My Cousin Vinny : Where Are They Now?

When Brendan Hanley, Yukon's then-chief medical officer, announced the territory's first COVID-19 death 17 months ago, he suggested it was a bit of a reality check. "We are just as susceptible here to COVID as we are anywhere else," Hanley said, in October 2020. Up to that point, the North hadn't reported any COVID-19-related deaths though the pandemic was into its seventh month in Canada. Soon enough, though, Nunavut would also report its first fatalities. The N.W.T.'s first COVID-19 death was