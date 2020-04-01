ELLE Decor’s Guide to Doing Good While Shopping from Home

ELLE Decor’s Guide to Doing Good While Shopping from HomeElle DecorApril 1, 2020, 5:26 p.m. UTCThese are our stylish picks from online retailers who are giving back to the community.From ELLE DecorELLE Decor’s Guide to Doing Good While Shopping from HomeEveryone knows that retailers are being hit hard right now because their storefronts are closed, but shoppers at home can still support them by buying goods online. Some of our favorite companies are responding to the coronavirus crisis in a variety of charitable ways, from adapting their factories to create much-needed supplies like face masks and hand sanitizer to donating a portion of their sales to help those in need. From bed linens to barware, here are 10 online purchases that will not only brighten your home, they’ll also support companies whose generosity is helping the world right now. 1) Orkney Linen Summer Bedroughlinen.com$414.00Shop NowFew things are more luxurious than linen sheets on a hot summer night. Rough Linen, based in California, makes gorgeous linen bedding, and now the company has begun producing masks as well as donating bedding to Kaiser Permanente’s medical staff.2) Raffia 5 x 7 Frameaerin.com$125.00Shop NowAerin is generously donating 20 percent of all home decor, tabletop, and barware sales to God’s Love We Deliver. Sending a framed memory to a loved one is always a great gift!Scroll to continue with contentAd3) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport BandApplewalmart.com$189.00Shop NowIf you’ve been eyeing an Apple Watch, now is the time to buy. Apple has donated more than $15 million to help treat the sick. Buy through Walmart and you’ll support a company that, in addition to donating $25 million to COVID-19 relief organizations, is working with the federal government to open drive-through testing centers. 4) Sufiana Moiré Topveronicabeard.com$450.00Shop NowA great outfit will always lift your spirits. Through April 16, Veronica Beard is donating a portion of all proceeds to the American Red Cross, which is responding to the current pandemic by making sure there are sufficient blood supplies to help patients who need it most. 5) Garrett Barware CollectionRalph Lauren Homeralphlauren.com$60.00Shop NowRe-create the Polo Bar in the comfort of your own home with this chic bar set by Ralph Lauren. The company has pledged $10 million to support COVID-19 relief, so you can feel better about your daily cocktail hour.6) Ocean Trimmed Throw Pillowpillowpops.com$89.00Shop NowPillow Pops has committed 10 percent of all sales in March and April to No Kid Hungry. The company uses repurposed leftover designer fabrics to make its pillows, so you’ll be helping the planet at the same time. 7) Satin Lipstick with Precious OilsL’Oréal Parislorealparisusa.com$9.99Shop NowSeveral cosmetics companies have converted their factories to quickly produce much-needed supplies like hand sanitizer, and L’Oréal is helping to lead the charge. Suddenly that new lipstick will feel like less of an indulgence. 8) Sample SalesAccessories queen Edie Parker is holding weekly sample sales featuring beloved past styles, like this Solar System Acrylic Puzzle Box. Fifteen percent of all sales will go to City Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, and No Kid Hungry.9) Main Line Duffletourparavel.com$285.00Shop NowGet ready to travel in style when all of this is over. Luggage maker Paravel is donating 15 percent of its purchases directly to the COVID-19 relief fund through April 8. 10) Natural Geometric Diamond Woven Women’s EspadrillesTomstoms.com$64.95Shop NowNot only do they make the most comfortable shoes to wear around the house, TOMS has also always been a socially conscious company. Now TOMS are focusing their efforts on giving to Crisis Textline, so that people who are feeling isolated and anxious can set up a call to speak in confidence with a trained counselor.