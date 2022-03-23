<em>The Hunger Games</em> Turns 10! See Where the Cast Is Now

  • <p>Jennifer Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen, a teenager from District 12 who volunteers for the Hunger Games after her sister's name is drawn during the reaping. </p> <p>Though <i>The Hunger Games</i> wasn't Lawrence's first movie, it was certainly her breakout role. Her role as Katniss even made her <a href="https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/112226-highest-grossing-action-movie-heroine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the highest-grossing action-movie heroine of all time" class="link ">the highest-grossing action-movie heroine of all time</a>. </p> <p>In between filming <i>The Hunger Games</i> series, Lawrence starred films including the <i>X-Men</i> series, <i>American Hustle </i>and <i>Silver Linings Playbook</i>, which earned her an Oscar win for Best Actress. </p> <p>Following several blockbuster releases, <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lawrence-on-why-she-vanished-from-the-spotlight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lawrence took a break from acting" class="link ">Lawrence took a break from acting</a> around 2019. During her hiatus, she got married to art gallery director <a href="https://people.com/movies/all-about-jennifer-lawrence-husband-cooke-maroney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cooke Maroney" class="link ">Cooke Maroney</a> and in September 2021, she <a href="https://people.com/parents/jennifer-lawrence-pregnant-expecting-first-baby/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:announced she was pregnant with her first child" class="link ">announced she was pregnant with her first child</a>. </p> <p>In 2021, she returned to acting with Netflix's star-studded film <i>Don't Look Up</i>, which is <a href="https://people.com/movies/oscars-2022-nominated-movies-streaming-online/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:up for Best Picture at the Oscars" class="link ">up for Best Picture at the Oscars</a>. She also has a slew of new projects in the works, including <i>Red, White and Water </i>and <i>Bad Blood </i>in which she's <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lawrence-to-play-elizabeth-holmes-in-movie-about-tech-firm-theranos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes" class="link ">playing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes</a>.</p>
  • <p>It's been 10 years since <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-hunger-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hunger Games" class="link "><i>The Hunger Games</i></a> first hit the silver screen.</p> <p>Based on Suzanne Collins' 2008 young adult dystopian novel of the same name, the first film <a href="https://people.com/movies/hunger-games-anniversary-gallery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sparked a fandom frenzy" class="link ">sparked a fandom frenzy</a> when it was released on March 23, 2012, catapulting the careers of its young stars <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-lawrence/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Lawrence" class="link ">Jennifer Lawrence</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/josh-hutcherson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Josh Hutcherson" class="link ">Josh Hutcherson</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/liam-hemsworth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liam Hemsworth" class="link ">Liam Hemsworth</a>. </p> <p>While the cast has gone on to do great things in Hollywood, their legacy in <i>The Hunger Games</i> movies continues to live on. </p> <p>In fact, a movie adaptation of Collins' prequel novel, <a href="https://people.com/movies/the-hunger-games-suzanne-collins-writes-prequel-the-ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes-read-peoples-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" class="link "><i>The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes</i></a>, is <a href="https://people.com/movies/hunger-games-prequel-movie-set-to-start-production-in-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:currently in the works" class="link ">currently in the works</a>, so we might be heading back to Panem very soon. </p> <p>In honor of the first film's 10th anniversary, take a look at what the cast has been up to since. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/josh-hutcherson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Josh Hutcherson" class="link ">Josh Hutcherson</a> played Peeta Mellark, a baker from District 12 who enters the Hunger Games alongside Katniss. </p> <p>Before scoring the role of Peeta, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/josh-hutcherson-role-call/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hutcherson actually got his start as a child actor" class="link ">Hutcherson actually got his start as a child actor</a>, appearing in <i>Little Manhattan</i>, <i>Zathura: A Space Adventure </i>and <i>Bridge to Terabithia</i>.</p> <p>Following <i>The Hunger Games</i> films, Hutcherson has taken on more smaller-scale roles, including appearances in <i>The Disaster Artist</i> and <i>In Dubious Battle</i>, as well as dappled in producing. From 2017 to 2020, he starred on Hulu's comedy series <i>Future Man</i>, which was executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.</p>
  • <p>In <i>The Hunger Games</i> films, <a href="https://people.com/tag/liam-hemsworth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liam Hemsworth" class="link ">Liam Hemsworth</a> played Gale Hawthorne, Katniss' childhood best friend from District 12 who harbored feelings for her. </p> <p>Though Hemsworth's breakout role was 2010's <i>The Last Song</i>, (which is where <a href="https://people.com/music/miley-cyrus-liam-hemsworth-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he met ex-wife Miley Cyrus" class="link ">he met ex-wife Miley Cyrus</a>), <i>The Hunger Games</i> films really put him on the map. </p> <p>After the franchise came to a close in 2015, Hemsworth has appeared in crowdpleasers including<i> Independence Day: Resurgence</i> and <i>Isn't It Romantic</i>. In 2020, he starred in the Quibi series <i>Most Dangerous Game</i>, which earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding short form comedy or drama series.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/woody-harrelson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Woody Harrelson" class="link ">Woody Harrelson</a> played Katniss and Peeta's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, in <i>The Hunger Games</i> films. </p> <p>Harrelson already had a noteworthy career before playing Haymitch (<em>Cheers</em>, anyone?) and has continued to act in many films since; recent projects include <i>Now You See Me 2</i>, <i>The Edge of Seventeen</i>, <i>Zombieland: Double Tap</i>, and <i>Venom: Let There Be Carnage</i>, among many others. </p>
  • <p>Elizabeth Banks played Katniss and Peeta's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/effie-trinket-hunger-games-outfits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fashionable Capitol-born chaperone" class="link ">fashionable Capitol-born chaperone</a>, Effie Trinket, throughout the films. </p> <p>Aside from <i>The Hunger Games</i>, Banks is well-known for starring in the <i>Pitch Perfect</i> films. In addition to acting, Banks has been working behind the camera more, making her feature directorial debut in<i> Pitch Perfect 2</i>, hosting and executive-producing the revival of <i>Press Your Luck</i>, as well as directing, producing, writing, and starring in the 2019 reboot of <i>Charlie's Angels</i>. </p> <p>In 2020, it was announced that <a href="https://people.com/movies/elizabeth-banks-cast-ms-frizzle-magic-school-bus-live-action-film/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Banks would be playing Ms. Frizzle" class="link ">Banks would be playing Ms. Frizzle</a> in a live-action adaptation of <i>The Magic School Bus</i>.</p>
  • <p>Rock star <a href="https://people.com/tag/lenny-kravitz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lenny Kravitz" class="link ">Lenny Kravitz</a> played Katniss' creative stylist, Cinna, in the first two <i>Hunger Games</i> films, marking one of his biggest movie roles to date. </p> <p>After starring in <i>The Hunger Games</i> movies, Kravitz continued to release music, including his tenth studio album <i>Strut</i> in 2014 and performing alongside Katy Perry at the Super Bowl in 2015. </p> <p>He has also continued acting, appearing in a handful of projects including FX's <i>Better Things</i> and the upcoming film <a href="https://people.com/movies/jennifer-lopez-shares-first-look-at-shotgun-wedding-her-romantic-adventure-with-josh-duhamel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shotgun Wedding" class="link "><i>Shotgun Wedding</i></a> with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stanley-tucci/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stanley Tucci" class="link ">Stanley Tucci</a> had a supporting role as Caesar Flickerman, the eccentric host of the Hunger Games. </p> <p>Tucci was already a critically acclaimed actor before playing Caesar in <i>The Hunger Games</i>, and he has added many more films to his résumé since, including the Oscar-winning <i>Spotlight</i>, the live-action adaptation of <i>Beauty and the Beast</i>, and <i>Supernova</i>. He is set to play Clive Davis in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, <a href="https://people.com/movies/naomi-ackie-cast-as-whitney-houston-in-i-wanna-dance-with-somebody-biopic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Wanna Dance with Somebody" class="link "><i>I Wanna Dance with Somebody</i></a>. </p> <p>On the personal front, Tucci has expanded his family since the release of <i>The Hunger Games</i>. He and <a href="https://people.com/movies/stanley-tucci-and-felicity-blunt-cute-pictures" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his wife Felicity Blunt" class="link ">his wife Felicity Blunt</a> welcomed their first child, Matteo Oliver, in January 2015 and their second child, Emilia Giovanna, in April 2018. Tucci also has three kids, Isabel, Nicolo, and Camilla, from his previous relationship with <a href="https://people.com/movies/stanley-tucci-late-wife-kate-met-his-current-wife-felicity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his late wife Kate" class="link ">his late wife Kate</a>.</p>
  • <p>Willow Shields played <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/willow-shields-on-jennifer-lawrence-in-the-hunger-games/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katniss' younger sister Primrose" class="link ">Katniss' younger sister Primrose</a> in<i> The Hunger Games</i> films. </p> <p><i>The Hunger Games </i>marked Shields' feature film debut and helped her break out widely. Shields has since starred in several smaller projects including Netflix's <i>Spinning Out</i>. </p> <p>Most notably, she competed on <a href="https://people.com/tag/dancing-with-the-stars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dancing With the Stars" class="link "><i>Dancing With the Stars</i></a> during season 20, where she became the youngest contestant ever to compete on the show at age 14. She ended the season in seventh place. </p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-sutherland/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donald Sutherland" class="link ">Donald Sutherland</a> played the conniving President Snow, who acted as the main antagonist throughout the franchise. </p> <p>Sutherland was yet another <i>Hunger Games</i> star who had been acting for years prior to the franchise, with projects ranging from <i>M*A*S*H</i> to<i> Pride & Prejudice</i>. </p> <p>Some of his most recent projects include FX's <i>Trust</i>, <i>Moonfall</i>, and HBO's <a href="https://people.com/tv/all-about-the-undoing-hbo-thriller-starring-nicole-kidman-hugh-grant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Undoing" class="link "><i>The Undoing</i></a>, which earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award for best supporting actor in a movie/miniseries. </p>
