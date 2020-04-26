Homeland Is Coming to an End — See the Stars Then and Now Ahead of Series Finale

Patinkin, 67, has played intelligence adviser Saul Berenson, Carrie's longtime, no-nonsense mentor, throughout the eight seasons of the show. The award-winning actor recently told CBS This Morning that he's "very pleased" with how the show concludes, though his final scene with Danes was "very tough."

"I wasn't ready for it at all," he said. "We were both mutually weeping and holding onto each other for dear life. We started this in 2010, so it was virtually 10 years of our lives."

And he's learned a lot from his character, who he says has made him a better man. "He was a better listener than I ever was, he was a kinder, gentler human being than I was, and a more empathic human being than I was ... He will go with me wherever I go for the rest of my life."