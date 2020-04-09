A Chicago Fire Wedding! See All the Photos from Joe Cruz's Emotional 'I Dos'PeopleApril 9, 2020, 1:07 p.m. UTCSeason 8 of Chicago Fire has been leading to this: the romantic wedding between Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie)A Heart Full of LoveJoe Cruz (Joe Minoso) is a married man! Wednesday night's episode of Chicago Fire saw the beloved original character marry Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie), whom he met during a save at the beginning of season 7. While his best friend Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov) couldn't be there to stand by his side (the character died in the season 8 premiere), the rest of Firehouse 51, including Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) was by his side for the occassion.<strong>Here Comes the Bride</strong>Chloe was a vision as she walked towards her groom in front of all of Firehouse 51. The ceremony took place at Holy Family Church, one of the few structures to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.<strong>A Kiss to Build a Dream On</strong>Just try not smiling at this!Scroll to continue with contentAdThe Groomsmen!Throughout the ceremony, Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide were making eyes at their ladies. Will Severide propose to Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) soon? Will Casey ever make a move with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)? This episode certainly seemed to send vibes in those directions.The Bridesmaids!That bright smile on Sylvie's face? Yeah, it's definitely about Matt. But also happiness for Cruz. But also Matt.A Proud UsherA newer member of Firehouse 51, Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) had the easy job of escorting the wives of two of his bosses, Donna Boden (Melissa Ponzio) and Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), to their seats.A Private MomentWe see the body language happening between Casey and Brett! Bet they danced together at the reception, too.A Happy TimeBlake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), and Ritter all look thrilled for their colleague.The Bodens Came to PartyHow impressive was Donna's post-kiss whistle?! Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is a lucky man.The Crossover CoupleEvery moment between the Chicago Fire-P.D. power couple, Randall "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Platt, is a gift for fans.Ready for the Rest of His LifeCruz takes one last look in the mirror at the gash he received just hours before his wedding, nervous Chloe would be disappointed he'd have the injury in their photos. She just smiled.