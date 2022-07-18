<em>Claim to Fame</em>: All the Celebrity Relatives Who Have Been Revealed So Far

    Claim to Fame : All the Celebrity Relatives Who Have Been Revealed So Far

  "Maxwell"

Clues: Maxwell revealed that his famous relative is his grandfather, but lied about him being a famous singer. 

Celebrity relative: In the first episode, Maxwell is revealed to be actor Chuck Norris' grandson after he was sent home for using his phone. 

Status on the show: Eliminated, Week 1.
  "Louise"

Clues: Louise told her fellow castmates that her celebrity relative is her sister, who is an althete, but tried to throw everyone off by saying her biggest achievement was the Honda-Broderick Cup, a sports award for college-level female athletes. 

Celebrity relative: Louise, whose full name is Adria Louise Biles, revealed in the first episode that she is the younger sister of gymnast Simone Biles. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Amara"

Clues: Amara teased that her famous relative is her grandmother who is an actor, but lied about her biggest award being an AVN, which stands for Adult Video News. 

Celebrity relative: Amara revealed in episode 1 that she is actor Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Brittany"

Clues: Brittany revealed that her famous relative is her father, who is an athlete, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer.

Celebrity relative: TBD, but many fans have theorized that her father is former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Dominique"

Clues: Dominique lied about her famous relative being an actor, which means her famous relative could be anything from an athlete to a musician.

Celebrity relative: TBD, but many fans have noted that Dominque bares a striking resemblance to comedian and The Real host Loni Love, which is right in line with Dominique's clues. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "L.C."

Clues: L.C. is not only lying about her name, but also that her famous relative is her father. She did however reveal that her famous relative is an actor and Emmy winner.

Celebrity relative: TBD, though one of the biggest fan theories is that she's related to Keke Palmer. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "X"

Clues: X, who is lying about his name, revealed that his relative is an actor and Emmy winner. Though he initially told the cast that his famous relative is his father, he later revealed in a testimonial that his famous relative is actually his twin. 

Celebrity relative: TBD, though fans are convinced he is Laverne Cox's twin. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Logan"

Clues: Though Logan told the cast that his famous relative was his grandfather, it's actually his cousin, who is a musician with an ACM award. Logan also revealed that he's from Georgia and writes country music.

Celebrity relative: TBD, however, some of his clues signal that his cousin could be either Luke Bryan or Jason Aldean. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Pepper"

Clues: The only thing we know about Pepper's famous relative is that they are not known for being a comedian, as that was one of her lies during her introduction.

Celebrity relative: TBD, some of the biggest guesses from fans range from Bette Midler to Dean Martin. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Lark"

Clues: Not much was revealed about Lark in the first episode except that her famous relative is her aunt. 

Celebrity relative: TBD, though fans think she is related to Cindy Crawford. After all, it was confirmed in episode 1 that someone is related to a runway queen. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Michael"

Clues: Michael revealed that his famous relative's biggest award is an Emmy. He later teased that his relative is a multi-hyphenate as an actor, singer and dancer.

Celebrity relative: TBD, however, the biggest guess at the moment is that he's related to Zendaya. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
  "Kai"

Clues: Kai revealed that her famous relative has won a Grammy. 

Celebrity relative: TBD, though one of the bigger fan theories is that she's related to Tiffany Haddish. It's worth noting that the comedian did win a Grammy in 2021 for best comedy album. 

Status on the show: Still in the competition.
ABC's Claim to Fame, co-hosted by Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, brings 12 celebrity relatives together as they compete against each other to discover who they are each related to. Here are all the celebrity relatives who have been revealed so far

