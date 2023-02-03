Eddie Bauer Taught Me How to Dress for the Cold

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc, the online retailer long feared to disrupt the grocery sector, believes it has fallen short. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Thursday, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call. What the company needs is a distinctive store format that's doing well financially before embarking on a major expansion, a formula Amazon hopes to find this year, he said.