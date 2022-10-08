Our edit of the best art events in the capital this autumn
'The palmwine tapper and ayo game' (1969–70) by Nike Davies-Okundaye. Courtesy of the artist and Kó Gallery. Photo: Kazeem Adewolu
1) Frieze and Frieze Masters‘Party Triptych 1’ (2022) by Sahara Longe. Courtesy of the artist and Timothy Taylor
2) Frieze Sculpture‘Péju Alatise Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds’ (2022), presented by kó Art Space. Frieze Sculpture 2022
3) Alice Neel at Victoria Miro‘Ellie Poindexter’ (1962) by Alice Neel. Copyright the Estate of Alice Neel, courtesy the Estate of Alice Neel and Victoria Miro
4) Ilhwa Kim at HOFA Gallery‘White Portrait’ (2022) by Ilhwa Kim. Courtesy of the artist and HOFA
5) Soheila Sokhanvari at Barbican Curve‘Wild at Heart (Portrait of Pouran Shapoori)’ (2019) by Soheila Sokhanvari. Copyright Soheila Sokhanvari. Courtesy of the artist and Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery
6) Kamala Ibrahim Ishag at Serpentine South‘Blues for the Martyrs’ (2022). Courtesy the artist. © Kamala Ibrahim Ishag. Photo: Mohamed Noureldin Abdallah Ahmed
7) Cecily Brown at Thomas Dane Gallery‘Untitled’ (2016) by Cecily Brown. Copyright Cecily Brown, courtesy the artist and Thomas Dane Gallery
8) Anne Rothenstein at Stephen Friedman Gallery‘Unknown Territory 1’ (2022) by Anne Rothenstein. Copyright Anne Rothenstein. Courtesy the artist and Stephen Friedman Gallery, London. Photo: Todd White Art Photography
9) Raine Storey at the Arx‘Elgin Marbles’ (2022) by Raine Storey. Courtesy of the artist and the Arx
10) Helen Saunders at the Courtauld‘Vorticist Composition Yellow and Green’, formerly ‘Gulliver in Lilliput’ (c.1915) by Helen Saunders. Courtesy of the Courtauld, London (Samuel Courtauld Trust) and the estate of Helen Saunders