90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

People

Can't get enough of Big Ed? Start your weekend right by flipping through these epic pics

90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon
<p>The star showed off his fit physique on Instagram, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8UjFAtniwk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">writing</a> that he "was in shape before getting married..!"</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

The star showed off his fit physique on Instagram, writing that he "was in shape before getting married..!"

<p>How cute is this <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6pGFU6H80Y/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daddy-daughter duo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daddy-daughter duo</a>, ready to take on the streets in their bike helmets and sunglasses?</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

How cute is this daddy-daughter duo, ready to take on the streets in their bike helmets and sunglasses?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Awww! Dad Ed posing with his daughter Tiffany when she was just 4 years old.</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

Awww! Dad Ed posing with his daughter Tiffany when she was just 4 years old.

<p>The charismatic star opened up about juggling work with school, writing, "Waited tables while earning my Master’s degree in Architecture and Interior Design, there was a wait every Friday night to sit in my section..!"</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

The charismatic star opened up about juggling work with school, writing, "Waited tables while earning my Master’s degree in Architecture and Interior Design, there was a wait every Friday night to sit in my section..!"

<p>Here's another shot of Ed, who was clearly a model waiter at his restaurant.</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

Here's another shot of Ed, who was clearly a model waiter at his restaurant.

<p>Brown quipped about his time in high school, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8UjYjKnIPG/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:writing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">writing</a> that he was student body president and senior class clown of his high school. </p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

Brown quipped about his time in high school, writing that he was student body president and senior class clown of his high school.

<p>Mr. Popular was also master of ceremonies <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8UjMpCnCAy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at his homecoming" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at his homecoming</a> in 1984. </p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

Mr. Popular was also master of ceremonies at his homecoming in 1984.

<p>"They made me dress up like tattoo from fantasy island for Sam Walton’s parade in 1984, I even had a bell..!" Brown <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8Ui6BfnukX/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned</a> this shot of himself dressed as the character from the 1977 hit series.</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

"They made me dress up like tattoo from fantasy island for Sam Walton’s parade in 1984, I even had a bell..!" Brown captioned this shot of himself dressed as the character from the 1977 hit series.

<p>"I miss helping all the kids in Ecuador.." Ed <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8mKtIoHw4w/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote</a> alongside this February 2020 snap.</p>
90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon

"I miss helping all the kids in Ecuador.." Ed wrote alongside this February 2020 snap.

What to Read Next