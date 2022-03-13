My Cousin Vinny: Where Are They Now?

    My Cousin Vinny : Where Are They Now?

  • <p>Pesci, who played titular relative Vincent Gambini, was riding a career high when he took on this project, having shown his range with a back-to-back run as a bungling robber in the box office-topping <em>Home Alone</em> and winning an Oscar as psychotic made man Tommy DeVito in Martin Scorsese's <em>Goodfellas</em>.</p> <p>Pesci worked consistently throughout the '90s before mostly retiring, save a few commercials and small roles in the last few decades. He stepped back in front of the camera in 2019 for good reason — his reunion with Scorsese and Robert de Niro in <em>The Irishman</em> netted him another Academy Award nod.</p> <p>Most relevant to fans of this movie, though, Pesci would leverage his <em>Vinny</em> fame to drop the 1998 album <em>Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You</em>. Come for <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h86vabnwTGM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Yo Cousin Vinny,&quot;" class="link ">"Yo Cousin Vinny,"</a> stay for the Blondie-sampling <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8d3IM8lIASI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Wise Guy.&quot;" class="link ">"Wise Guy."</a></p>
  • <p>Tomei's fist pump-inducing portrayal of Vinny's fiancée Mona Lisa Vito made her the Cinderella of the 1993 Academy Awards, where she won the Best Supporting Actress statuette. Though some questioned whether it was a mistake for such a comedic turn by a relative unknown to win, Tomei has since proved her chops, earning two more nominations for 2002's <em>In the Bedroom</em> and 2009's <em>The Wrestler</em>. Most recently, she's cashing those fat Marvel checks as an ageless Aunt May in the latest iteration of <em>Spider-Man</em> starring Tom Holland.</p>
  • <p>No crane kick could save Macchio's Bill Gambini from a bum murder wrap, but the martial arts skills Macchio learned when he starred in 1989's <em>The Karate Kid</em> have paid off tenfold — both in his grace while fox-trotting his way to fourth place on season 12 of <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> and when he eventually reprised the role of Daniel LaRusso in the small-screen <em>Karate Kid </em>spinoff <em>Cobra Kai</em>, which premiered in 2018. All the while, the baby-faced actor remained a fixture in the pop culture conversation by just being himself — he either played himself or was parodied in <em>Entourage </em>and on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, in music video for the song "Sweep the Leg" and by Funny or Die.</p>
  • <p>Whitfield's frenetic energy as Bill's co-defendant Stan Rothstein has served him well over the decades as he's cultivated a prolific career as a voice actor and scene-stealer. Aside from playing cheating orthodontist Barry Farber who was jilted by Jennifer Aniston's Rachel in the pilot of <em>Friends</em>, he's booked live-action TV roles (<em>Curb Your Enthusiasm</em>, <em>CSI: Miami</em>), video game gigs (<em>Lego Jurassic World</em>, <em>TMNT</em>) and animated series, including playing Fixit from 2014–17 in <em>Transformers: Robots in Disguise</em>.</p>
  • <p>Gwynne had already leveraged his imposing 6'5" stature and expressive hangdog face to forge an impressive resume before he took on his last role: Judge Chamberlain Haller in the Alabama-set courtroom comedy. The actor had been a working actor for nearly four decades before he died from pancreatic cancer in 1993 at age 66. Perhaps most famously, he played the lumbering yet lovable monster family patriarch Herman Munster in 70 episodes of CBS's <em>The Munsters</em> from 1964­–66.</p>
  • <p>Try to get through Pendleton's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-lZYqCnEXA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stammering opening statement" class="link ">stammering opening statement</a> without at least cracking a smile. It's impossible. Since playing the surprisingly inarticulate defender John Gibbons, Pendleton (who is also a celebrated theatrical director and acting teacher in New York City) has been a classic "Hey, I Know That Guy!" actor in scores of movies and TV shows. Among more than 150 IMDb credits, fans will probably have seen him most recently on <em>The Good Fight</em> or <em>Billions</em> — a fitting project given his seemingly endless string of roles.</p>
  • <p>Smith was equal parts charming and smarmy as good ol' boy prosecutor Jim Trotter III. Before the actor died from ALS in 2005, he landed TV roles in the Superman series <em>Lois & Clark</em>, legal drama <em>Judging Amy</em> and voicing several characters on the animated sitcom <em>King of the Hill</em>, just to name a few, while continuing to take on movie projects including <em>The Distinguished Gentlemen</em>, <em>Son in Law</em> and <em>The Legend of Bagger Vance</em>.</p>
  • <p>As the day-saving Sheriff Farley, McGill helped secure freedom for Macchio and Whitfield's characters. Since playing the law enforcer, McGill has run the gamut as an actor. He's been a utility player in three of director Michael Mann's movies (1999's <em>The Insider</em>, 2001's <em>Ali</em> and in <em>Collateral</em> in 2004), mentored the eponymous crime-solving duo in <em>Rizzoli & Isles</em>, and portrayed a crucial members of two presidents' teams in 2008's <em>W.</em> and 2012's <em>Lincoln</em>. Most recently, he's continued to act in an "official" capacity as Mayor Grover Teale in the 2022 small-screen Lee Child adaptation <em>Reacher</em>.</p>
  • <p>As self-respecting Southerner Sam Tipton, Chaykin ensured that viewers the world across knew it would take 20 minutes (not five!) to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T24lHnB7N8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make a proper bowl of grits" class="link ">make a proper bowl of grits</a>. After taking the stand in <em>Vinny</em>, the Canadian-born character actor extended his 15 minutes of fame with roles in TV movies and big-screen films (<em>Beethoven's 2nd</em>, <em>Entrapment</em>), as well as and a two-season run as the detective Nero Wolfe. Chaykin died in 2010 due to complications from a heart valve infection.</p>
  • <p>Filthy window screens prevented witness Ernie Crane from ID-ing the correct suspects, but Scheine himself has been unmissable at the movies the last several decades. He's been a part of productions with mass appeal (<em>Ace Ventura: Pet Detective</em>, <em>The Quick and the Dead</em>), in Oscar winners (<em>Transamerica</em>, <em>Lincoln</em>) and prestige TV dramas (<em>The West Wing</em>, <em>Deadwood</em>).</p>
  • <p>The role of well-meaning but near-sighted witness Constance Riley was Myers' final role before her death in 1996 at the age of 83. Before that, she had enjoyed a successful career across stage and screen, appearing in <em>Lady Sings the Blues</em>,<em> The Sting</em>, <em>Good Times</em> and <em>The Jeffersons</em>, just to name a few.</p>
  • <p>Lynn put his Cambridge law degree to good use while helming <em>My Cousin Vinny</em>. He followed up the film with a busy run in Hollywood, working with Eddie Murphy in <em>The Distinguished Gentlemen</em>, Steve Martin in <em>Sgt. Bilko</em>, Bruce Willis in <em>The Whole Nine Yards</em> and Beyoncé in <em>The Fighting Temptations</em>, among other projects. In 2013, he revisited a favorite production in his native England, writing and directing <em>Yes, Prime Minister</em>, a sequel to his beloved 1980s Britcom <em>Yes, Minister</em>.</p>
<p>Pesci, who played titular relative Vincent Gambini, was riding a career high when he took on this project, having shown his range with a back-to-back run as a bungling robber in the box office-topping <em>Home Alone</em> and winning an Oscar as psychotic made man Tommy DeVito in Martin Scorsese's <em>Goodfellas</em>.</p> <p>Pesci worked consistently throughout the '90s before mostly retiring, save a few commercials and small roles in the last few decades. He stepped back in front of the camera in 2019 for good reason — his reunion with Scorsese and Robert de Niro in <em>The Irishman</em> netted him another Academy Award nod.</p> <p>Most relevant to fans of this movie, though, Pesci would leverage his <em>Vinny</em> fame to drop the 1998 album <em>Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You</em>. Come for <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h86vabnwTGM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Yo Cousin Vinny,&quot;" class="link ">"Yo Cousin Vinny,"</a> stay for the Blondie-sampling <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8d3IM8lIASI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Wise Guy.&quot;" class="link ">"Wise Guy."</a></p>
<p>Tomei's fist pump-inducing portrayal of Vinny's fiancée Mona Lisa Vito made her the Cinderella of the 1993 Academy Awards, where she won the Best Supporting Actress statuette. Though some questioned whether it was a mistake for such a comedic turn by a relative unknown to win, Tomei has since proved her chops, earning two more nominations for 2002's <em>In the Bedroom</em> and 2009's <em>The Wrestler</em>. Most recently, she's cashing those fat Marvel checks as an ageless Aunt May in the latest iteration of <em>Spider-Man</em> starring Tom Holland.</p>
<p>No crane kick could save Macchio's Bill Gambini from a bum murder wrap, but the martial arts skills Macchio learned when he starred in 1989's <em>The Karate Kid</em> have paid off tenfold — both in his grace while fox-trotting his way to fourth place on season 12 of <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> and when he eventually reprised the role of Daniel LaRusso in the small-screen <em>Karate Kid </em>spinoff <em>Cobra Kai</em>, which premiered in 2018. All the while, the baby-faced actor remained a fixture in the pop culture conversation by just being himself — he either played himself or was parodied in <em>Entourage </em>and on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, in music video for the song "Sweep the Leg" and by Funny or Die.</p>
<p>Whitfield's frenetic energy as Bill's co-defendant Stan Rothstein has served him well over the decades as he's cultivated a prolific career as a voice actor and scene-stealer. Aside from playing cheating orthodontist Barry Farber who was jilted by Jennifer Aniston's Rachel in the pilot of <em>Friends</em>, he's booked live-action TV roles (<em>Curb Your Enthusiasm</em>, <em>CSI: Miami</em>), video game gigs (<em>Lego Jurassic World</em>, <em>TMNT</em>) and animated series, including playing Fixit from 2014–17 in <em>Transformers: Robots in Disguise</em>.</p>
<p>Gwynne had already leveraged his imposing 6'5" stature and expressive hangdog face to forge an impressive resume before he took on his last role: Judge Chamberlain Haller in the Alabama-set courtroom comedy. The actor had been a working actor for nearly four decades before he died from pancreatic cancer in 1993 at age 66. Perhaps most famously, he played the lumbering yet lovable monster family patriarch Herman Munster in 70 episodes of CBS's <em>The Munsters</em> from 1964­–66.</p>
<p>Try to get through Pendleton's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-lZYqCnEXA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stammering opening statement" class="link ">stammering opening statement</a> without at least cracking a smile. It's impossible. Since playing the surprisingly inarticulate defender John Gibbons, Pendleton (who is also a celebrated theatrical director and acting teacher in New York City) has been a classic "Hey, I Know That Guy!" actor in scores of movies and TV shows. Among more than 150 IMDb credits, fans will probably have seen him most recently on <em>The Good Fight</em> or <em>Billions</em> — a fitting project given his seemingly endless string of roles.</p>
<p>Smith was equal parts charming and smarmy as good ol' boy prosecutor Jim Trotter III. Before the actor died from ALS in 2005, he landed TV roles in the Superman series <em>Lois & Clark</em>, legal drama <em>Judging Amy</em> and voicing several characters on the animated sitcom <em>King of the Hill</em>, just to name a few, while continuing to take on movie projects including <em>The Distinguished Gentlemen</em>, <em>Son in Law</em> and <em>The Legend of Bagger Vance</em>.</p>
<p>As the day-saving Sheriff Farley, McGill helped secure freedom for Macchio and Whitfield's characters. Since playing the law enforcer, McGill has run the gamut as an actor. He's been a utility player in three of director Michael Mann's movies (1999's <em>The Insider</em>, 2001's <em>Ali</em> and in <em>Collateral</em> in 2004), mentored the eponymous crime-solving duo in <em>Rizzoli & Isles</em>, and portrayed a crucial members of two presidents' teams in 2008's <em>W.</em> and 2012's <em>Lincoln</em>. Most recently, he's continued to act in an "official" capacity as Mayor Grover Teale in the 2022 small-screen Lee Child adaptation <em>Reacher</em>.</p>
<p>As self-respecting Southerner Sam Tipton, Chaykin ensured that viewers the world across knew it would take 20 minutes (not five!) to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_T24lHnB7N8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make a proper bowl of grits" class="link ">make a proper bowl of grits</a>. After taking the stand in <em>Vinny</em>, the Canadian-born character actor extended his 15 minutes of fame with roles in TV movies and big-screen films (<em>Beethoven's 2nd</em>, <em>Entrapment</em>), as well as and a two-season run as the detective Nero Wolfe. Chaykin died in 2010 due to complications from a heart valve infection.</p>
<p>Filthy window screens prevented witness Ernie Crane from ID-ing the correct suspects, but Scheine himself has been unmissable at the movies the last several decades. He's been a part of productions with mass appeal (<em>Ace Ventura: Pet Detective</em>, <em>The Quick and the Dead</em>), in Oscar winners (<em>Transamerica</em>, <em>Lincoln</em>) and prestige TV dramas (<em>The West Wing</em>, <em>Deadwood</em>).</p>
<p>The role of well-meaning but near-sighted witness Constance Riley was Myers' final role before her death in 1996 at the age of 83. Before that, she had enjoyed a successful career across stage and screen, appearing in <em>Lady Sings the Blues</em>,<em> The Sting</em>, <em>Good Times</em> and <em>The Jeffersons</em>, just to name a few.</p>
<p>Lynn put his Cambridge law degree to good use while helming <em>My Cousin Vinny</em>. He followed up the film with a busy run in Hollywood, working with Eddie Murphy in <em>The Distinguished Gentlemen</em>, Steve Martin in <em>Sgt. Bilko</em>, Bruce Willis in <em>The Whole Nine Yards</em> and Beyoncé in <em>The Fighting Temptations</em>, among other projects. In 2013, he revisited a favorite production in his native England, writing and directing <em>Yes, Prime Minister</em>, a sequel to his beloved 1980s Britcom <em>Yes, Minister</em>.</p>
Lanford Beard

The Oscar-winning fish-out-of-water comedy was released on March 13, 1992 — find out what the cast has been up to in the three decades since its premiere

