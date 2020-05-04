90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonPeopleMay 4, 2020, 9:09 p.m. UTCCan't get enough of Big Ed? Start your weekend right by flipping through these epic pics90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonThe star showed off his fit physique on Instagram, writing that he "was in shape before getting married..!"90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonHow cute is this daddy-daughter duo, ready to take on the streets in their bike helmets and sunglasses?Scroll to continue with contentAd90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonAwww! Dad Ed posing with his daughter Tiffany when she was just 4 years old.90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonThe charismatic star opened up about juggling work with school, writing, "Waited tables while earning my Master’s degree in Architecture and Interior Design, there was a wait every Friday night to sit in my section..!"90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonHere's another shot of Ed, who was clearly a model waiter at his restaurant.90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonBrown quipped about his time in high school, writing that he was student body president and senior class clown of his high school. 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You SwoonMr. Popular was also master of ceremonies at his homecoming in 1984. 90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon"They made me dress up like tattoo from fantasy island for Sam Walton’s parade in 1984, I even had a bell..!" Brown captioned this shot of himself dressed as the character from the 1977 hit series.90 Day Fiancé Star Ed Brown's Greatest Throwback Photos That'll Make You Swoon"I miss helping all the kids in Ecuador.." Ed wrote alongside this February 2020 snap.