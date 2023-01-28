Elle King Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Hailey Bieber, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne and More

  • <p>Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of <i>Good Morning America</i> in New York on Jan. 27.</p>
    Blonde in Blue

    Elle King flashes a peace sign on her way out of Good Morning America in New York on Jan. 27.

  • <p>Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.</p>
    Understated Yet Sophisticated

    Queen of street style Hailey Bieber pairs an oversized leather jacket with tights and loafers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.

  • <p>Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a <i>Britain's Got Talent</i> photocall on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.</p>
    He'll Be the Judge

    Simon Cowell poses on the red carpet for a Britain's Got Talent photocall on Jan. 27 at the London Palladium.

  • <p>Cara Delevingne and her musician girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.</p>
    Seeing Double

    Cara Delevingne and her musician girlfriend Minke match in camouflage hoodies on a hike in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/marvel-star-simu-liu-shows-off-toned-abs-tiffany-co-event/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simu Liu" class="link ">Simu Liu</a> flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada on Jan. 26.</p>
    Buttoned Down

    Simu Liu flaunts a chiseled figure in an open suit jacket at Tiffany & Co.'s LOCK event in Toronto, Canada on Jan. 26.

  • <p>While on the set of his new Apple thriller <i>Wolves</i>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.</p>
    Neon Under City Lights

    While on the set of his new Apple thriller Wolves, Brad Pitt bundles up in bright colors to brave the N.Y.C. cold on Jan. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-segel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Segel" class="link ">Jason Segel</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/harrison-ford/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harrison Ford" class="link ">Harrison Ford</a> share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy <i>Shrinking</i> held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.</p>
    Co-Star Camaraderie

    Jason Segel and Harrison Ford share a moment together at the premiere of their Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking held on Jan. 26 at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/andrea-riseborough-says-shes-astounded-by-surprise-oscar-nomination-so-hard-to-believe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrea Riseborough" class="link ">Andrea Riseborough</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-makes-history-as-first-asian-best-actress-oscar-nominee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a> pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.</p>
    Ladies Who Lunch

    Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh pose together at London's Covent Garden Hotel on Jan. 27, where they attended a lunch honoring Guillermo del Toro and hosted by Barbara Broccoli.

  • <p><i>CODA</i> castmates <a href="https://people.com/movies/troy-kotsur-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Troy Kotsur" class="link ">Troy Kotsur</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/marlee-matlin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marlee Matlin" class="link ">Marlee Matlin</a> pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival. </p>
    Movie Stars to Movie Goers

    CODA castmates Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin pose together at a special screening event for last year's Best Picture-winning movie at 2023's Sundance Film Festival.

  • <p>In glittering metallics, <a href="https://people.com/tag/oprah-winfrey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oprah Winfrey" class="link ">Oprah Winfrey</a> arrives at the red carpet premiere of <i>The 1619 Project</i> at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.</p>
    Shiny Star

    In glittering metallics, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the red carpet premiere of The 1619 Project at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

  • <p><i>Selling Sunset</i>'s <a href="https://people.com/home/christine-quinn-is-not-returning-to-netflix-selling-sunset/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christine Quinn" class="link ">Christine Quinn</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/charli-xcx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charli XCX" class="link ">Charli XCX</a>, rapper JT, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-minogue/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kylie Minogue" class="link ">Kylie Minogue</a> and <i>RuPaul's Drag Race</i> alum Symone go glam from the sidelines of Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture show on Jan. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    Front Row Fabulous

    Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Charli XCX, rapper JT, Kylie Minogue and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Symone go glam from the sidelines of Thierry Mugler's fall/winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture show on Jan. 26 during Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/the-real-loni-love-gets-candid-about-her-path-to-success-this-is-my-american-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Loni Love" class="link ">Loni Love</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Haddish" class="link ">Tiffany Haddish</a> smile for a picture with <i>The 1619 Project</i>'s Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.</p>
    Selfie Squad

    Loni Love and Tiffany Haddish smile for a picture with The 1619 Project's Carter Baker at the L.A. premiere event of the Hulu show on Jan. 26.

  • <p>Politician Huma Abedin, actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/jenny-mollen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenny Mollen" class="link ">Jenny Mollen</a>, fashion designer Stacey Bendet and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicky-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicky Hilton" class="link ">Nicky Hilton</a> don denim in celebration of alice + olivia's spring collection.</p>
    Blue Jean Babes

    Politician Huma Abedin, actress Jenny Mollen, fashion designer Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton don denim in celebration of alice + olivia's spring collection.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> hits the set of <em>And Just Like That...</em> in New York City on Jan. 26 dressed in a floral coat with her signature flowing blonde hair.</p>
    Street Style

    Sarah Jessica Parker hits the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on Jan. 26 dressed in a floral coat with her signature flowing blonde hair.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/cate-blanchett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cate Blanchett" class="link ">Cate Blanchett</a> is spotted in costume sporting a bright-orange hairdo on the set of <em>Borderlands</em> in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. </p>
    In Character

    Cate Blanchett is spotted in costume sporting a bright-orange hairdo on the set of Borderlands in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lea-michele/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lea Michele" class="link ">Lea Michele</a> visits SiriusXM studios in New York City for SiriusXM's Town Hall featuring the <em>Funny Girl</em> actress and her costar, Ramin Karimloo, hosted by Julie James on Jan. 26. </p>
    Strike a Pose

    Lea Michele visits SiriusXM studios in New York City for SiriusXM's Town Hall featuring the Funny Girl actress and her costar, Ramin Karimloo, hosted by Julie James on Jan. 26.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rick-ross/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rick Ross" class="link ">Rick Ross</a> celebrates his birthday at Nebula nightclub in New York City on Jan. 24. </p>
    Popping Bottles

    Rick Ross celebrates his birthday at Nebula nightclub in New York City on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/coco-rocha/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Coco Rocha" class="link ">Coco Rocha</a> walks the runway draped in gold during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26. </p>
    Golden Ticket

    Coco Rocha walks the runway draped in gold during the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 26.

  • <p>The cast and creative team of <a href="https://people.com/tv/proud-family-louder-and-prouder-trailer-disney-plus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" class="link "><i>The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder</i></a> including Bruce W. Smith, Calvin Brown Jr., Jan Hirota, Ralph Farquhar, Paula Jai Parker, EJ Johnson, <a href="https://people.com/tag/soleil-moon-frye/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Soleil Moon Frye" class="link ">Soleil Moon Frye</a>, Karen Malina White, <a href="https://people.com/lifestyle/kyla-pratt-teases-love-and-christmas-beauty-in-lifetimes-lets-meet-again-on-christmas-eve/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kyla Pratt" class="link ">Kyla Pratt</a>, Alisa Reyes and <a href="https://people.com/tag/billy-porter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billy Porter," class="link ">Billy Porter,</a> celebrate the show's upcoming second season in Los Angeles. </p>
    Family Reunion

    The cast and creative team of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder including Bruce W. Smith, Calvin Brown Jr., Jan Hirota, Ralph Farquhar, Paula Jai Parker, EJ Johnson, Soleil Moon Frye, Karen Malina White, Kyla Pratt, Alisa Reyes and Billy Porter, celebrate the show's upcoming second season in Los Angeles.

  • <p>JoJo serenades the crowd in a red, sequined pant suit as she headlines the closing night celebration for the 16th Annual Sin City Classic Sports Festival at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 15. </p>
    Power Suit

    JoJo serenades the crowd in a red, sequined pant suit as she headlines the closing night celebration for the 16th Annual Sin City Classic Sports Festival at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/samuel-l-jackson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samuel L. Jackson" class="link ">Samuel L. Jackson</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/rosie-perez/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosie Perez" class="link ">Rosie Perez</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/al-roker-deborah-roberts-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deborah Roberts" class="link ">Deborah Roberts</a> pose together at real estate broker Spencer Means' Gratitude Party hosted with <em>Manhattan</em> Magazine in New York City at Amali.</p>
    On the Town

    Samuel L. Jackson, Rosie Perez and Deborah Roberts pose together at real estate broker Spencer Means' Gratitude Party hosted with Manhattan Magazine in New York City at Amali.

  • <p>New York City's Serendipity3 teams up with the Broadway musical, <a href="https://people.com/theater/some-like-it-hot-musical-a-darker-shade-of-blue-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Some Like It Hot" class="link "><i>Some Like It Hot</i></a>, to create a spicy rendition of the cafe's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate which is available now through the end of January. </p>
    Sweet Tooth

    New York City's Serendipity3 teams up with the Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot, to create a spicy rendition of the cafe's famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate which is available now through the end of January.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-paulson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Paulson" class="link ">Sarah Paulson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/sarah-paulson-holland-taylor-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holland Taylor" class="link ">Holland Taylor</a> rock structured jackets as they arrive at the Fendi show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. </p>
    Power Couple

    Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor rock structured jackets as they arrive at the Fendi show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/timothee-chalamet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Timothée Chalamet" class="link ">Timothée Chalamet</a> is all smiles as he arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week surrounded by smartphones and cameras on Jan. 25. </p>
    Flash Mob

    Timothée Chalamet is all smiles as he arrives at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week surrounded by smartphones and cameras on Jan. 25.

  • <p>Mom-to-be <a href="https://people.com/tag/keke-palmer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keke Palmer" class="link ">Keke Palmer</a> visits <i>The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon</i> and competes in the Jinx Challenge with the talk-show host on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Having a Laugh

    Mom-to-be Keke Palmer visits The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and competes in the Jinx Challenge with the talk-show host on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin" class="link ">Justin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber" class="link ">Hailey Bieber</a> step out in New York City before the "Baby" singer heads to the studio on Jan. 25. </p>
    New York Minute

    Justin and Hailey Bieber step out in New York City before the "Baby" singer heads to the studio on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bradley-cooper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bradley Cooper" class="link ">Bradley Cooper</a> keeps warm in New York City dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a puffer coat on Jan. 25. </p>
    Hats Off

    Bradley Cooper keeps warm in New York City dressed in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a puffer coat on Jan. 25.

  • <p>Costars <a href="https://people.com/tag/salma-hayek/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Salma Hayek" class="link ">Salma Hayek</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/channing-tatum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Channing Tatum" class="link ">Channing Tatum</a> pose together at the <i>Magic Mike's Last Dance</i> world premiere in Miami Beach on Jan. 25.</p>
    The Last Hurrah

    Costars Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum pose together at the Magic Mike's Last Dance world premiere in Miami Beach on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gabrielle-union/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gabrielle Union" class="link ">Gabrielle Union</a> flashes a smile while visiting <i>Late Night with <a href="https://people.com/tag/seth-meyers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seth Meyers" class="link ">Seth Meyers</a></i> on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C. </p>
    Megawatt Smile

    Gabrielle Union flashes a smile while visiting Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 25 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/eddie-murphy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eddie Murphy" class="link ">Eddie Murphy</a> rocks a pair of dark sunglasses at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> in Los Angeles on Jan. 25. </p>
    Laugh In

    Eddie Murphy rocks a pair of dark sunglasses at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/dove-cameron/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dove Cameron" class="link ">Dove Cameron</a> stuns in a monochromatic red look at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. </p>
    Red Hot

    Dove Cameron stuns in a monochromatic red look at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

  • <p>Model <a href="https://people.com/tag/alessandra-ambrosio/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alessandra Ambrosio" class="link ">Alessandra Ambrosio</a> strikes a pose at a Nespresso event in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 25 wearing a golden fringe dress. </p>
    All that Glitters

    Model Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose at a Nespresso event in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 25 wearing a golden fringe dress.

  • <p>Meagan Good attends the Dark & Lovely brand ambassador announcement in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 25. </p>
    Night Out

    Meagan Good attends the Dark & Lovely brand ambassador announcement in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jamie-chung/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jamie Chung" class="link ">Jamie Chung</a> is keeping warm at the CORE Foods event at Silver Lake Lodge as she celebrates CORE as the official nutrition bar of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.</p>
    Bundled Up

    Jamie Chung is keeping warm at the CORE Foods event at Silver Lake Lodge as she celebrates CORE as the official nutrition bar of Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/person/doja-cat/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Doja Cat" class="link ">Doja Cat</a> is pictured arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25. </p>
    Fashion Week Queen

    Doja Cat is pictured arriving at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rita-ora/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rita Ora" class="link ">Rita Ora</a> shows off her ripped midriff while out in London on Jan. 25.</p>
    Abs-olute Perfection

    Rita Ora shows off her ripped midriff while out in London on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anne-hathaway/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anne Hathaway" class="link ">Anne Hathaway</a> and her hubby Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25. </p>
    Date Night

    Anne Hathaway and her hubby Adam Shulman attend the Valentino Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/gabrielle-union/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gabrielle Union" class="link ">Gabrielle Union</a> is super stylish in a white jacket, semi-sheer black dress and gold heels as she departs her hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25. </p>
    Empire State of Mind

    Gabrielle Union is super stylish in a white jacket, semi-sheer black dress and gold heels as she departs her hotel in N.Y.C. on Jan. 25.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/naomi-watts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naomi Watts" class="link ">Naomi Watts</a> transforms into her character on the set of <em>Feud: Capote and the Women </em>in New York City on Jan. 24.</p>
    In Character

    Naomi Watts transforms into her character on the set of Feud: Capote and the Women in New York City on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/george-clooney/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Clooney" class="link ">George Clooney</a> glows while on the set of <em>Wolves</em> in New York City on Jan. 24. </p>
    Superstar Glow

    George Clooney glows while on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/nikki-bella/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nikki Bella" class="link ">Nikki Bella</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/nikki-bella-artem-chigvintsev-married/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Artem Chigvintsev" class="link ">Artem Chigvintsev</a> share a kiss outside <em>Good Morning America</em> on Jan. 25 in New York City. </p>
    Big Kiss

    Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share a kiss outside Good Morning America on Jan. 25 in New York City.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brad Pitt" class="link ">Brad Pitt</a> hits the set of <em>Wolves</em> in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Jan. 24. </p>
    In Action

    Brad Pitt hits the set of Wolves in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/james-corden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James Corden" class="link ">James Corden</a> watches his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden dance during a timeout of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 24.</p>
    Daddy Duty

    James Corden watches his kids Max Corden and Carey Corden dance during a timeout of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 24.

  • <p>Actress <a href="https://people.com/tag/natasha-lyonne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha Lyonne" class="link ">Natasha Lyonne</a> rocks zebra print during an interview on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Late Night Guest

    Actress Natasha Lyonne rocks zebra print during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 24 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/diane-kruger/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diane Kruger" class="link ">Diane Kruger</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/norman-reedus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Norman Reedus" class="link ">Norman Reedus</a> are pictured at a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection in Paris on Jan. 24. </p>
    Dinner in Paris

    Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are pictured at a private dinner celebrating the Gucci High Jewelry collection in Paris on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link ">Kate Middleton</a> meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25 in Windsor, England. </p>
    Princess in Action

    Kate Middleton meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25 in Windsor, England.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-segel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Segel" class="link ">Jason Segel</a> attends a screening of Apple Original's <em>Shrinking</em> at The Paley Museum in New York City on Jan. 24.</p>
    Cool Guy

    Jason Segel attends a screening of Apple Original's Shrinking at The Paley Museum in New York City on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ben-stiller/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ben Stiller" class="link ">Ben Stiller</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/susan-kelechi-watson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Susan Kelechi Watson" class="link ">Susan Kelechi Watson</a> are all smiles at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavilers game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24. </p>
    Say Cheese

    Ben Stiller and Susan Kelechi Watson are all smiles at the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavilers game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin" class="link ">Justin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber" class="link ">Hailey Bieber</a> bring their style to the streets of N.Y.C. on Jan 24.</p>
    Love in the City

    Justin and Hailey Bieber bring their style to the streets of N.Y.C. on Jan 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/michelle-yeoh-makes-history-as-first-asian-best-actress-oscar-nominee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Yeoh" class="link ">Michelle Yeoh</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/elvis-director-baz-luhrmann-mourns-lisa-marie-presley-after-her-death-tribute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baz Luhrmann" class="link ">Baz Luhrmann</a> share a moment at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Jan. 24 during Paris Fashion Week.</p>
    Meeting Up in Style

    Michelle Yeoh and Baz Luhrmann share a moment at the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Jan. 24 during Paris Fashion Week.

  • <p>On his way out of <i>Watch Happens Live</i> in New York City, show host <a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy Cohen" class="link ">Andy Cohen</a> flashes the cameras his winning smile on Jan. 24. </p>
    Happy Face

    On his way out of Watch Happens Live in New York City, show host Andy Cohen flashes the cameras his winning smile on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tori-spelling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tori Spelling" class="link ">Tori Spelling</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennie-garth/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennie Garth" class="link ">Jennie Garth</a> link hands while out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 24.</p>
    Holding On Tight

    Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth link hands while out and about in Manhattan on Jan. 24.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/kenan-thompson-says-theres-always-more-for-him-to-do-at-saturday-night-live/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kenan Thompson" class="link ">Kenan Thompson</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/rachel-brosnahan-says-goodbye-the-marvelous-mrs-maisel-thank-you-goodnight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rachel Brosnahan" class="link ">Rachel Brosnahan</a> show their support for the New York Rangers at the team's game on Jan. 23 at Madison Square Garden. </p>
    Rinkside Approval

    Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan show their support for the New York Rangers at the team's game on Jan. 23 at Madison Square Garden.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/rumer-willis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rumer Willis" class="link ">Rumer Willis</a> shows off her growing baby bump while leaving a workout class in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.</p>
    Bumping Along

    Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while leaving a workout class in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-jessica-parker/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Jessica Parker" class="link ">Sarah Jessica Parker</a> is ready for the rain on the set of <i>And Just Like That ... s</i>eason 2 in New York City on Jan. 23. </p>
    Don't Rain on Her Parade!

    Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for the rain on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/riz-ahmed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Riz Ahmed" class="link ">Riz Ahmed</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/allison-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Allison Williams" class="link ">Allison Williams</a> wave from the stage at the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles. </p>
    Smile and Wave

    Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams wave from the stage at the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement on Jan. 24 in Los Angeles.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-momoa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Mamoa" class="link ">Jason Mamoa</a> takes a ride on a motorcycle in Malibu on Jan. 23.</p>
    On a Roll

    Jason Mamoa takes a ride on a motorcycle in Malibu on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/stephen-curry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephen" class="link ">Stephen</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ayesha-curry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ayesha Curry" class="link ">Ayesha Curry</a> pose together at the <i>Stephen Curry: Underrated</i> premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 in Utah.</p>
    Off the Court

    Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose together at the Stephen Curry: Underrated premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23 in Utah.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/mandy-moore/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandy Moore" class="link ">Mandy Moore</a> hits the set in Brooklyn, New York, for <i>Dr. Death</i> on Jan. 23. </p>
    Camera's Rolling

    Mandy Moore hits the set in Brooklyn, New York, for Dr. Death on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/shailene-woodley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shailene Woodley" class="link ">Shailene Woodley</a> takes to the hills of Los Angeles for a run dressed in a Jack Daniel's T-shirt and sporting a pair of sunglasses on Jan. 23. </p>
    Breaking a Sweat

    Shailene Woodley takes to the hills of Los Angeles for a run dressed in a Jack Daniel's T-shirt and sporting a pair of sunglasses on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tiffany Haddish" class="link ">Tiffany Haddish</a>, Kylie Rogers and <span>Michael Gandolfini</span> are all smiles at the premiere of <i>Landscape with Invisible Hand</i> at the Eccles Theatre during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 23.</p>
    Three's Company

    Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers and Michael Gandolfini are all smiles at the premiere of Landscape with Invisible Hand at the Eccles Theatre during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 23.

  • <p>Chita Rivera poses with her birthday cake at her 90th birthday celebration at Bathtub Gin in New York City on Jan. 23. </p>
    Birthday Cheers

    Chita Rivera poses with her birthday cake at her 90th birthday celebration at Bathtub Gin in New York City on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/movies/toy-story-4s-ally-maki-engaged/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ally Maki" class="link ">Ally Maki</a> posing in the SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Venture Mid at the Sundance Multicultural House Party on Jan. 21 in Utah.</p>
    Bundled Up

    Ally Maki posing in the SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Venture Mid at the Sundance Multicultural House Party on Jan. 21 in Utah.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/robin-roberts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Robin Roberts" class="link ">Robin Roberts</a> joins her <em>Good Morning America</em> co-anchor <a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-strahan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michael Strahan" class="link ">Michael Strahan</a> at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the former NFL player on Jan. 23 in L.A. </p>
    MVP

    Robin Roberts joins her Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the former NFL player on Jan. 23 in L.A.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anya-taylor-joy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anya Taylor-Joy" class="link ">Anya Taylor-Joy</a> shows off her statement sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23. </p>
    Eye Spy

    Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her statement sunglasses at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-theroux/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Theroux" class="link ">Justin Theroux</a> is bundled up in New York City while taking his dog, Kuma, for a walk on Jan. 23. </p>
    Man's Best Friend

    Justin Theroux is bundled up in New York City while taking his dog, Kuma, for a walk on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-michelle-gellar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Michelle Gellar" class="link ">Sarah Michelle Gellar</a> poses during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23</p>
    Pearly White

    Sarah Michelle Gellar poses during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/anna-camp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anna Camp" class="link ">Anna Camp</a> is seen in Park City, Utah, in a bright blue floral coat during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. </p>
    Staying Warm

    Anna Camp is seen in Park City, Utah, in a bright blue floral coat during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

  • <p>With a little help from the ACLU, <a href="https://people.com/tag/julia-louis-dreyfus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julia Louis-Dreyfus" class="link ">Julia Louis-Dreyfus</a> shows she's got a lot to fight for at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.</p>
    Doing Big Work

    With a little help from the ACLU, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shows she's got a lot to fight for at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

  • <p>Wearing a <i>Degrassi</i> jersey in homage to his early aughts acting debut, <a href="https://people.com/tag/drake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Drake" class="link ">Drake</a> performs at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Jan. 21.</p>
    Sing Now, Sleep Later

    Wearing a Degrassi jersey in homage to his early aughts acting debut, Drake performs at the Apollo Theater in N.Y.C. on Jan. 21.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-gosling/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Gosling" class="link ">Ryan Gosling</a> relaxes between scenes while filming <i>The Fall Guy</i> in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 22.</p>
    Trailer Chilling

    Ryan Gosling relaxes between scenes while filming The Fall Guy in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 22.

  • <p>Olympic legend <a href="https://people.com/tag/simone-biles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simone Biles" class="link ">Simone Biles</a> flashes a winning smile during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event in Houston on Jan. 22.</p>
    Golden Girl

    Olympic legend Simone Biles flashes a winning smile during the AthletaWell Gold Medal Groove event in Houston on Jan. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jesse-plemons/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jesse Plemons" class="link ">Jesse Plemons</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kirsten-dunst/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kirsten Dunst" class="link ">Kirsten Dunst</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rosamund-pike/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosamund Pike" class="link ">Rosamund Pike</a> smile from the side of Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.</p>
    Friendly in the Front Row

    Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Rosamund Pike smile from the side of Christian Dior's Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.

  • <p>In a bold dress from the collection, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kylie Jenner" class="link ">Kylie Jenner</a> attends Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2023 couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.</p>
    Wild Child

    In a bold dress from the collection, Kylie Jenner attends Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2023 couture show at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tv/euphoria-colman-domingo-talks-significance-of-emmy-win/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colman Domingo" class="link ">Colman Domingo</a> brings some passion to Cocktails and Conversations, hosted by <i>Variety</i> and Audible, on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah. </p>
    Lots to Say

    Colman Domingo brings some passion to Cocktails and Conversations, hosted by Variety and Audible, on Jan. 22 in Park City, Utah.

  • <p>Despite wearing a rather sunny expression on her face, <a href="https://people.com/tag/hilary-duff/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hilary Duff" class="link ">Hilary Duff</a> lets the rain fall down (from beneath an umbrella) as she heads out of <i>Good Morning America</i> on Jan. 23 in N.Y.C.</p>
    Red Under Rain

    Despite wearing a rather sunny expression on her face, Hilary Duff lets the rain fall down (from beneath an umbrella) as she heads out of Good Morning America on Jan. 23 in N.Y.C.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/vivica-a-fox/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vivica A. Fox" class="link ">Vivica A. Fox</a> poses at the red carpet premiere of <i>Skilled </i>on Jan. 22 during the Sundance Film Festival's ChefDance in Park City, Utah.</p>
    Catching a Flick

    Vivica A. Fox poses at the red carpet premiere of Skilled on Jan. 22 during the Sundance Film Festival's ChefDance in Park City, Utah.

  • <p>Singer <a href="https://people.com/music/karol-g-visits-fan-who-delivered-baby-at-her-concert-in-hospital/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Karol G" class="link ">Karol G</a> fires up the stage during Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 22.</p>
    Laker Girls

    Singer Karol G fires up the stage during Calibash Latin Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Jan. 22.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/timothee-chalamet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Timothée Chalamet" class="link ">Timothée Chalamet</a> attends the Loewe menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in France.</p>
    Shades of Cool

    Timothée Chalamet attends the Loewe menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21 in France.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/beyonce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé" class="link ">Beyoncé</a> performs on stage while headlining the grand reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.</p>
    Bow Down

    Beyoncé performs on stage while headlining the grand reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal, on Jan. 21 in the United Arab Emirates.

