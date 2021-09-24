The Masked Singer season 6 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant

    The Masked Singer season 6 reveals: See every unmasked celebrity contestant

  • <p><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/the-masked-singer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Masked Singer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Masked Singer</em></a> is back for another fun-filled season of trying to figure out which musically-inclined stars are hidden under elaborate costumes. Scroll through as we keep track of every celebrity reveal on season 6.</p>
    The unmasked singers

    The Masked Singer is back for another fun-filled season of trying to figure out which musically-inclined stars are hidden under elaborate costumes. Scroll through as we keep track of every celebrity reveal on season 6.

  • <p>The new season kicked off with a double elimination, but only one unmasking. The first to go was a pimped out purple 'pus. The towering sea creature pulled off his bafflingly furry head to <a href="https://ew.com/tv/the-masked-singer-season-6-premiere-recap-octopus-mother-nature/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reveal L.A. Laker Dwight Howard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reveal L.A. Laker Dwight Howard</a>. </p>
    Octopus

    The new season kicked off with a double elimination, but only one unmasking. The first to go was a pimped out purple 'pus. The towering sea creature pulled off his bafflingly furry head to reveal L.A. Laker Dwight Howard.

  • <p>The season premiere ended on a major cliffhanger, with Mother Nature being eliminated but not revealed. Thankfully, fans only had to wait one night to learn the great Gaia was none other than actress, producer, and TV host <a href="https://ew.com/tag/vivica-a-fox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vivica A. Fox" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vivica A. Fox</a>. </p>
    Mother Nature

    The season premiere ended on a major cliffhanger, with Mother Nature being eliminated but not revealed. Thankfully, fans only had to wait one night to learn the great Gaia was none other than actress, producer, and TV host Vivica A. Fox.

  • <p>In the <a href="https://ew.com/tv/the-masked-singer-reveals-mother-nature-pufferfish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second episode," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">second episode,</a> the show also decided to puff puff pass on letting the pouty mouthed songstress advance. The colorful diva pulled off her gills to reveal legendary singer <a href="https://ew.com/tag/toni-braxton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Toni Braxton," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Toni Braxton,</a> whose voice had been muffled by wearing a face mask underneath her mask face the entire time.</p>
    Pufferfish

    In the second episode, the show also decided to puff puff pass on letting the pouty mouthed songstress advance. The colorful diva pulled off her gills to reveal legendary singer Toni Braxton, whose voice had been muffled by wearing a face mask underneath her mask face the entire time.

  • <p>Can you figure out which celebrities are under the rest of the masks? Follow along as we gather all the <a href="https://ew.com/tv/the-masked-singer-season-6-contestant-clues/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clues about every season 6 contestant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">clues about every season 6 contestant</a> to help crack the case. <em>The Masked Singer </em>airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.</p>
    Who's next?

    Can you figure out which celebrities are under the rest of the masks? Follow along as we gather all the clues about every season 6 contestant to help crack the case. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Jillian Sederholm

See every celebrity contestant under the masks on 'The Masked Singer' season 6, including Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox, and more.

