<em>The Gray Man </em>Cast Comes to Berlin, Plus Brad Pitt, Howie Mandel, Sarah Hyland and More

  • <p>Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at <em>The Gray Man </em>premiere in Berlin on July 18.</p>
    1/93

    Going Gray

    Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at The Gray Man premiere in Berlin on July 18.

  • <p>Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of <em>Bullet Train</em> at Le Grand Rex on July 18.</p>
    2/93

    Big Step

    Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of Bullet Train at Le Grand Rex on July 18.

  • <p>Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.</p>
    3/93

    Breaking Bread

    Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.

  • <p>Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
    4/93

    Pink Lady

    Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.

  • <p>Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
    5/93

    Run Along

    Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.

  • <p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C. </p>
    6/93

    New York Minute

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Vin Diesel happily hits the set of <em>Fast X</em> in Rome on July 18.</p>
    7/93

    Not So Furious

    Vin Diesel happily hits the set of Fast X in Rome on July 18.

  • <p>Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.</p>
    8/93

    Water Works

    Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.

  • <p>Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.</p>
    9/93

    Back in Action

    Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.

  • <p>Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, <em>POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. </em></p>
    10/93

    Sibling Revelry

    Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

  • <p>New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.</p>
    11/93

    Paradise Found

    New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.

  • <p>Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.</p>
    12/93

    Walk the Walk

    Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.

  • <p>Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.</p>
    13/93

    Turn About

    Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.

  • <p>Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.</p>
    14/93

    Future Is Bright

    Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.

  • <p>Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of <em>Loki </em>on July 17.</p>
    15/93

    Low-Key Loki

    Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of Loki on July 17.

  • <p>Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film <em>The Ballad of Ruby Salem</em> in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
    16/93

    Power Ballad

    Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film The Ballad of Ruby Salem in N.Y.C. on July 18.

  • <p>Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York. </p>
    17/93

    Party People

    Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York.

  • <p>Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.</p>
    18/93

    Thumbs Way Up

    Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.

  • <p>Jojo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.</p>
    19/93

    Getting Sporty

    Jojo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.</p>
    20/93

    Stylish Night Out

    Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.

  • <p>Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.</p>
    21/93

    Funny Friends

    Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.</p>
    22/93

    Rocking the Stage

    Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.

  • <p>Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's <em>Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin</em> at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.</p>
    23/93

    Pretty Little Pals

    Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.

  • <p>Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.</p>
    24/93

    Getting Her Star

    Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. </p>
    25/93

    Over Under

    Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.

  • <p>Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada. </p>
    26/93

    On Red Alert

    Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada.

  • <p>Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14. </p>
    27/93

    Water Works

    Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14.

  • <p>Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15. </p>
    28/93

    Paw Patrol

    Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15.

  • <p>Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.</p>
    29/93

    Baseball's Biggest Fan

    Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.

  • <p>Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.</p>
    30/93

    Fun in the Sun

    Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.

  • <p>Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.</p>
    31/93

    Boys' Night Out

    Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.

  • <p>Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
    32/93

    Stage Presence

    Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14. </p>
    33/93

    Backstage Buddies

    Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14.

  • <p>Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14. </p>
    34/93

    Style File

    Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14.

  • <p>Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California. </p>
    35/93

    So Incredible

    Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California.

  • <p>Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on July 14. </p>
    36/93

    Rock Wear

    Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 14.

  • <p>Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of <em>Anything's Possible</em> on July 14. </p>
    37/93

    Endless Possibilities

    Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of Anything's Possible on July 14.

  • <p>Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's <em>Today</em> in New York City.</p>
    38/93

    Feeling Fussy

    Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's Today in New York City.

  • <p>Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C. </p>
    39/93

    Skirt the Issue

    Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14. </p>
    40/93

    To Boot

    Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14.

  • <p>Ana de Armas leaves a screening of <em>The Gray Man</em> in Hollywood on July 14. </p>
    41/93

    Walk the Walk

    Ana de Armas leaves a screening of The Gray Man in Hollywood on July 14.

  • <p>Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila. </p>
    42/93

    Toast with the Most

    Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila.

  • <p>Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14. </p>
    43/93

    Color Block

    Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14.

  • <p>Sebastian Stan films his latest, <em>A Different Man, </em>on July 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    44/93

    Well Suited

    Sebastian Stan films his latest, A Different Man, on July 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14. </p>
    45/93

    Loved Up

    Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14.

  • <p>Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14. </p>
    46/93

    Run Along

    Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14.

  • <p>Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, <em>UTap.</em></p>
    47/93

    Quiet on the Set

    Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, UTap.

  • <p><em>The Gray Man</em> costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. </p>
    48/93

    Going Gray

    The Gray Man costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.

  • <p>Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of <em>The Gray Man</em> at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. </p>
    49/93

    Peace Keeper

    Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13.

  • <p>Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's <em>RAP SH!T </em>at the Hammer Museum. </p>
    50/93

    Green with Envy

    Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's RAP SH!T at the Hammer Museum.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on July 13.</p>
    51/93

    Mad for Plaid

    Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
    52/93

    Hanging On

    Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13. </p>
    53/93

    It's a Date

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13.

  • <p>Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13. </p>
    54/93

    Ab Fab

    Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13.

  • <p>Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. <em>DC League of Super Pets </em>at AMC The Grove on July 13. </p>
    55/93

    One Cool Crew

    Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. DC League of Super Pets at AMC The Grove on July 13.

  • <p>Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of <em>Austin City Limits </em>in Texas on July 13. </p>
    56/93

    Guitar Hero

    Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Texas on July 13.

  • <p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London. </p>
    57/93

    Who Nose?

    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London.

  • <p>Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of <em>Keeping Up with the Joneses</em> at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13. </p>
    58/93

    Can You Keep Up?

    Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of Keeping Up with the Joneses at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13.

  • <p>Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13. </p>
    59/93

    Talk It Up

    Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13.

  • <p>Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.</p>
    60/93

    Selfie Mode

    Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.

  • <p>Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12. </p>
    61/93

    Easy Breezy

    Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12.

  • <p>Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of <em>Scream 6 </em>on July 13.</p>
    62/93

    Suit Yourself

    Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of Scream 6 on July 13.

  • <p>Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. </p>
    63/93

    Party On

    Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.

  • <p>Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's <em>Nope, </em>SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood. </p>
    64/93

    Bottoms Up

    Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's Nope, SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood.

  • <p>Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West. </p>
    65/93

    Fashion Plates

    Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West.

  • <p>Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for <em>Poolman</em> in Los Angeles on July 12.</p>
    66/93

    Wheely Something

    Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for Poolman in Los Angeles on July 12.

  • <p>Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).</p>
    67/93

    Making Waves

    Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).

  • <p>Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.</p>
    68/93

    French Twist

    Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.

  • <p>Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.</p>
    69/93

    Super Status

    Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.

  • <p>Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. </p>
    70/93

    Vacation Mode

    Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13.

  • <p>Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.</p>
    71/93

    Cheers to That

    Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.

  • <p>St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.</p>
    72/93

    Turn It Up

    St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.

  • <p>Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on July 12.</p>
    73/93

    Walk About

    Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12.

  • <p>Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.</p>
    74/93

    Swing and a Smile

    Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.

  • <p>Whitney Peak films scenes for <em>Gossip Girl</em> in N.Y.C. on July 12. </p>
    75/93

    Hey Upper East Siders ...

    Whitney Peak films scenes for Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on July 12.

  • <p>Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.</p>
    76/93

    Coffee Klatch

    Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.

  • <p>Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.</p>
    77/93

    Summer Styles

    Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.

  • <p>Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health. </p>
    78/93

    Here to Help

    Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health.

  • <p>Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11. </p>
    79/93

    Minnie & Me

    Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11.

  • <p>Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.</p>
    80/93

    Flower Power

    Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.

  • <p>Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of <em>Where the Crawdads Sing</em> in N.Y.C. on July 11.</p>
    81/93

    Where to?

    Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing in N.Y.C. on July 11.

  • <p>Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada. </p>
    82/93

    On Fire

    Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada.

  • <p>Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the <em>Where the Crawdads Sing</em> premiere in N.Y.C. </p>
    83/93

    Leading Ladies

    Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11. </p>
    84/93

    Looking Back

    Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11.

  • <p>Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11. </p>
    85/93

    Speaking Up

    Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11.

  • <p>Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.</p>
    86/93

    With Honors

    Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.

  • <p>Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
    87/93

    Up to 'No Good'

    Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13.

  • <p>John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's <em>Don't Make Me Go </em>at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11. </p>
    88/93

    Ready, Set, Go

    John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's Don't Make Me Go at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11.

  • <p>Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>studio in L.A. on July 11.</p>
    89/93

    L.A. Live

    Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in L.A. on July 11.

  • <p>Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11. </p>
    90/93

    Rare Moment

    Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11.

  • <p>Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11. </p>
    91/93

    Double Dog Day

    Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11.

  • <p>Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11. </p>
    92/93

    In the Pink

    Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11.

  • <p>Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11. </p>
    93/93

    Work It Out

    Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11.

<p>Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans arrive in style at <em>The Gray Man </em>premiere in Berlin on July 18.</p>
<p>Brad Pitt has some fun at the Paris premiere of <em>Bullet Train</em> at Le Grand Rex on July 18.</p>
<p>Howie Mandel gets to work in the kitchen of Ike's Love & Sandwiches, where he helped debut a sandwich in his honor, in Woodland Hills, California, on July 18.</p>
<p>Sarah Hyland takes a seat at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Claire Danes goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sport big smiles on July 18 while arriving to observe Nelson Mandela Day at the United Nations in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Vin Diesel happily hits the set of <em>Fast X</em> in Rome on July 18.</p>
<p>Pals Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey share a paddleboard while vacationing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.</p>
<p>Lady Gaga kicks off her Chromatica Ball tour in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17.</p>
<p>Derek Hough visits sister Julianne on July 16 backstage at her Broadway show, <em>POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. </em></p>
<p>New couple Lake Bell and Chris Rock stay connected while exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, on July 17.</p>
<p>Jon Hamm takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on July 17.</p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens goes glam for the Los Angeles Cali Cares charity event to benefit No Kid Hungry at Spago on July 17.</p>
<p>Lupita Nyong'o presents the honorees as Lancôme celebrates the Write Her Future scholarship winners during a ceremony at the NAACP ACT-SO Awards in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 17.</p>
<p>Owen Wilson gets into character on the Essex, England, set of <em>Loki </em>on July 17.</p>
<p>Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz film <em>The Ballad of Ruby Salem</em> in N.Y.C. on July 18.</p>
<p>Ali and Dina Lohan look summery on July 16 while attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon by Ticket2Events to benefit the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust in The Hamptons, New York. </p>
<p>Brad Pitt attends the Bullet Train photocall at Bateau L'Excellence, Port Debilly, on July 16 in Paris.</p>
<p>Jojo Siwa gets ready for the competition at the celebrity softball game during MLB's All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium on July 16 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Pusha T attends the KENZO by Nigo US Launch Event at The New Museum on July 16 in New York City.</p>
<p>Kathy Griffin and Rosie O'Donnell attend the FRIENDLY HOUSE LA Comedy Benefit at The Fonda Theatre on July 16 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Rita Ora performs at the W Algarve premiere opening event on July 15 in Albufeira, Portugal.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale and Bailee Madison attend an exclusive screening of HBOMax's <em>Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin</em> at Warner Bros. Studios on July 15 in Burbank, California.</p>
<p>Jenifer Lewis attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on July 15 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes cracks a smile on July 14 while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood. </p>
<p>Becky G hits her mark on July 14 at Festival d'ete de Quebec in Canada. </p>
<p>Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James kick back at the Evian Sparkling Water launch party at Tao Beach Club at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas on July 14. </p>
<p>Emily Ratajkowski is stylish as usual while walking her dog in N.Y.C. on July 15. </p>
<p>Miles Teller joined eBay as it hosted a live baseball trading card draft to help him select his ultimate card lineup to send to the eBay vault in Los Angeles on July 15.</p>
<p>Sofia Richie shows off her bikini body while on vacation with her boyfriend Elliot Grainge in St-Tropez on July 15.</p>
<p>Adam Pally & Jon Gabrus pose together at the 101 Places to Party Before You Die premiere party on July 12 in West Hollywood, California.</p>
<p>Halsey joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage during his performance in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
<p>Charli D'Amelio meets up with Avril Lavigne backstage at Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. concert on July 14. </p>
<p>Krysten Ritter and Stacey Bendet celebrate the Lola Schnabel x Alice + Olivia Capsule Collection, co-hosted by designer Zac Posen, at The House on Sunset in West Hollywood on July 14. </p>
<p>Steph and Ayesha Curry hang with some super pals during a July 14 visit to Disney's California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California. </p>
<p>Demi Lovato looks appropriately cool outside of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on July 14. </p>
<p>Billy Porter greets the cameras as he arrives to the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival opening night celebration of <em>Anything's Possible</em> on July 14. </p>
<p>Lizzo looks out of this world on July 14 during her performance on NBC's <em>Today</em> in New York City.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lawrence heads to dinner with husband Cooke Maroney (not pictured) on July 14 in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid joins the fun at the La Detresse Summer Trip Collection Celebration at Dante Seaport in N.Y.C. on July 14. </p>
<p>Ana de Armas leaves a screening of <em>The Gray Man</em> in Hollywood on July 14. </p>
<p>Christian Siriano and Maggie Gyllenhaal raise their glasses at the Clase Azul Mexico Loft in Brooklyn on July 14 to celebrate the launch of the new 25 Aniversario Limited Edition tequila. </p>
<p>Addison Rae steps out in head-to-toe green in West Hollywood on July 14. </p>
<p>Sebastian Stan films his latest, <em>A Different Man, </em>on July 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a kiss during their getaway to Saint-Tropez, France, on July 14. </p>
<p>Kelly Bensimon keeps it moving in New York City on July 14. </p>
<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger raises eyebrows (his own!) on July 14 on the Toronto set of his new series, <em>UTap.</em></p>
<p><em>The Gray Man</em> costars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans get all dressed up for the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. </p>
<p>Regé-Jean Page shares a sign at the Los Angeles premiere of <em>The Gray Man</em> at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. </p>
<p>Issa Rae stuns on July 13 at the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Max's <em>RAP SH!T </em>at the Hammer Museum. </p>
<p>Gwen Stefani brings her signature style to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in Los Angeles on July 13.</p>
<p>Machine Gun Kelly pulls his signature concert stunt during his tour stop at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
<p>Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian step out for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at The Kia Forum in L.A. on July 13. </p>
<p>Bethenny Frankel shows off her toned figure while walking the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 13. </p>
<p>Vanessa Bayer, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jameela Jamil and Kevin Hart get together at a special screening of Warner Bros. <em>DC League of Super Pets </em>at AMC The Grove on July 13. </p>
<p>Brandi Carlile hits all the right notes during a taping of <em>Austin City Limits </em>in Texas on July 13. </p>
<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, gets a sweet greeting from a pup on July 14 during a reception for the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity in London. </p>
<p>Vivica A. Fox attends the Los Angeles screening of <em>Keeping Up with the Joneses</em> at Cinemark Baldwin Hills in L.A. on July 13. </p>
<p>Newly minted Emmy nominee Lizzo takes the mic during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on July 13. </p>
<p>Michael Bublé has his hands full on July 13 during a performance in Warwick, England.</p>
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow looks summer-ready while out in The Hamptons, New York, on July 12. </p>
<p>Courteney Cox gets into character on the Montreal, Canada, set of <em>Scream 6 </em>on July 13.</p>
<p>Jared Leto has some fun in the sun as he continues his vacation at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. </p>
<p>Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson sip the official cocktail of Jordan Peele's <em>Nope, </em>SKYY Vodka's Cos-NOPE-olitan, at the Jupiter's Claim Launch Event in Hollywood. </p>
<p>Christian Siriano and Katie Holmes head to Westport, Connecticut, on July 12 for the opening of The Collective West. </p>
<p>Chris Pine hops on a Vespa while shooting scenes for <em>Poolman</em> in Los Angeles on July 12.</p>
<p>Brooklyn Beckham has a blast during his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 12, with new wife Nicola Peltz (not pictured).</p>
<p>Charli XCX hits her mark during the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Canada, on July 12.</p>
<p>Jacob Batalon poses with Spider-Man during a visit to the Avengers Campus inside Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on July 12.</p>
<p>Jared Leto dons resort wear for his day out in Saint-Tropez, France, on July 13. </p>
<p>Bruno Mars kicks back with his SelvaRey rum at Chicago's Three Dots and A Dash on July 12.</p>
<p>St. Vincent hops into the DJ booth at the launch of the Gant x St. Vincent collection at The Standard London on July 12.</p>
<p>Steven Yeun arrives at the Los Angeles studios of <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on July 12.</p>
<p>Tiger Woods gets to work on July 12 during a practice day ahead of the 150th British Open at St Andrews golf course in Scotland.</p>
<p>Whitney Peak films scenes for <em>Gossip Girl</em> in N.Y.C. on July 12. </p>
<p>Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen enjoy a coffee walk in L.A. on July 12.</p>
<p>Kiernan Shipka takes a walk in N.Y.C. on July 12.</p>
<p>Winston Duke and his sister, Dr. Cindy Duke, visit Rwinkwavu District Hospital in Rwanda as part of the actor's work with the global healthcare NGO, Partners In Health. </p>
<p>Viola Davis has a very special friend for a ride on the teacups at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 11. </p>
<p>Lupita Nyong'o shines on July 11 while en route to the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily, Italy.</p>
<p>Reese Witherspoon arrives at the premiere of <em>Where the Crawdads Sing</em> in N.Y.C. on July 11.</p>
<p>Halsey sets the stage ablaze on July 11 during a performance in Quebec City, Canada. </p>
<p>Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jojo Regina get together on July 11 at the <em>Where the Crawdads Sing</em> premiere in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Drew Barrymore gives a wave outside of the Dolce & Gabbana event in Sicily on July 11. </p>
<p>Emily Blunt serves as host of the 2022 Freeing Voices, Changing Lives Gala at Guastavino's in N.Y.C. on July 11. </p>
<p>Tom Daley poses with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights, following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on July 12.</p>
<p>Levi Evans performs songs including his new single "No Good" at Resident in Los Angeles on July 13. </p>
<p>John Cho and Mia Isaac have a moment at the special screening of Amazon's <em>Don't Make Me Go </em>at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 11. </p>
<p>Elizabeth Banks smiles as she heads into the <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>studio in L.A. on July 11.</p>
<p>Selena Gomez is buttoned up while promoting her latest Rare Beauty collection in Milan, Italy, on July 11. </p>
<p>Zachary Quinto has two cute sidekicks for a sunny stroll through N.Y.C. on July 11. </p>
<p>Addison Rae keeps it moving after a morning Pilates class in West Hollywood on July 11. </p>
<p>Ryan Seacrest leaves his New York City gym with a smile on July 11. </p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Veteran Argos running back Harris chasing two career milestones

    HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Canadiens trade Jeff Petry to Penguins for Mike Matheson, pick

    The Montreal Canadiens have traded star defenceman Jeff Petry to the Pittsburgh Penguins after eight seasons.