Is Elliot Trying to Break Up Rue and Jules on Euphoria?

In just three episodes, one of Euphoria's newest characters, Elliot (Dominic Fike), has established himself as an important player in season two of the HBO series. Despite his initial connection with Rue (Zendaya) in the season premiere, by episode three, "Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys," Elliot has grown closer with Jules (Hunter Schafer) as well, and the nature of his relationship with the girls becomes increasingly murky with every passing episode. Naturally, Euphoria fans have started to theorize about all the reasons Elliot may be wheedling himself closer to (if not in between) the fledgling couple who only just reconnected after Jules left Rue for the city.

Is Elliot genuinely interested in friendship, or is something more sinister at play? These are four of our favorite Euphoria fan theories about the true nature of Elliot's relationship with Rue and Jules we can see playing out in season two.