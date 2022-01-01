Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka balance each other out in EW's digital cover shoot

CBC
Canada's Sébastien Toutant posted the two best runs of the day to win gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. Toutant, of L'Assomption, Que., an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, scored 86.86 in his second run to secure the victory. With Toutant included, five accomplished snowboarders — Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Liam Brearley and Darcy Sharpe — are fighting for four Olympic spots in slopestyle and big air. None have reached the podium in tw