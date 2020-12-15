Elisabeth Moss & O.T. Fagbenle Film in Canada, Plus Zach Braff & Florence Pugh, Eiza Gonzalez and More

  • <p>Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.</p>
    1/100

    Cracking Wise

    Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.

  • <p>Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
    2/100

    Dog Days

    Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.</p>
    3/100

    Endless Summer

    Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles. </p>
    4/100

    Sweet Success

    Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles. </p>
    5/100

    Santa's Little Helpers

    Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles.

  • <p>A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on <em>CNN Heroes</em> at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.</p>
    6/100

    Kicking Back

    A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on CNN Heroes at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C. </p>
    7/100

    Look of Love

    Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C.

  • <p>Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming <em>Anatomy of a Scandal</em> in London.</p>
    8/100

    Looking Up

    Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming Anatomy of a Scandal in London.

  • <p>Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
    9/100

    Holly Jolly

    Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
    10/100

    So In Step

    Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.

  • <p>Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.</p>
    11/100

    Shop and Stroll

    Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.

  • <p>Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
    12/100

    Holiday Spirit

    Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.</p>
    13/100

    Host with the Most

    Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.

  • <p>Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.</p>
    14/100

    To Go

    Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.

  • <p><em>RuPaul's Drag Race</em> alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.</p>
    15/100

    Stream Queens

    RuPaul's Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
    16/100

    Focused

    Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's Hawkeye in New York City.

  • <p>Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.</p>
    17/100

    Model Behavior

    Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.

  • <p>Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.</p>
    18/100

    Talented Trio

    Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.</p>
    19/100

    Parents-to-Be

    Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.</p>
    20/100

    Helping Others

    Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.</p>
    21/100

    Fashion Forward

    Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.</p>
    22/100

    Holiday Cheer

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.

  • <p>Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.</p>
    23/100

    Paw Patrol

    Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE." </p>
    24/100

    Peace & Love

    Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of <em>The Dry</em> on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. </p>
    25/100

    Premiere Time

    Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of The Dry on Friday in Melbourne, Australia.

  • <p>Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of <em>Younger </em>in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
    26/100

    Smiles on Set

    Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of Younger in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

  • <p>Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday. </p>
    27/100

    Queen Behavior

    Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday. </p>
    28/100

    You're So Golden

    Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday.

  • <p>Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
    29/100

    But First, Let Her Take a Selfie

    Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

  • <p>Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday. </p>
    30/100

    Strolling Along

    Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.</p>
    31/100

    Green Queen

    Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.

  • <p>Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.</p>
    32/100

    Heading 'Holmes'

    Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.

  • <p>Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
    33/100

    Mellow Yellow

    Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
    34/100

    Hands Full

    Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for Hawkeye in New York City.

  • <p>Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.</p>
    35/100

    Street Style Slay

    Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.

  • <p>Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    36/100

    Holiday Tradition

    Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
    37/100

    Keep It Movin'

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.

  • <p>Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.</p>
    38/100

    Lunch Date

    Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.

  • <p>Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.</p>
    39/100

    On the Go

    Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.</p>
    40/100

    Birthday Bash

    Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.

  • <p>Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
    41/100

    Monochrome Moment

    Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

  • <p>Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.</p>
    42/100

    Let It Snow

    Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
    43/100

    Workout Ready

    A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

  • <p>Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in Burbank, California. </p>
    44/100

    Christmas Caroling

    Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
    45/100

    Walk & Talk

    Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Martin Short is seen on the set of <i>Only Murderers in the Building</i> on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
    46/100

    Short on Set

    Martin Short is seen on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.</p>
    47/100

    Holiday Cheers

    Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s <i>Hawkeye</i> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
    48/100

    A Marvel-ous Moment

    Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s Hawkeye in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
    49/100

    Retail Therapy

    Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A.

  • <p>Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    50/100

    Cute Costar

    Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of Hawkeye on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
    51/100

    Making Waves

    Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
    52/100

    Wave Rider

    Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.

  • <p>Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.</p>
    53/100

    Surf Student

    Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.</p>
    54/100

    Retail Run

    Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
    55/100

    Caffeine Please

    Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday. </p>
    56/100

    Cheer Up

    Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for <em>Hawkeye</em>. </p>
    57/100

    Bundle Up

    Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for Hawkeye.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday. </p>
    58/100

    Toasty Warm

    Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday.

  • <p>Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday. </p>
    59/100

    Think Pink

    Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday.

  • <p>Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday. </p>
    60/100

    Tank You Very Much

    Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday. </p>
    61/100

    Light Up

    Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday.

  • <p>Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.</p>
    62/100

    Long Hair Don't Care

    Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.

  • <p>Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.</p>
    63/100

    Work Break

    Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.</p>
    64/100

    Lady in Red

    Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.</p>
    65/100

    Grocery Run

    Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.

  • <p>Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A. </p>
    66/100

    Hostess with the Mostess

    Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for <em>Only Murders in the Building</em> on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.</p>
    67/100

    In Character

    Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for Only Murders in the Building on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.

  • <p>Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.</p>
    68/100

    Family Time

    Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.

  • <p>Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming <em>Riverdale</em> on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
    69/100

    Out of Office

    Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming Riverdale on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
    70/100

    Good Vibes

    Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of Hawkeye with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.</p>
    71/100

    Holiday Cheers

    David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.

  • <p>Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.</p>
    72/100

    Flexin'

    Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.</p>
    73/100

    Run Shia, Run

    Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.

  • <p>Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.</p>
    74/100

    Staying Warm

    Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.

  • <p>Jason Bateman returned to host <em>Saturday Night Live</em> for his second time in New York City.</p>
    75/100

    Funny Santa

    Jason Bateman returned to host Saturday Night Live for his second time in New York City.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.</p>
    76/100

    Puppy Love

    Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Mary-Kate Olsen was wearing all black during an outing in New York City.</p>
    77/100

    New York Minute

    Mary-Kate Olsen was wearing all black during an outing in New York City.

  • <p><em>Mr. Mayor</em> star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen masked up for a hike in Los Angeles.</p>
    78/100

    Outing for 2

    Mr. Mayor star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen masked up for a hike in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Emma Thompson was spotted out and about in London.</p>
    79/100

    Masked McPhee

    Emma Thompson was spotted out and about in London.

  • <p>Dame Joan Collins cuts the ribbon at the Burlington Arcade in London.</p>
    80/100

    Grand Opening

    Dame Joan Collins cuts the ribbon at the Burlington Arcade in London.

  • <p>Michelle Rodriguez enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu on Friday.</p>
    81/100

    Wave Runner

    Michelle Rodriguez enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu on Friday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into character on Friday on the London set of her new project, <em>Text for You.</em></p>
    82/100

    Ready to Work

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into character on Friday on the London set of her new project, Text for You.

  • <p>Kelly Ripa's shirt says what we're all thinking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
    83/100

    You Can Say That Again

    Kelly Ripa's shirt says what we're all thinking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.

  • <p>Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.</p>
    84/100

    Bae Watch

    Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of <em>Hawkeye.</em></p>
    85/100

    Cutest Costar

    Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of Hawkeye.

  • <p>The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. </p>
    86/100

    Major Mastermind

    The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.</p>
    87/100

    Class Reunion

    The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A. </p>
    88/100

    Green Machine

    A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A.

  • <p>Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.</p>
    89/100

    Hand in Hand

    Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.

  • <p>Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.</p>
    90/100

    Birthday Belle

    Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's<em> Only Murderers in the Building</em> for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
    91/100

    Thursday Blues

    Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's Only Murderers in the Building for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami. </p>
    92/100

    Workout Ready

    Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami.

  • <p>Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
    93/100

    Blue Jean Baby

    Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on <em>The Jonathan Ross Show</em> on Wednesday in London.</p>
    94/100

    Pretty in Pink

    Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on The Jonathan Ross Show on Wednesday in London.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
    95/100

    Puppy Love

    Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

  • <p>Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during <em>The Ellen Degeneres Show</em>'s 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.</p>
    96/100

    Gifts Galore

    Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during The Ellen Degeneres Show's 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
    97/100

    Good Vibes

    Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

  • <p>Anna Chlumsky is seen filming <em>Inventing Anna</em> in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!</p>
    98/100

    Birthday Girl

    Anna Chlumsky is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!

  • <p>Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A. </p>
    99/100

    Perfect Fit

    Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of <em>Don't Worry Darling</em> on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.</p>
    100/100

    Lights, Camera, Action

    Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of Don't Worry Darling on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.

<p>Elisabeth Moss and costar O.T. Fagbenle film scenes for season 4 of <em>The Handmaid's Tale</em> in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday.</p>
<p>Florence Pugh and Zach Braff enjoy an early morning trip to the dog park in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
<p>Eiza Gonzalez and rumored new beau Dusty Lachowicz keep it cute and casual for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.</p>
<p>Jerry O'Connell (and his pup!) kicks back with a mimosa made with Tropicana while hanging at home in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba are put to work on Sunday during Baby2Baby's Holiday Drive-Thru Distribution presented by FRAME in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>A smiley Yara Shahidi prepares for her appearance on <em>CNN Heroes</em> at The West Hollywood EDITION on Sunday.</p>
<p>Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have a sweet exchange during their weekend walk through N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Michelle Dockery has her eyes on the sky on Saturday while filming <em>Anatomy of a Scandal</em> in London.</p>
<p>Lily Collins totes her festive finds from a Target in West Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
<p>Lili Reinhart makes her dog walk the catwalk on Saturday while taking her pup for a stroll in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
<p>Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted wearing masks as they visited the stores on Bond Street in London.</p>
<p>Chrissy Metz visited Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
<p>Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut on <em>Saturday Night Live</em>, starring sketches along with cast members Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson.</p>
<p>Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were spotted grabbing coffees in Los Angeles.</p>
<p><em>RuPaul's Drag Race</em> alums Trixie Mattel and Katya hosted YouTube's Streamy Awards 2020 in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld was hard at work filming a scene for Marvel's <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
<p>Taylor Hill was spotted during a photoshoot in New York City.</p>
<p>Rhona Bennett, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis of En Vogue performed a livestream concert in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Henry Golding and his pregnant wife Liv Lo grab were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Janelle Monáe took part in the #Wondalunch Food Giveaway in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Lucy Hale puts one foot in front of the other on Friday while shopping in Newburgh, New York.</p>
<p>Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoy a walk around the festive sights of London on Friday.</p>
<p>Emilia Clarke keeps her pooch close on Friday during a stroll through London.</p>
<p>Jennifer Garner spreads good vibes in L.A. on Thursday while wearing a shirt that says, "peace, love, VIRTUE." </p>
<p>Eric Bana and his wife Rebecca pose on the red carpet for the Australian premiere of <em>The Dry</em> on Friday in Melbourne, Australia. </p>
<p>Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff smile as they film scenes for the final season of <em>Younger </em>in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
<p>Gabourey Sidibe arrives at an L.A. recording studio looking like a "QUEEN" on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Harry Styles performs a set for the virtual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Thursday. </p>
<p>Asya Branch, 2020's Miss U.S.A. smiles for the camera while visiting The Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday. </p>
<p>Amanda Bynes looks super chic as she steps out for groceries with her fiancé Paul Michael in L.A. on Thursday. </p>
<p>Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.</p>
<p>Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.</p>
<p>Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
<p>Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.</p>
<p>Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.</p>
<p>Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.</p>
<p>A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in Burbank, California. </p>
<p>Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
<p>Martin Short is seen on the set of <i>Only Murderers in the Building</i> on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s <i>Hawkeye</i> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
<p>Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
<p>Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.</p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.</p>
<p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday. </p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for <em>Hawkeye</em>. </p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday. </p>
<p>Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday. </p>
<p>Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday. </p>
<p>Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.</p>
<p>Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.</p>
<p>Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.</p>
<p>Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.</p>
<p>Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A. </p>
<p>Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for <em>Only Murders in the Building</em> on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.</p>
<p>Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.</p>
<p>Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming <em>Riverdale</em> on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
<p>Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.</p>
<p>Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.</p>
<p>Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.</p>
<p>Jason Bateman returned to host <em>Saturday Night Live</em> for his second time in New York City.</p>
<p>Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Mary-Kate Olsen was wearing all black during an outing in New York City.</p>
<p><em>Mr. Mayor</em> star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen masked up for a hike in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Emma Thompson was spotted out and about in London.</p>
<p>Dame Joan Collins cuts the ribbon at the Burlington Arcade in London.</p>
<p>Michelle Rodriguez enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu on Friday.</p>
<p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into character on Friday on the London set of her new project, <em>Text for You.</em></p>
<p>Kelly Ripa's shirt says what we're all thinking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
<p>Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.</p>
<p>Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of <em>Hawkeye.</em></p>
<p>The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.</p>
<p>A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A. </p>
<p>Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.</p>
<p>Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's<em> Only Murderers in the Building</em> for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami. </p>
<p>Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on <em>The Jonathan Ross Show</em> on Wednesday in London.</p>
<p>Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
<p>Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during <em>The Ellen Degeneres Show</em>'s 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.</p>
<p>Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Anna Chlumsky is seen filming <em>Inventing Anna</em> in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!</p>
<p>Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A. </p>
<p>Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of <em>Don't Worry Darling</em> on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: VanVleet, Flynn drag sluggish Raptors to preseason win over Hornets

    10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Lamar Jackson plays the hero, lifts Ravens over Browns in NFL's best game this season

    Lamar Jackson was the hero after missing most of the fourth quarter.

  • Week 14 takeaways: Steelers don't look like a true contender

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are proving their skeptics right with their recent play.

  • Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor in wild video, offers $50 million fight contract

    Nate Diaz jumped in to slam Jake Paul after his video on Monday night.

  • Canadian doctor says world junior hockey can be safe

    Alberta’s chief medical officer is defending the decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played, even while cases mount across Canada during a second wave of COVID-19.

  • After vowing to avoid media this season, Nets star Kyrie Irving met with reporters on Monday

    Kyrie Irving was fined for not making himself available to the media — who he called “pawns” — earlier this month.

  • Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says he's sticking with Jalen Hurts at QB for Week 15

    Jalen Hurts' first start for the Eagles was successful, so he'll be starting again next week.

  • Raptors Reaction: Fred VanVleet finds his groove in preseason win over Hornets

    Host William Lou recaps Toronto's preseason win over Charlotte on Monday.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts to be wary of in drafts

    Could LeBron James actually be one of the biggest bust candidates in fantasy basketball this season?

  • Bettor turns $50 into more than $12K via 12-team, 3-sport parlay

    For the second straight weekend, a highly improbable parlay hit at BetMGM. 

  • Sam Darnold professes 'love' for Jets, wants to 'be a Jet for life'

    The best thing for Sam Darnold is for his wish to fall through.

  • Report: James Harden not interested in partnership with John Wall, still wants out of Houston

    The arrival of John Wall hasn't changed James Harden's mind: he still wants Houston to trade him.

  • Week 15 Pickups: Playoff Waiver Wire

    Congratulations on reaching the next round of your fantasy playoffs! You have come to the right podcast to bring home the title as Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to shower you with football wisdom. Jalen Hurts’ first start was historic as his Eagles dispatched the mighty Saints. Can we trust him in the playoffs?  Do you need a wideout this week to make it to the next round? Well, Andy has a name for you.  And good luck with the running back and tight end positions as the waiver wire keeps getting thinner and thinner. The guys do pitch a gadget player that could also be a league-winner this season. 

  • Lamar Jackson insists he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce.' Even if it was a bathroom break, his MNF return was legendary.

    Baltimore survived because Jackson came through in the nick of time, racing out of a locker room visit that may or may not be innocent. Really, who knows? At this point, who cares?

  • Mets' new GM excited by Cohen's title expectations

    NEW YORK — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like that motivates me,” Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York’s general manager. “It shows a strong commitment from ownership who wants to win, who wants to put a winner on the field for the fan base in New York, and I completely align with that. It excites me. I want those expectations.”In a news conference on Zoom that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Porter outlined his vision of emphasizing talent, flexibility, innovation and depth throughout the organization for a Mets team transforming under new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson.Cohen, a hugely successful hedge fund manager with an appetite for winning, bought the club last month from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion. The lifelong Mets fan said it would be a disappointment if they don’t win the World Series within three to five years.Tall talk for a franchise with two titles in 59 seasons of existence — and none since 1986. Those type of lofty demands are more commonly associated with Yankees brass across town, while the stumbling Mets have slogged through nine losing seasons in the last 12.Porter’s job is to help change all that via scouting, analytics, aggressive player acquisition — every means possible.“I think what we’ve talked about the most is just a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization. Improving on the organizational culture. Adding depth to the roster,” Porter said. “It’s really important to create a situation where you’re a really hard team to play against. You’re hard to game-plan against in all areas.”Porter, 41, agreed to a four-year contract after spending the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice-president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen.Before that, Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series rings in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs.“I keep mine locked up,” Porter said. “I don’t wear them out.”New York went 26-34 during the pandemic-truncated season, tied for fourth in the NL East, and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and All-Star hitters Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil highlight a promising core. But the Mets have several holes to fill in the rotation and lineup, and Porter indicated another priority is upgrading a player-development system light at the upper levels.“He’s been on the job for just a couple of days, but he’s absolutely immersed himself in what we’re doing," Alderson said.The good news is Cohen has deep pockets and a willingness to spend. Alderson acknowledged the Mets are actively shopping at the top of the free-agent market — in "the gourmet section,” as he calls it.“We've been running up and down that aisle over the last couple of weeks," he said. “Right now, things are a little slower in the gourmet section than they are in the meat department. But, that’ll change.”Meanwhile, choices must be made.Alderson said the Mets had discussions with free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the biggest available prizes this off-season. However, they are close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract with catcher James McCann instead. Alderson hinted that deal could be finalized Wednesday or Thursday.“I think that more than anything else this was a timing issue for us. We have a number of needs, and we can afford to wait to fill some of them. We can't afford to wait to fill all of them,” Alderson said. “And so, this wasn't a compromise pick. We've been engaged with James for a considerable period of time. There's a lot we like about James.”New York also is thought to be very interested in NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and star centre fielder George Springer, both free agents.Porter is pumped to have such investment resources at his disposal.“I've interviewed other places. I've had opportunities. When this one came up, I was so excited," he said. "This is a dream job for me.”Porter will report to the 72-year-old Alderson, a former Mets GM who was brought back by Cohen and has taken over baseball operations. The idea is for Porter to grow into that role.“I think it’s a flexible arrangement. I think that, for example, I’ve already turned a couple of things over to Jared,” Alderson said. “Right now it's a situation that will evolve, but I think that we’ll be able to work really well together."IN THE DUGOUTAlderson confirmed the Mets are hiring Dave Jauss as the new bench coach for second-year manager Luis Rojas. It's a return engagement for Jauss, who was New York's bench coach in 2010 under Jerry Manuel.“Luis wanted him. Luis has known him a long time," Alderson said.Jauss, who turns 64 next month, also served as bench coach for the Red Sox, Dodgers, Orioles and Pirates, where he spent much of the past decade. He replaces Hensley Meulens and becomes the Mets' fourth bench coach in four years.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press

  • Red Sox sign slugging OF Renfroe for 1 year, $3.1M

    BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox saw enough of Hunter Renfroe at Fenway Park this summer to think he might be a good fit.In two games in Boston for the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-handed slugger was 4 for 11 with two homers and two doubles. One of the homers went out to right field, but the other one went over the Green Monster and Lansdowne Street beyond the left field wall.“I really look forward to playing, hopefully, 80-plus games there,” Renfroe said on Monday after signing a one-year deal that would pay him $3.1 million. “I make no bones about it, I pull the ball. I think that’s going to really serve me well.”Originally drafted by the Red Sox in 2010 but opting instead to go to Mississippi State, Renfroe was then selected by the Padres in the first round in 2013. He hit 26 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season — batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.Except when he came to Boston.“Hunter has shown in the past what he’s capable of. We think playing in our park is just going to enhance that,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “He should be able to mis-hit balls over the Green Monster. We saw it this summer. He came in here and peppered the Mass Pike and also hit balls into the bullpen."Renfroe also had 13 outfield assists in 2019, tied with Bryce Harper for the most in the NL, and 23 defensive runs saved to tie Cody Bellinger for second among major league outfielders.“He’s a really well-rounded player,” Bloom said. “The power has been obvious, and that’s been his calling card throughout his career.”In all, Renfroe has hit .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay. He also hit two homers last post-season — one in the World Series and the other the first grand slam in Rays post-season history.Personally struggling while the Rays made it to Game 6 of the World Series was OK with Renfroe.“We had a great season as a team,” he said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”The Rays designated Renfroe, who turns 29 in January, for assignment last month. He can make up to $600,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances: $25,000 each for 300, 325, 350 and 375, and $100,000 apiece for 400, 425, 450, 475 and 500. He remains under Red Sox control for three seasons.Also Monday, Bloom said the team had received no formal guidance on when the 2021 season would begin, what rules might be changed or whether the state will allow fans in the stands.“We’re preparing for 162 games. We’re preparing for an on-time start,” he said, noting that the first COVID-19 vaccines were being administered on Monday. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Browns can't contain Jackson, lose heartbreaker to Ravens

    CLEVELAND — The Browns and their fans hadn't felt heartbreak in years.This time the pain wasn't nearly as bad.Cleveland couldn't stop Lamar Jackson from running around in the first half or on a fourth-down play in the final two minutes after he returned from cramps, and the Browns were beaten 47-42 on Monday night by the Baltimore Ravens in a wild game with twists galore.But in prime time, on a national stage, the Browns showed they're not the same old Browns.“The message in the locker room after the game was, win as a team, lose as a team,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield, who shook off his first interception in six games and rallied the Browns from a 14-point deficit in the second half. "There can either be good or bad to come from this."You can start pointing fingers, but that’s not this team. We know that we need to fight and make the plays to win when we need to.”The Browns (9-4) were moments away from moving closer to their first playoff appearance since 2002 when Jackson showed why he's the reigning NFL MVP, throwing a touchdown pass and then moving the Ravens into range for Justin Tucker to kick a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left.After getting clobbered 38-6 by the Ravens in Week 1, the Browns showed they're a legitimate contender — but that didn't soften the blow for coach Kevin Stefanski.“Obviously, very disappointing,” he said. "We did not do enough to get a win. We made mistakes. We weren’t clean enough to beat a good team. We’ve got to find a way to be better in a bunch of those situations.”Jackson was in the locker room for a long stretch of the second half before emerging with two minutes left after backup Trace McSorley injured his knee. The Browns had just capped a 14-point rally with Mayfield scoring on a 5-yard run to go up 35-34 when Jackson came back.On fourth-and-5, Jackson rolled right and found receiver Marquise Brown open over the middle for a 44-yard touchdown. The Ravens got the 2-point conversion to go up 42-35.When the Browns needed a stop, they didn't get it and Jackson made them pay.“We blitzed. He made a play," Stefanski said. "Not exactly sure what happened on that play. We will look at it and get to the bottom of it, but he should not be able to escape the pocket like that. Disappointing. Those are the mistakes that we have to clean up.”After Jackson's TD pass, Mayfield drove the Browns 75 yards in 47 seconds, connecting with Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard TD with 1:04 left.It appeared a game featuring a record-tying nine rushing touchdowns was headed to overtime, but Jackson had other plans. He made two nice throws to tight end Mark Andrews and then Tucker, who last week missed his first field goal inside 40 yards after 70 straight makes, drilled the game-winner.But while the loss stung, there was plenty for the Browns to feel good about in arguably their biggest game in more than a decade.Mayfield showed mental toughness in moving past his first interception after throwing 187 consecutive passes without one. He finished with 343 yards through the air. Nick Chubb had two rushing TDs, and Hunt, who pours everything he has into every carry, ran for a score and caught a TD pass.The problem was Cleveland's inability to corral Jackson, who ran for 124 yards and was only slowed by cramps — not anything the Browns did.Still, the game didn't appear too big for the Browns, who are eyeing bigger ones in the weeks ahead.This was a lesson learned.“We know that we can fight,” Mayfield said. "We are going to use it in a positive way. I know this team. I know the guys in this locker room. I know the staff. We are going to handle it correctly. I am confident in this team, the guys around me and what we are doing.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns

    CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson's only thought was to rescue his teammates.Like any other superhero.Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore's season with a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns in a wild, back-and-forth Monday night game in which the teams combined to tie a 98-year-old NFL record.Back on the field after being sidelined by cramps, Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and then set up Justin Tucker's 55-yard field goal with two seconds left as the Ravens (8-5) stayed in the playoff picture.A game dripping with playoff intensity delivered with endless drama and numerous twists, none bigger than Jackson running back onto the field for a fourth-down play after his backup, Trace McSorley, had suffered a knee injury.Jackson, who missed a recent game with COVID-19, said he received fluids in the locker room and was getting stretched when he saw McSorley get hurt.“I’m still stretching and I’m like, ‘We gotta go out there,’” he said. “It was fourth down, my guys were making great catches and we came out with the victory. As soon as I saw him go down, I came out of the locker room.”Jackson first hit Brown for the TD and then, after getting the ball back with 1:04 left, got Baltimore in position for Tucker, who made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards before missing last week. He made this one look pretty routine, providing an uplifting moment for the Ravens after they spent the past two weeks dealing with a virus outbreak and numerous scheduling changes.“It’s definitely good that we made that kick, given everything this team is going through right now,'” Tucker said. “It keeps us in the playoff picture. We definitely needed to have this one. What the world saw on Monday Night Football was a Ravens team playing with guts.”It was a gut punch for the Browns (9-4), who had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead while Jackson was out.The Browns had one last chance after Tucker's kick, but a series of laterals on the final play ended with a safety that affected gamblers all over the country. The Ravens were favoured by three on the opening line.“There can either be good or bad to come from this,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose 22-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt with 1:04 left tied it. "You can start pointing fingers, but that’s not this team. We know that we need to fight and make the plays to win when we need to.”The NFL's top two rushing teams combined for nine rushing touchdowns, tying a league record set in 1922 by Rock Island and Evansville and then Racine and Louisville.Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and 124 yards. He completed just 11 passes, but five of them came after he returned from the cramps.With the Ravens down 42-35, Jackson came running back onto the field after McSorley suffered what looked like a serious leg injury when he slipped on a slick FirstEnergy Stadium field that was tough for players to cut on all night.Jackson spent the first half slipping all over the place before changing cleats.With no margin for error on fourth-and-5, Jackson calmly rolled to his right — and after getting the Browns to think he was going to run — he found a wide-open Brown in the middle of the field."That was a big-time play. We needed that," tight end Mark Andrews said. "It’s hard to describe this game because everyone was doing their thing. Just a lot of fun.”Even after Jackson's throw, Mayfield wasn't going to be denied. He drove the Browns 75 yards, hitting Hunt for the score.Jackson then showed why he's a superstar.The reigning NFL MVP completed two straight passes to Andrews, who missed the past two games with COVID-19, for 28 yards and moved the Ravens in range for Tucker, one of the most accurate kickers in league history.Mayfield had shaken off a costly interception and brought the Browns back, scrambling from the pocket a la Jackson and scoring on a run with 6:33 left.The Browns were beaten 38-6 by the Ravens in Week 1, but Cleveland looked like a different team — like a playoff team.“That's a really good football team with a lot of heart,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s a game that’s going to go down in history. Our guys had faith and trust and belief and sometimes that’s what it takes.”Nick Chubb had two TD runs for the Browns, while Gus Edwards had two for the Ravens.CORNER CONCERNSInjured Browns cornerback Greedy Williams revealed on Twitter that he's been dealing with axillary nerve damage in his shoulder since getting hurt in training camp. He hasn't played this season.Cleveland was counting on Williams to handle the starting cornerback spot opposite Denzel Ward, who missed his third straight game with a calf injury.INJURIESRavens: CB Jimmy Smith left in the second half with a shoulder injury. ... CB Marcus Peters left with a calf injury in the fourth quarter.Browns: Defensive star Myles Garrett missed one play in the first half with an elbow injury. ... Rookie LT Jedrick Wills went off briefly in the third quarter with a leg injury, but came back.UP NEXTRavens: Host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12) on Dec. 20.Browns: Make the first of two straight weekend visits to the New York area and play the Giants on Dec. 20. Cleveland visits the winless Jets on Dec. 27.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Can Durant or Curry be a sleeper for NBA MVP?

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to pick the NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Championship Week Betting Odds

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Matt Gothard give their best bets for Championship Saturday of the 2020 college football season.