Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab lunch in Valley Village, California, on July 27, following news of their Jamaica wedding.</p>
<p>Zoey Deutch has a celestial moment in N.Y.C.'s East Village on July 27.</p>
<p>Jamie Chung celebrates with Malfy Gin at the new Malfy Giardino at La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly N.Y.C. Downtown on July 27.</p>
<p>Another day, another chic ensemble for Jennifer Lawrence, who takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on July 27.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts is picture perfect while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 26. </p>
<p>Julianne Hough has her hands full after a juice run in N.Y.C. on July 27. </p>
<p>Kevin Hart reads to kids in N.Y.C. on July 26 as The Children's Place partners with him to support communities as back-to-school season kicks off. </p>
<p>Lily-Rose Depp goes casual for an errand run in L.A. on July 27.</p>
<p>Brooke Shields says hello to photographers on July 26 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>A$AP Rocky stands out from the crowd in N.Y.C. on July 26.</p>
<p>Maggie Rogers rocks out on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>on July 26 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka only have eyes for each other on July 26 at the afterparty for the season 1 premiere of Harris' <em>Uncoupled </em>at The Oak Room in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Tisha Campbell hits the red carpet on July 26 at the <em>Uncoupled</em> season 1 premiere at The Paris Theater in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Another day, another gym outing for Donald Glover, who heads to a workout on July 26 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Omer Fedi and Addison Rae snuggle up in Los Angeles on July 26. </p>
<p>Pete Wentz hits the tennis court in Los Angeles on July 26. </p>
<p>Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26 in London.</p>
<p>Melanie Brown poses with daughters Madison Brown Belafonte and Phoenix Chi at the Women's Aid "Love Should Not Hurt" NFT Art Launch, part of the Come Together to End Domestic Abuse campaign, at Blacks Club in London on July 26.</p>
<p>Shawn Mendes keeps it moving during a coffee run in West Hollywood on July 26.</p>
<p>Dakota Johnson gets to work on the Boston set of <em>Madame Web</em> on July 26. </p>
<p>Tom Cruise visits London's The Twenty Two restaurant for dinner on July 25. </p>
<p>Cara Santana steps out in L.A. on July 26. </p>
<p>Mindy Kaling celebrates pal B.J. Novak at the premiere of his new film <em>Vengeance </em>at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles on July 25. </p>
<p>Kevin Hart sits down with Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) on <em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C. on July 25. </p>
<p>Reese Witherspoon and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sport big smiles for the premiere of <em>Surface </em>at the Morgan Library in N.Y.C. on July 25.</p>
<p>Corbin Bleu and Joshua Bassett catch some air while visiting <em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C. on July 25 to talk up the return of<em> High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.</em></p>
<p>Also at the <em>Vengeance</em> premiere in L.A. on July 25, costars Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Finneas O'Connell. </p>
<p>Amy Schumer hits the red carpet before her stand-up show (sponsored in part by Astral Tequila) at East Hampton, New York's The Clubhouse, to benefit The Retreat women's shelter.</p>
<p>Sofia Carson continues her style streak for a visit to the 92NY on July 25 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Addison Rae grabs a green juice to-go from Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood on July 25. </p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez greets fans while out with new husband Ben Affleck on July 25 as their Paris vacation rolls on.</p>
<p>Laura Linney is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on July 25. </p>
<p>Scout Willis has fun with photographers after grabbing breakfast in Los Feliz, California, on July 24. </p>
<p>Another day, another outing for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, who stay in sync in N.Y.C. on July 25.</p>
<p>Kat Graham crowd surfs during her show in Azores, Portugal, on July 25.</p>
<p>Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon cuddle up on July 24 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night premiere of <em>They/Them</em> at Ace Hotel.</p>
<p>Donald Glover beats the N.Y.C. heat on July 24 with a shirtless walk in SoHo.</p>
<p>New loves Lake Bell and Chris Rock link up for a walk around N.Y.C. on July 24. </p>
<p>Gabrielle Union leads the way for a soon--to-wed pal in Los Angeles on July 23. </p>
<p>Eva Longoria gets glam for the Global Gift Gala at Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain, on July 23.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney complement each other during a July 24 outing in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast at their SelvaRey Rum Piña Colada Party at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24.</p>
<p>Sofia Carson makes a statement on July 24 while arriving to CBS Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Björk transforms during her performance at the Blue Dot Festival 2022 at Jodrell Bank in Manchester, England, on July 24. </p>
<p>Kevin Hart mixes up drinks with his Gran Coramino tequila in N.Y.C. on July 24. </p>
<p>Ashley McBryde rocks out on day three of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on July 24.</p>
<p>Audrina Patridge treats her nieces and daughter Kirra to some fun with Gabby's Dollhouse toys at a garden tea party celebrating the TV series in L.A. on July 24. </p>
<p>Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 23 in Paris, three days before his 78th birthday.</p>
<p>Rosalia performs in concert at Palau Sant Jordi on July 23 in Barcelona, Spain.</p>
<p>Big Sean escorts his pregnant girlfriend Jhené Aiko out of The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on July 23.</p>
<p>Kesha rocks long braids at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 23.</p>
<p>Simu Liu and Jade Bender make another cute red carpet appearance at the EW Comic-Con party at the Hard Rock San Diego's Float on July 23. </p>
<p>Inside the EW bash, Jack Quaid and Ethan Peck attempt their best Vulcan salutes. </p>
<p>Also at the EW party, Adina Porter and Aldis Hodge pose for a photo inside. </p>
<p>Keanu Reeves greets fans as he arrives on stage at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22.</p>
<p>Saweetie attends Spotify x Rolling Loud Miami 2022 - Day 1 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22 in Miami Gardens, Florida.</p>
<p>Bill Nye poses for a photograph at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego, ahead of a panel about his new project, <em>The End Is Nye</em>.</p>
<p>Patrick Stewart visits the #IMDboat at Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego.</p>
<p>Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate his <em>Haute Living</em> cover on July 21 with a party at Le Bilboquet restaurant featuring Casamigos in The Hamptons, New York. </p>
<p>The stars of <em>Nope — </em>Brandon Perea, Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya — join director Jordan Peele for a chat with Seth Meyers on <em>Late Night</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Rina Sawayama performs during the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, England, on July 22. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid makes a style statement while out in N.Y.C. on July 22. </p>
<p>Stephen Colbert sits down with Robert Aramayo and Benjamin Walker at <em>The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power</em> panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 22. </p>
<p>Taylor Swift makes a return to the stage with pals HAIM at the O2 arena in London on July 21. </p>
<p>Ryan Gosling sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on <em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Billie Eilish hits the field on July 21 at the Los Angeles Dodgers game in L.A. </p>
<p>Laverne Cox dons a sexy ensemble for the Broadway opening night of <em>The Kite Runner</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
<p>Lady Gaga makes an entrance at her Chromatica Ball tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 21. </p>
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith keeps her cool in Miami on July 21. </p>
<p>Ryan Phillippe brings son Deacon to Stephen Curry's official ESPYS afterparty, presented by FTX, Unanimous Media and Talent Resources Sports, in L.A. on July 20. </p>
<p>Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes have some fun in the sun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 21. </p>
<p>Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Hugh Grant get together before Paramount Pictures and eOne's Comic-Con presentation of <em>Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves</em> at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. </p>
<p>Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith and Robert David speak onstage at the <em>Masters of the Universe: 40 Years</em> panel during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21.</p>
<p>Keke Palmer leaves NBC's <em>Today</em> after stopping by to promote her new film <em>Nope</em> in N.Y.C. on July 21.</p>
<p>William Shatner participates in a handprint ceremony hosted by Legion M during Comic-Con in San Diego on July 21. </p>
<p>Another day, another workout for Addison Rae, who leaves a Pilates class in L.A. on July 21.</p>
<p>Tom Holland and his brother Harry head out in N.Y.C. on July 21. </p>
