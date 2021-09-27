The Bachelorette season 18: Meet Michelle's men

  • <p>Our <a href="https://ew.com/tv/bachelorette-season-18-first-footage-michelle-young/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:second Bachelorette of 2021" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">second Bachelorette of 2021</a> is Michelle Young, a 29-year-old school teacher and former college basketball player. She's smart, fun, and capable of doing push-ups in an evening gown. Will any of these men prove worthy of her love?</p> <p>Scroll through to see who she'll be choosing from when <em><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/the-bachelorette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Bachelorette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Bachelorette</a> </em>debuts on Oct. 19 on ABC.</p>
    Our second Bachelorette of 2021 is Michelle Young, a 29-year-old school teacher and former college basketball player. She's smart, fun, and capable of doing push-ups in an evening gown. Will any of these men prove worthy of her love?

    Scroll through to see who she'll be choosing from when The Bachelorette debuts on Oct. 19 on ABC.

  • <p>North Charleston, South Carolina<br>Engineer, 29<em><br></em><strong>Bio fun facts:</strong> Alec has been married once before, and his favorite breakfast food is cottage cheese. Which of those facts makes <em>you</em> more uncomfortable?</p>
    North Charleston, South Carolina
    Engineer, 29
    Bio fun facts: Alec has been married once before, and his favorite breakfast food is cottage cheese. Which of those facts makes you more uncomfortable?

  • <p><em>Portland, Oregon<br></em><em>Traveling Nurse Recruiter, 26<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Brandon J. "has no interest in ever going bungee jumping," which means he will 100 percent be going bungee jumping this season if producers have anything to say about it.</p>
    Portland, Oregon
    Traveling Nurse Recruiter, 26
    Bio fun fact: Brandon J. "has no interest in ever going bungee jumping," which means he will 100 percent be going bungee jumping this season if producers have anything to say about it.

  • <p><em>Austin, Texas<br></em><em>Brand Manager, 29 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> This Brandon is a "polished Southern gentleman" who "always buys travel insurance." And there's <em>definitely</em> nothing sexier than "better safe than sorry."</p>
    Austin, Texas
    Brand Manager, 29
    Bio fun fact: This Brandon is a "polished Southern gentleman" who "always buys travel insurance." And there's definitely nothing sexier than "better safe than sorry."

  • <p><em>Chicago, Illinois<br></em><em>NFL Player, 31 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Bryan loves philosophy and would love to ask Socrates a few questions." For example, "Hey Socrates, is it true you said 'The un-televised life is not worth living'?"</p>
    Chicago, Illinois
    NFL Player, 31
    Bio fun fact: "Bryan loves philosophy and would love to ask Socrates a few questions." For example, "Hey Socrates, is it true you said 'The un-televised life is not worth living'?"

  • <p><em>Miami Beach, Florida<br></em><em>Advertising Creative Director, 36 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Casey is "looking for a woman who is ready to be a mom because Casey is ready to start a family and give his mom all of the grandbabies she so badly craves!" Run, Michelle. Run like the wind.</p>
    Miami Beach, Florida
    Advertising Creative Director, 36
    Bio fun fact: Casey is "looking for a woman who is ready to be a mom because Casey is ready to start a family and give his mom all of the grandbabies she so badly craves!" Run, Michelle. Run like the wind.

  • <p><em>Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada<br></em><em>Motivational Speaker, 28 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> I don't love this: "Chris G. enjoys performing spoken-word poetry. That said, I do love this: "Chris G. has two cats – one named Cat and one named Small Cat."</p>
    Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
    Motivational Speaker, 28
    Bio fun fact: I don't love this: "Chris G. enjoys performing spoken-word poetry. That said, I do love this: "Chris G. has two cats – one named Cat and one named Small Cat."

  • <p><em>West Hollywood, California<br></em><em>Commodities Broker, 28 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact: "</strong>Burnt pizza makes Chris S. mad." Well, at least he has his priorities straight.</p>
    West Hollywood, California
    Commodities Broker, 28
    Bio fun fact: "Burnt pizza makes Chris S. mad." Well, at least he has his priorities straight.

  • <p><em>Columbia, Missouri<br></em><em>Medical Sales Representative, 28 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Clayton's rapping alter ego is named Clay-Doh." And that's your <span>new Bachelor</span>, everybody!</p>
    Columbia, Missouri
    Medical Sales Representative, 28
    Bio fun fact: "Clayton's rapping alter ego is named Clay-Doh." And that's your new Bachelor, everybody!

  • <p><em>Austin, Texas <br></em><em>Firefighter, 26 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> When he's not putting out fires, Daniel is "a Connect Four champ."</p>
    Austin, Texas
    Firefighter, 26
    Bio fun fact: When he's not putting out fires, Daniel is "a Connect Four champ."

  • <p><em>Los Angeles, California<br></em><em>Wellness Coach, 27<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Can't decide which sentence makes me cringe more: "Edward loves to express himself through words of affirmation and physical touch" or "Edward enjoys listening to John Mayer music."</p>
    Los Angeles, California
    Wellness Coach, 27
    Bio fun fact: Can't decide which sentence makes me cringe more: "Edward loves to express himself through words of affirmation and physical touch" or "Edward enjoys listening to John Mayer music."

  • <p><em>Salt Lake City, Utah<br></em><em>Tech CEO, 33 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Garrett LOVES pickles!" E-nuff said.</p>
    Salt Lake City, Utah
    Tech CEO, 33
    Bio fun fact: "Garrett LOVES pickles!" E-nuff said.

  • <p><em>Philadelphia, Pennsylvania<br></em><em>Former Army Officer, 30 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Jack will throw up at the sight of an onion." Okay… but how does he feel about pickles?</p>
    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Former Army Officer, 30
    Bio fun fact: "Jack will throw up at the sight of an onion." Okay… but how does he feel about pickles?

  • <p><em>San Diego, California<br></em><em>Biotech CEO, 32 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Jamie has never watched an episode of reality TV in his life." Dude, if you're looking for the intellectual high ground, I'm afraid you lost it a while back.</p>
    San Diego, California
    Biotech CEO, 32
    Bio fun fact: "Jamie has never watched an episode of reality TV in his life." Dude, if you're looking for the intellectual high ground, I'm afraid you lost it a while back.

  • <p><em>Minneapolis, Minnesota<br></em><em>Real Estate Developer, 28<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Joe is an introvert who "loves snacks." If I wasn't already married to an introvert named Joe, this guy would be my soulmate.</p>
    Minneapolis, Minnesota
    Real Estate Developer, 28
    Bio fun fact: Joe is an introvert who "loves snacks." If I wasn't already married to an introvert named Joe, this guy would be my soulmate.

  • <p><em>Fresno, California<br></em><em>Personal Trainer, 26 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong><em> "</em>JoMarri eats an entire watermelon every morning." Hear that, <a href="https://twitter.com/BachelorInterns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bachelor Interns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bachelor Interns</a>? Get your Fresh Direct order in <em>now</em>.</p>
    Fresno, California
    Personal Trainer, 26
    Bio fun fact: "JoMarri eats an entire watermelon every morning." Hear that, Bachelor Interns? Get your Fresh Direct order in now.

  • <p><em>Dallas, Texas<br></em><em>Biomedical PhD Student, 27 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong><em> "</em>Leroy is incredibly proud of his strong Ghanaian roots and wants someone who will always support him being his most authentic self." We support you, Leroy!</p>
    Dallas, Texas
    Biomedical PhD Student, 27
    Bio fun fact: "Leroy is incredibly proud of his strong Ghanaian roots and wants someone who will always support him being his most authentic self." We support you, Leroy!

  • <p><em>Bellevue, Washington<br></em><em>Yoga Guru, 38<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong><em> "</em>LT says he doesn't have any real deal-breakers" and he's looking for someone who will "join him on long walks." But where does he stand on travel insurance?</p>
    Bellevue, Washington
    Yoga Guru, 38
    Bio fun fact: "LT says he doesn't have any real deal-breakers" and he's looking for someone who will "join him on long walks." But where does he stand on travel insurance?

  • <p><em>Miami, Florida<br></em><em>Personal Trainer, 29 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "At any given time, Martin can be found working out on a beach in Miami." Um, next!</p>
    Miami, Florida
    Personal Trainer, 29
    Bio fun fact: "At any given time, Martin can be found working out on a beach in Miami." Um, next!

  • <p><em>San Diego, California<br></em><em>Academic Administrator, 36 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Mollique has an 8-year-old son. He also "does not like frogs."</p>
    San Diego, California
    Academic Administrator, 36
    Bio fun fact: Mollique has an 8-year-old son. He also "does not like frogs."

  • <p><em>Austin, Texas<br></em><em>Sales Executive, 27<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Should Michelle marry a guy who describes himself as "a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man"? What if he also "likes Edible Arrangements"?</p>
    Austin, Texas
    Sales Executive, 27
    Bio fun fact: Should Michelle marry a guy who describes himself as "a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man"? What if he also "likes Edible Arrangements"?

  • <p><em>Newark, New Jersey<br></em><em>IT Analyst, 27 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Olu hates tofu." Try saying <em>that</em> five times fast.</p>
    Newark, New Jersey
    IT Analyst, 27
    Bio fun fact: "Olu hates tofu." Try saying that five times fast.

  • <p><em>Brooklyn, New York<br></em><em>Neuroscientist, 30 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> First, the bio says that Pardeep "has an undeniable Brooklyn edge about him." Soon after that, though, it says, "Pardeep doesn't enjoy sitting on park benches." Sorry, Pardeep, but you can't have a "Brooklyn edge" without a willingness to embrace park benches. Pick a side!</p>
    Brooklyn, New York
    Neuroscientist, 30
    Bio fun fact: First, the bio says that Pardeep "has an undeniable Brooklyn edge about him." Soon after that, though, it says, "Pardeep doesn't enjoy sitting on park benches." Sorry, Pardeep, but you can't have a "Brooklyn edge" without a willingness to embrace park benches. Pick a side!

  • <p><em>Port St. Joe, Florida<br></em><em>Pizzapreneur, 26<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> See if you can spot all the red flags in these two sentences, rose lovers: "Peter's dream woman is honest, committed, spontaneous, and not interested in talking politics on a date. She's ready to support her man but also has ambitions of her own." Again we say: Run, Michelle. Run like the wind. </p>
    Port St. Joe, Florida
    Pizzapreneur, 26
    Bio fun fact: See if you can spot all the red flags in these two sentences, rose lovers: "Peter's dream woman is honest, committed, spontaneous, and not interested in talking politics on a date. She's ready to support her man but also has ambitions of her own." Again we say: Run, Michelle. Run like the wind.

  • <p><em>Houston, Texas<br></em><em>Firefighter, 30 <br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> PJ "loves when he and his partner can enjoy working out together," but he also "does not enjoy the opera." </p>
    Houston, Texas
    Firefighter, 30
    Bio fun fact: PJ "loves when he and his partner can enjoy working out together," but he also "does not enjoy the opera."

  • <p><em>Los Angeles, California<br></em><em>Medical Sales Representative, 32<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "The movie <em>Hitch</em> taught Rick everything he needs to know about life." Wait, is Rick actually EW's own <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2020/02/11/hitch-greatest-rom-com-all-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Derek Lawrence" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Derek Lawrence</a> in disguise?</p>
    Los Angeles, California
    Medical Sales Representative, 32
    Bio fun fact: "The movie Hitch taught Rick everything he needs to know about life." Wait, is Rick actually EW's own Derek Lawrence in disguise?

  • <p><em>Rancho Cucamonga, California<br></em><em>Sales Representative, 29<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact: </strong>"Rodney is afraid of opossums." There's <em>gotta</em> be a story here. </p>
    Rancho Cucamonga, California
    Sales Representative, 29
    Bio fun fact: "Rodney is afraid of opossums." There's gotta be a story here.

  • <p><em>New York City, New York<br></em><em>Mathematician, 32<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "The one equation he has yet to solve is Romeo + X = True Love, and this Harvard graduate is here to find that missing variable!" Man, Harvard people always find a way to work Harvard into conversation, don't they?</p>
    New York City, New York
    Mathematician, 32
    Bio fun fact: "The one equation he has yet to solve is Romeo + X = True Love, and this Harvard graduate is here to find that missing variable!" Man, Harvard people always find a way to work Harvard into conversation, don't they?

  • <p><em>San Jose, California<br></em><em>Environmental Consultant, 30<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> "Ryan LOVES spreadsheets" but he's also "enthusiastic about cuddling." Does Ryan contradict himself? Very well then, he contradicts himself. </p>
    San Jose, California
    Environmental Consultant, 30
    Bio fun fact: "Ryan LOVES spreadsheets" but he's also "enthusiastic about cuddling." Does Ryan contradict himself? Very well then, he contradicts himself.

  • <p><em>Cleveland, Ohio<br></em><em>Financial Crimes Analyst, 25<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact:</strong> Spencer has a son, and he also<strong> "</strong>hates movies that require all of his attention." As I fellow parent, I get it, Spencer. </p>
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Financial Crimes Analyst, 25
    Bio fun fact: Spencer has a son, and he also "hates movies that require all of his attention." As I fellow parent, I get it, Spencer.

  • <p><em>Grand Rapids, Michigan <br></em><em>Academic Interventionist, 28<br></em><strong>Bio fun fact: </strong>No gift cards for this guy, because he "hates getting money as a gift."</p>
    Grand Rapids, Michigan
    Academic Interventionist, 28
    Bio fun fact: No gift cards for this guy, because he "hates getting money as a gift."

