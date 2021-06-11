Elvis Presley's Life in Photos

  • <p>From the time Elvis Presley entered the music industry in 1955, he was different from anyone else. Teenagers flocked to his charismatic performances and soon The King toppled the Billboard charts. He made a lasting impression on not only the music industry, but pop culture as a whole. Here, we're taking a look back at the singer's groundbreaking 20-year music career, as well as his tumultuous personal life.</p>
    From the time Elvis Presley entered the music industry in 1955, he was different from anyone else. Teenagers flocked to his charismatic performances and soon The King toppled the Billboard charts. He made a lasting impression on not only the music industry, but pop culture as a whole. Here, we're taking a look back at the singer's groundbreaking 20-year music career, as well as his tumultuous personal life.

  • <p>Elvis Aron Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Gladys and Vernon Presley. He had an identical twin brother named Jesse Garon Presley, <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/elvis-presley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who was stillborn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">who was stillborn</a>.</p>
    Elvis Aron Presley was born in 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Gladys and Vernon Presley. He had an identical twin brother named Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn.

  • <p>Presley was born into a religious working class family. As a child, he moved frequently and was very close with his parents.</p>
    Presley was born into a religious working class family. As a child, he moved frequently and was very close with his parents.

  • <p>Presley's family attended the <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/elvis-presley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Assembly of God Church" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Assembly of God Church</a>, which is where he was introduced to Gospel music. At 11 years old, he received his first guitar for his birthday and began making music. Later in life, the singer <a href="https://www.biography.com/musician/elvis-presley" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won three of his Grammys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">won three of his Grammys</a> for Gospel tracks. </p>
    Presley's family attended the Assembly of God Church, which is where he was introduced to Gospel music. At 11 years old, he received his first guitar for his birthday and began making music. Later in life, the singer won three of his Grammys for Gospel tracks.

  • <p>In 1953, Presley graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee. Here he is in his school's ROTC uniform. After graduating, he worked odd jobs to save enough money to record a demo.</p>
    In 1953, Presley graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee. Here he is in his school's ROTC uniform. After graduating, he worked odd jobs to save enough money to record a demo.

  • <p>Presley caught the attention of Sun Studio owner Sam Phillips, who cut the young singer's first single "That's All Right." Presley signed with the studio and began touring around the country to boost his profile.</p>
    Presley caught the attention of Sun Studio owner Sam Phillips, who cut the young singer's first single "That's All Right." Presley signed with the studio and began touring around the country to boost his profile.

  • <p>Presley gained a following on tour, but it wasn't just his music that caught the eye of teenagers, it was his dance moves. The singer's unique gyrating hips became a signature move.</p>
    Presley gained a following on tour, but it wasn't just his music that caught the eye of teenagers, it was his dance moves. The singer's unique gyrating hips became a signature move.

  • <p>With the help of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's contract with Sun Studio was bought out by the major record label RCA Records <a href="https://www.graceland.com/blog/posts/elvis-presleys-first-album" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for $35,000" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">for $35,000</a>. RCA also bought the rights to Presley's previously recorded songs.</p>
    With the help of Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the singer's contract with Sun Studio was bought out by the major record label RCA Records for $35,000. RCA also bought the rights to Presley's previously recorded songs.

  • <p>After signing with RCA, Presley's career took an upward turn. His new single "Heartbreak Hotel" climbed the charts and quickly took over the top spot.</p>
    After signing with RCA, Presley's career took an upward turn. His new single "Heartbreak Hotel" climbed the charts and quickly took over the top spot.

  • <p>Presley's debut on national television was on The Dorsey Brothers Stage Show in 1956. Afterward, the singer became a regular appearing on various variety shows.</p>
    Presley's debut on national television was on The Dorsey Brothers Stage Show in 1956. Afterward, the singer became a regular appearing on various variety shows.

  • <p>To capitalize on Presley's growing popularity, RCA released an album called <em>Elvis Presley,</em> which was made up of songs he had previously recorded with Sun Studios and new tracks. The album quickly rose to the number one spot on the charts.</p>
    To capitalize on Presley's growing popularity, RCA released an album called Elvis Presley, which was made up of songs he had previously recorded with Sun Studios and new tracks. The album quickly rose to the number one spot on the charts.

  • <p>Thanks to his mainstream appeal, Presley snagged himself a three-year contract with Paramount Pictures in 1956. Soon he was embarking on a promising film career.</p>
    Thanks to his mainstream appeal, Presley snagged himself a three-year contract with Paramount Pictures in 1956. Soon he was embarking on a promising film career.

  • <p>Presley made his on-screen debut in <em>Love Me Tender</em>, which was a hit at the box office. Presley's move into film was huge for his career and, by the end of the year, he was one of the most high-profile celebrities of the decade. </p>
    Presley made his on-screen debut in Love Me Tender, which was a hit at the box office. Presley's move into film was huge for his career and, by the end of the year, he was one of the most high-profile celebrities of the decade.

  • <p>Presley returned to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee in 1957 and purchased his now famous mansion, Graceland. </p>
    Presley returned to his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee in 1957 and purchased his now famous mansion, Graceland.

  • <p>One of Presley's most famous songs was "Jailhouse Rock," which he recorded for the 1957 film of the same title. Here, he poses for a promotional shoot for the movie.</p>
    One of Presley's most famous songs was "Jailhouse Rock," which he recorded for the 1957 film of the same title. Here, he poses for a promotional shoot for the movie.

  • <p>Presley starred in three films by the end of 1957 and secured a devoted fanbase, which led to him being dubbed The King of Rock 'n' Roll <a href="http://www.elvis-history-blog.com/elvis-king.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:by reporters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">by reporters</a>. The nickname stuck and soon enough he simply became known as The King.</p>
    Presley starred in three films by the end of 1957 and secured a devoted fanbase, which led to him being dubbed The King of Rock 'n' Roll by reporters. The nickname stuck and soon enough he simply became known as The King.

  • <p>At the height of his career, Presley was drafted into the military and served two years in the Korean War. When news that The King was drafted spread, fans were outraged, but he insisted on serving his country. He received deferment so that he could complete production on <em>King Creole</em> and <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/elvis-presley-is-drafted" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:entered the army as a private" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">entered the army as a private</a> in 1958.</p>
    At the height of his career, Presley was drafted into the military and served two years in the Korean War. When news that The King was drafted spread, fans were outraged, but he insisted on serving his country. He received deferment so that he could complete production on King Creole and entered the army as a private in 1958.

  • <p>Presley was incredibly close to his mother, Gladys, and took an emergency leave after basic training to visit her before she passed away in 1958.</p>
    Presley was incredibly close to his mother, Gladys, and took an emergency leave after basic training to visit her before she passed away in 1958.

  • <p>The star <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/elvis-presley-is-drafted" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sailed to Europe on the USS General Randall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sailed to Europe on the USS General Randall</a> after joining the 32nd Tank Battalion, 3rd Armor Division in Germany. He served with this division for 18 months before finishing his service requirement from a military base in Bad Nauheim.</p>
    The star sailed to Europe on the USS General Randall after joining the 32nd Tank Battalion, 3rd Armor Division in Germany. He served with this division for 18 months before finishing his service requirement from a military base in Bad Nauheim.

  • <p>While living on the German army base, <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/elvis-priscilla-presley-relationship-marriage-divorce" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presley met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Presley met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu</a>, who was living there with her parents. The two began a relationship, despite their 10-year age difference.</p>
    While living on the German army base, Presley met 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu, who was living there with her parents. The two began a relationship, despite their 10-year age difference.

  • <p>In 1960, Presley was honorably discharged from the United States Army and returned home. After two years in service, the singer rose to the rank of Sargent and earned numerous medals. Here, his father Vernon admires his honors, while posing for a photo outside of Graceland. </p>
    In 1960, Presley was honorably discharged from the United States Army and returned home. After two years in service, the singer rose to the rank of Sargent and earned numerous medals. Here, his father Vernon admires his honors, while posing for a photo outside of Graceland.

  • <p>After being discharged, Presley returned to Hollywood and continued to appear in box office hits. In 1960, he starred in the film<em> G.I. Blues,</em> for which he also recorded one of his most <a href="https://www.graceland.com/1958-1961" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:successful albums" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">successful albums</a>.</p>
    After being discharged, Presley returned to Hollywood and continued to appear in box office hits. In 1960, he starred in the film G.I. Blues, for which he also recorded one of his most successful albums.

  • <p>Presley traveled to Hawaii to film <em>Blue Hawaii</em> in 1961. The movie was a hit and the accompanying album was his best-selling album, selling <a href="https://www.graceland.com/1958-1961" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2 million copies in the first 12 months" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2 million copies in the first 12 months</a>. One of his most successful singles "Can't Help Falling in Love with You" was recorded for the film. Afterward, the South Pacific state became a favorite vacation spot for him.</p>
    Presley traveled to Hawaii to film Blue Hawaii in 1961. The movie was a hit and the accompanying album was his best-selling album, selling 2 million copies in the first 12 months. One of his most successful singles "Can't Help Falling in Love with You" was recorded for the film. Afterward, the South Pacific state became a favorite vacation spot for him.

  • <p>By 1962, RCA Records opted to renew their contract with Presley, signing him to a four-year contract.</p>
    By 1962, RCA Records opted to renew their contract with Presley, signing him to a four-year contract.

  • <p>Two years after his discharge, Elvis invited Priscilla to join him in the United States. Now 17 years old, her parents allowed her to visit the star multiple times before the teenager moved to Memphis in 1963 to finish high school and <a href="https://www.mylifetime.com/she-did-that/june-7-1982-priscilla-presley-opened-graceland-to-the-public#:~:text=In%20March%201963%2C%20Priscilla%20convinced,moved%20into%20the%20main%20house." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:live with the rock star at Graceland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">live with the rock star at Graceland</a>.</p>
    Two years after his discharge, Elvis invited Priscilla to join him in the United States. Now 17 years old, her parents allowed her to visit the star multiple times before the teenager moved to Memphis in 1963 to finish high school and live with the rock star at Graceland.

  • <p>Presley costarred in <em>Viva Las Vegas</em> with Ann-Margret in 1963, and the two began a year-long affair. The Hollywood leading lady claimed that the relationship ended in 1964, when Presley believed she leaked to the <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/elvis-presley-left-a-lasting-impact-on-ann-margret-says-tcm-host-ben-mankiewicz" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tabloids that they were secretly engaged" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tabloids that they were secretly engaged</a>.</p>
    Presley costarred in Viva Las Vegas with Ann-Margret in 1963, and the two began a year-long affair. The Hollywood leading lady claimed that the relationship ended in 1964, when Presley believed she leaked to the tabloids that they were secretly engaged.

  • <p><em>Viva Las Vegas </em>ended up being the rock star's highest-grossing film, while the soundtrack was a hit too, <a href="https://www.graceland.com/1962---1965" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beating out Beatlemania’s &quot;A Hard Day's Night.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beating out Beatlemania’s "A Hard Day's Night."</a> Presley also managed to negotiate a contract with MGM where he <a href="https://www.graceland.com/1962---1965" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:earned $1 million per film" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">earned $1 million per film</a> in 1964.</p>
    Viva Las Vegas ended up being the rock star's highest-grossing film, while the soundtrack was a hit too, beating out Beatlemania’s "A Hard Day's Night." Presley also managed to negotiate a contract with MGM where he earned $1 million per film in 1964.

  • <p>Presley brought his iconic gold Cadillac on tour with him to promote his film <em>Tickle Me</em>. The custom-made car was outfitted with luxury features, including gold-trimmed seats and a <a href="https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/video-library/videos/elvis-presleys-1960-gold-cadillac-did-you-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold-plated TV" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">gold-plated TV</a>. The rock star bought the automobile <a href="https://www.graceland.com/blog/posts/elvis-presley-and-the-gold-cadillac-tour" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from Southern Motors for $11,064.25" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from Southern Motors for $11,064.25</a> in 1959 and continued to add upgrades over the next few years.</p>
    Presley brought his iconic gold Cadillac on tour with him to promote his film Tickle Me. The custom-made car was outfitted with luxury features, including gold-trimmed seats and a gold-plated TV. The rock star bought the automobile from Southern Motors for $11,064.25 in 1959 and continued to add upgrades over the next few years.

  • <p>After proposing in December of 1966, Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married in a Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 1967. The couple, who had been living together for five years, claim they were not intimate with one another until their wedding night, <a href="https://www.biography.com/news/elvis-priscilla-presley-relationship-marriage-divorce" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:despite implications from the press" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">despite implications from the press</a> that said otherwise. </p>
    After proposing in December of 1966, Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married in a Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 1967. The couple, who had been living together for five years, claim they were not intimate with one another until their wedding night, despite implications from the press that said otherwise.

  • <p>Nine months after their Las Vegas nuptials, Elvis and Priscilla welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968. Here, the couple are photographed in the hospital before bringing Lisa Marie home to Graceland. </p>
    Nine months after their Las Vegas nuptials, Elvis and Priscilla welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968. Here, the couple are photographed in the hospital before bringing Lisa Marie home to Graceland.

  • <p>After his film success started to decline and it became clear Presley was losing some of his box office charm, he returned to TV with a special in 1968. Many claim the singer recorded the special as a comeback and it became known as the 68 Comeback. Either way, the special worked and audiences were once again enamored with Presley—and his black leather suit. </p>
    After his film success started to decline and it became clear Presley was losing some of his box office charm, he returned to TV with a special in 1968. Many claim the singer recorded the special as a comeback and it became known as the 68 Comeback. Either way, the special worked and audiences were once again enamored with Presley—and his black leather suit.

  • <p>In 1970, Presley had on a one-month residence in Las Vegas, where he introduced people to his karate dance moves and his famous white and gold jumpsuit. The singer recorded the album <em>On Stage</em> from these shows.</p>
    In 1970, Presley had on a one-month residence in Las Vegas, where he introduced people to his karate dance moves and his famous white and gold jumpsuit. The singer recorded the album On Stage from these shows.

  • <p>In 1971, Presley was honored with the Grammy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, which is granted to artists who "during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording," according to <a href="https://www.grammy.com/grammys/awards/lifetime-achievement-awards" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grammy.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grammy.com</a>. </p>
    In 1971, Presley was honored with the Grammy Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, which is granted to artists who "during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording," according to grammy.com.

  • <p>Elvis and Priscilla separated on February 23, 1972 and finalized their divorce on October 9, 1973, after reaching a shared custody plan for their daughter, Lisa Marie. The proceedings took a year to finalize, after Priscilla filed for divorce after having an affair with her Karate instructor. "I did not divorce him because I didn't love him. He was the love of my life, but I had to find out about the world," Priscilla told <a href="https://www.etonline.com/news/203022_priscilla_presley_opens_up_about_spending_teenage_years_with_elvis_says_he_never_saw_her_without_make_up" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Entertainment Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Entertainment Tonight</a> in 2016.</p>
    Elvis and Priscilla separated on February 23, 1972 and finalized their divorce on October 9, 1973, after reaching a shared custody plan for their daughter, Lisa Marie. The proceedings took a year to finalize, after Priscilla filed for divorce after having an affair with her Karate instructor. "I did not divorce him because I didn't love him. He was the love of my life, but I had to find out about the world," Priscilla told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

  • <p>Presley met model and former beauty queen Linda Thompson while he was separated from Priscilla in 1972. The two started dating soon after and were together for four years. Thompson called it quits in 1976, citing his unhealthy relationship with prescription drugs as part of the reason why.</p><p> "Once I realized that Elvis took sleep medication and sometimes some other things that maybe interacted with that, I was like having a newborn baby. I would sit and watch him until he fell asleep. Then I would get up all through the night and had a pattern of wakefulness to check on his breathing and make sure he was okay, because sometimes he wasn't," she said at the <a href="https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/music/1231181/Elvis-Presley-girlfriend-Linda-Thompson-relationship-die-death" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Las Vegas Elvis Festival" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Las Vegas Elvis Festival</a>. "It was exhausting, I have to admit. And, also, just emotionally exhausting because this is a person that I loved more than my own life."</p>
    Presley met model and former beauty queen Linda Thompson while he was separated from Priscilla in 1972. The two started dating soon after and were together for four years. Thompson called it quits in 1976, citing his unhealthy relationship with prescription drugs as part of the reason why.

    "Once I realized that Elvis took sleep medication and sometimes some other things that maybe interacted with that, I was like having a newborn baby. I would sit and watch him until he fell asleep. Then I would get up all through the night and had a pattern of wakefulness to check on his breathing and make sure he was okay, because sometimes he wasn't," she said at the Las Vegas Elvis Festival. "It was exhausting, I have to admit. And, also, just emotionally exhausting because this is a person that I loved more than my own life."

  • <p>In November 1973, Presley was hospitalized for pneumonia, pleurisy, hepatitis, and an enlarged colon. The rock star's many ailments were the result of his drug dependency. After his hospitalization, he continued to perform until he had to be hospitalized once again.</p>
    In November 1973, Presley was hospitalized for pneumonia, pleurisy, hepatitis, and an enlarged colon. The rock star's many ailments were the result of his drug dependency. After his hospitalization, he continued to perform until he had to be hospitalized once again.

  • <p>Presley arrives in Honolulu, Hawaii for his internationally televised concert <em>Aloha From Hawaii. </em>The concert was broadcasted via live satellite, which was very savvy for the time and was a huge success. </p>
    Presley arrives in Honolulu, Hawaii for his internationally televised concert Aloha From Hawaii. The concert was broadcasted via live satellite, which was very savvy for the time and was a huge success.

  • <p>Elvis and Priscilla were granted shared custody of their 4-year-old daughter following their divorce. After they split, Priscilla moved to Los Angeles, while Elvis's primary residence remained Graceland. </p>
    Elvis and Priscilla were granted shared custody of their 4-year-old daughter following their divorce. After they split, Priscilla moved to Los Angeles, while Elvis's primary residence remained Graceland.

  • <p>The King's last concert was in June 1977. Presley performed for a crowd in Indianapolis, Indiana, after which he went home to Graceland ahead of his next tour.</p>
    The King's last concert was in June 1977. Presley performed for a crowd in Indianapolis, Indiana, after which he went home to Graceland ahead of his next tour.

  • <p>Presley was found dead in 1977, after suffering heart failure at the age of 42. His untimely death was linked to his years of prescription drug use.</p>
    Presley was found dead in 1977, after suffering heart failure at the age of 42. His untimely death was linked to his years of prescription drug use.

  • <p>Although it has been more than 40 years since Presley graced an audience, his legacy lives on. Five years after his death, Presley's Memphis home, Graceland, was opened to the public. The estate now boasts visitors of 500,000 or more a year. In 2019, Forbes called him as one of the top-earning dead celebrities and estimated his estate, to which his daughter is the sole heir, with a <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/zackomalleygreenburg/2019/10/30/the-top-earning-dead-celebrities-of--2019/#79ee32a34e5e" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:value of $39 million" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">value of $39 million</a>. </p>
    Although it has been more than 40 years since Presley graced an audience, his legacy lives on. Five years after his death, Presley's Memphis home, Graceland, was opened to the public. The estate now boasts visitors of 500,000 or more a year. In 2019, Forbes called him as one of the top-earning dead celebrities and estimated his estate, to which his daughter is the sole heir, with a value of $39 million.

