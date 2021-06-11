Elvis Presley's Life in Photos
- 1/41
- 2/41
1935: A Young Elvis
- 3/41
1940: Growing Up
- 4/41
1946: A Major Influence
- 5/41
1953: Graduating High School
- 6/41
1953: A Studio Contract
- 7/41
1954: Iconic Dance Moves
- 8/41
1955: A Record Deal
- 9/41
1956: His Big Break
- 10/41
1956: A National TV Debut
- 11/41
1956: A Top Album
- 12/41
1956: Headed to Hollywood
- 13/41
1956: A Film Debut
- 14/41
1957: Say Hello to Graceland
- 15/41
1957: 'Jailhouse Rock'
- 16/41
1957: Becoming The King
- 17/41
1957: Getting Drafted
- 18/41
1958: Losing His Mother
- 19/41
1958: Life in the Military
- 20/41
1959: Meeting Priscilla
- 21/41
1960: Coming Home
- 22/41
1960: Returning to the Screen
- 23/41
1961: 'Blue Hawaii'
- 24/41
1962: Renewing His Contract
- 25/41
1963: Priscilla Moves to Memphis
- 26/41
1963: Can't Help Falling in Love
- 27/41
1964: His Biggest Film Yet
- 28/41
1965: The Gold Cadillac
- 29/41
1967: Getting Married
- 30/41
1968: Becoming a Dad
- 31/41
1968: The 68 Comeback
- 32/41
1970: Taking on Las Vegas
- 33/41
1971: A Lifetime Achievement Award
- 34/41
1973: A Divorce Is Granted
- 35/41
1973: Finding Love Again
- 36/41
1973: An Urgent Hospitalization
- 37/41
1973: 'Aloha From Hawaii'
- 38/41
1974: Doting Dad
- 39/41
1977: His Final Concert
- 40/41
1977: A Tragic Loss
- 41/41
2019: A Lasting Legacy