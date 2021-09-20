Dateline Correspondents Share Their Most Memorable Broadcast Moments Ahead of Season 30

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dateline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dateline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Dateline</i></a> is turning 30! The milestone season of the NBC investigative news series premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET.</p> <p>In honor of the anniversary, some of the show's hosts, including longtime anchor <a href="https://people.com/parents/tokyo-olympics-lester-holt-grandkids-sourvenirs-covering-games-favorite-sport/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lester Holt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lester Holt</a> and correspondent <a href="https://people.com/tv/natalie-morales-talks-first-dateline-episode-as-official-correspondent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natalie Morales" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Natalie Morales</a>, share their most meaningful broadcasts from over the years with PEOPLE.</p> <p>Ahead of the season premiere, viewers can also watch <i>Dateline@30:The Marathon</i> on Peacock all week and download the special podcast episode, <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/gh/podcast/dateline-nbc/id1464919521" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dateline@30: The Podcast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Dateline@30: The Podcast</i></a>, on Wednesday.</p>
  • <p><strong>Title of Broadcast:</strong><i> Life Inside </i></p> <p>"My most memorable <i>Dateline</i> was part of our series on justice and criminal justice reform, <i>Justice for All</i>. I spent three days, two nights in a penitentiary in Louisiana to really understand mass incarceration, including questions like, does it make us any safer?"</p>
  • <p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>The Phone Call</i></p> <p>"<i>The Phone Call</i> is my most memorable <em>Dateline</em> so far. It is about a miscarriage of justice and what happens when innocent people are convicted for a crime they did not commit, and the heroes who went to great lengths to ensure true justice was finally served."</p>
  • <p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>Unraveled </i></p> <p>"Sadly, it's the murder of a friend of mine, Dr. Steven Pitt. He was killed in 2018 by a man who'd held a grudge over a divorce and a domestic violence case. It was the first (and I hope, the last) time I've ever said the words, 'My friend was murdered.' I went to Phoenix to attend his funeral; I ended up covering the case."</p>
  • <p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>War and Remembrance </i></p> <p>"I reported on a Vietnam vet's moving story of his war, his first kill, and his powerful act of redemption. The force of the story for me was watching, in real time, the redemption of a broken man."</p>
  • <p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>The Match</i></p> <p>"Reporting on the attack of <a href="https://people.com/crime/brittani-marcell-2018-describes-recovering-from-shovel-attack/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brittani Marcell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brittani Marcell</a> was really memorable to me because it showed how strong the desire to survive is. Brittani's determination is remarkable. Not only did she live in fear of who her attacker was, but she also had to recover from a near death experience. She persevered, went to college, and later testified at her attacker's sentencing hearing. For the <i>Dateline</i> broadcast, I interviewed the attacker, and it was chilling."</p>
  • <p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>The Sting</i> </p> <p>"I'd have to say <a href="https://people.com/crime/dalia-dippolito-hitman-sentenced-lawyer-claims-reality-tv-stunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dalia Dippolito" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dalia Dippolito</a> — she was a newlywed who apparently wanted out, so her solution was to hire a hitman. She hired an undercover police detective to do the job and walked right into a sting outside her townhouse — all of it staged so she'd believe her husband was dead. But he wasn't, as she learned when she walked into a police interview room and there he was."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dateline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dateline" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Dateline</i></a> is turning 30! The milestone season of the NBC investigative news series premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET.</p> <p>In honor of the anniversary, some of the show's hosts, including longtime anchor <a href="https://people.com/parents/tokyo-olympics-lester-holt-grandkids-sourvenirs-covering-games-favorite-sport/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lester Holt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lester Holt</a> and correspondent <a href="https://people.com/tv/natalie-morales-talks-first-dateline-episode-as-official-correspondent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natalie Morales" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Natalie Morales</a>, share their most meaningful broadcasts from over the years with PEOPLE.</p> <p>Ahead of the season premiere, viewers can also watch <i>Dateline@30:The Marathon</i> on Peacock all week and download the special podcast episode, <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/gh/podcast/dateline-nbc/id1464919521" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dateline@30: The Podcast" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><i>Dateline@30: The Podcast</i></a>, on Wednesday.</p>
<p><strong>Title of Broadcast:</strong><i> Life Inside </i></p> <p>"My most memorable <i>Dateline</i> was part of our series on justice and criminal justice reform, <i>Justice for All</i>. I spent three days, two nights in a penitentiary in Louisiana to really understand mass incarceration, including questions like, does it make us any safer?"</p>
<p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>The Phone Call</i></p> <p>"<i>The Phone Call</i> is my most memorable <em>Dateline</em> so far. It is about a miscarriage of justice and what happens when innocent people are convicted for a crime they did not commit, and the heroes who went to great lengths to ensure true justice was finally served."</p>
<p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>Unraveled </i></p> <p>"Sadly, it's the murder of a friend of mine, Dr. Steven Pitt. He was killed in 2018 by a man who'd held a grudge over a divorce and a domestic violence case. It was the first (and I hope, the last) time I've ever said the words, 'My friend was murdered.' I went to Phoenix to attend his funeral; I ended up covering the case."</p>
<p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>War and Remembrance </i></p> <p>"I reported on a Vietnam vet's moving story of his war, his first kill, and his powerful act of redemption. The force of the story for me was watching, in real time, the redemption of a broken man."</p>
<p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>The Match</i></p> <p>"Reporting on the attack of <a href="https://people.com/crime/brittani-marcell-2018-describes-recovering-from-shovel-attack/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brittani Marcell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brittani Marcell</a> was really memorable to me because it showed how strong the desire to survive is. Brittani's determination is remarkable. Not only did she live in fear of who her attacker was, but she also had to recover from a near death experience. She persevered, went to college, and later testified at her attacker's sentencing hearing. For the <i>Dateline</i> broadcast, I interviewed the attacker, and it was chilling."</p>
<p><strong>Title of Broadcast: </strong><i>The Sting</i> </p> <p>"I'd have to say <a href="https://people.com/crime/dalia-dippolito-hitman-sentenced-lawyer-claims-reality-tv-stunt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dalia Dippolito" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dalia Dippolito</a> — she was a newlywed who apparently wanted out, so her solution was to hire a hitman. She hired an undercover police detective to do the job and walked right into a sting outside her townhouse — all of it staged so she'd believe her husband was dead. But he wasn't, as she learned when she walked into a police interview room and there he was."</p>
Ally Mauch

Season 30 premieres Friday on NBC

