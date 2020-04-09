A Chicago Fire Wedding! See All the Photos from Joe Cruz's Emotional 'I Dos'

Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) is a married man! Wednesday night's episode of Chicago Fire saw the beloved original character marry Chloe Allen (Kristen Gutoskie), whom he met during a save at the beginning of season 7. While his best friend Brian “Otis” Zvonecek (Yuriy Sardarov) couldn't be there to stand by his side (the character died in the season 8 premiere), the rest of Firehouse 51, including Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) was by his side for the occassion.