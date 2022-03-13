My Cousin Vinny : Where Are They Now?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The commercial real estate giant that owns the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre is taking the city of Pointe-Claire in Montreal's West Island to court after city council placed an interim freeze last month on development on several sectors of the municipality — including the shopping centre's parking lot. Council voted in February to stop issuing permits for the construction of new buildings or the conversion of new ones in the city centre, along with Pointe-Claire Village, Valois Village
Actress Jurnee Smollett has called for Cook County to “#FreeJussie” on the heels of her brother Jussie Smollett’s Thursday sentencing to 150 days in jail for staging a fake hate crime back in 2019. “Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate of White Americans. Jussie is innocent,” the younger […]
Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club has been cancelled after two seasons, it was announced this week.
It’s not in a barn, but it’s definitely of barn find quality.
When Brendan Hanley, Yukon's then-chief medical officer, announced the territory's first COVID-19 death 17 months ago, he suggested it was a bit of a reality check. "We are just as susceptible here to COVID as we are anywhere else," Hanley said, in October 2020. Up to that point, the North hadn't reported any COVID-19-related deaths though the pandemic was into its seventh month in Canada. Soon enough, though, Nunavut would also report its first fatalities. The N.W.T.'s first COVID-19 death was
Russian forces are continuing to pound the port city of Mariupol, which has endured some of Ukraine's worst misery since Russia invaded. (March 12)
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Mariana Vishegirskaya appears to have been falsely accused by Russian officials of faking injuries for a photo shoot at the destroyed medical facility in Mariupol, Ukraine
On Sunday, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a military range near Lviv in western Ukraine, expanding its offensive closer to the border with Poland.View on euronews
Authorities are apparently taking no chances on Jussie Smollett’s safety while incarcerated at the Cook County jail. Reacting to Smollett’s outburst upon being sentenced Thursday for his conviction on charges related to drumming up a hate hoax. authorities have placed him in a psychiatric ward. That’s typically where high-profile prisoners are kept. Smollett yelled to the […]
Rafael Nadal is the latest marquee name to withdraw from the upcoming Miami Open, joining women’s No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Novak Djokovic, who announced last week he is unable to play at Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he is unvaccinated and not allowed to fly into the United States per COVID travel restrictions.
The Australian star delivered a string of risque gags.
Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug
NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th
Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.
Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.
When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.
A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t